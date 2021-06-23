Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) continues to grow at a terrific clip. However, investors' appetite for the company appears to have been put on ice lately. The stock is priced at 25x forward sales, which could be justified provided it can continue to grow its top line at higher than 40% CAGR for a while longer.

The one blemish on the investment is that Twilio's path to profitability leaves a lot to be desired. However, I suspect that for now, investors are only too keen to look beyond this consideration.

Investors' Sentiment Towards Twilio

It's difficult to imagine that we are now halfway into the year and that Twilio has underperformed the Nasdaq (NDAQ) during this time.

This has been in theme amongst many high-growth names in 2021. Just when investors had all mutually agreed that tech was the place to be and that high growth in tech names was particularly attractive, that's when the game soured up as it became overcrowded.

However, I contend that in time, investors will return to be discerning and start to pick out the diamonds in the rough. Ironically, coinciding with my last Twilio article when I wrote: The Bulls Were Right, I Was Wrong; it marked the high not only for Twilio but many names in tech ended up retracing from their highs.

Having said all that, Twilio's underlying opportunity is showing no signs of slowing down.

Indeed, as you can see above, Twilio is one of the few companies that's consistently reporting plus 130% of dollar-based net expansion rates. This is vindication that its land and expand strategy works well, as Twilio succeeds in upselling to its existing active customers 30% more services over the course of a year and attaining incremental revenue. Thus, this is a demonstration of Twilio's strong value proposition.

Moving on, although Twilio had been prescient in recognizing that customers would want customizable communication tools, there's no denying that the digital transformation we've seen over the past year meaningfully improved Twilio's prospects. Twilio is one of those companies where technological disruption ends up benefitting and strengthening its growth prospects.

Having said that, even if we can generally agree that customers are now becoming rapidly educated and ready to embrace an infrastructure-less cloud environment this has had drawbacks too.

For reference, back in 2016, Twilio had educated and acquired just over 36K active customers. To get the ball rolling, Twilio had to do a lot of heavy lifting to get customers to understand its value proposition and the need to improve their communication channels.

Source: LiveChat Paying Customers

While on the other side of the pond, LiveChat (OTCPK:LCHTF) a relatively small Polish company has picked up speed lately and now has close to 33K paying customers.

Also in the background, there are a fast increasing number of players from Bandwidth (BAND) to Agora (API) trying to chip away at Twilio's market share of this space. Having said all that, for now, Twilio appears to remain on an unstoppable course.

Still Putting Out Impressive Revenue Growth Rates

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

As you can see above, Twilio's growth rates for the quarter ahead are still pointing towards 50% y/y revenue growth rates. If this time last year, many investors, myself included had doubts over Twilio's growth prospects, Twilio has succeeded in undeniably shutting up the doubting Thomases out there.

One Blemish in Twilio's Operations

Arguably one of the biggest detractions from Twilio's bullish thesis is that Twilio's path to profitability remains a mirage. For instance, Twilio's guidance for its upcoming Q2 2021 is guided towards negative approximately negative $22 million compared with positive $10 million in the same period a year ago.

However, last year COVID got in the way of travel and other investments, so one could argue that last year Twilio had to aggressively cut back on expenses.

In short, even though Twilio is a ''growth story'' and not a ''profits story'', at some point investors will start to clamor for a clear line of sight towards profitability. On the other hand, the longer that Twilio is capable of growing its top lie at close to 50%, the more lenient investors will be.

Valuation - Richly Priced, But Not Exuberant

Given that Twilio's share price hasn't gone far in 2021, the stock has been able to catch its breath slightly. For reference, Twilio is being valued at approximately 25x forward sales. At first glance, this may look punchy on the surface.

However, amongst SaaS names, this is not an outlier in bubble territory. Right now there are other names, such as Zoom Video (ZM) that is priced slightly higher at 28x forward sales, or even Atlassian (TEAM) which is priced at 32x forward sales.

The big question for investors is what could Twilio's best-case scenario profitability margins end up looking like in 5-years out. If Twilio's capable to retain its sticky customers and reach mid 20% operating margins, then, the stock is a bargain. But given that its gross margins are around the mid 50s%, I am slightly unconvinced that Twilio ends up with anything higher than 15%.

The Bottom Line

Twilio continues to grow at a very fast rate and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Even though its valuation is rich, it's not particularly overvalued at 25x forward sales.

Furthermore, given the backdrop where more and more companies are embracing digital acceleration, it only makes sense that the leader in the space is being valued with a rich price tag.

Even if there's a lot to like from Twilio, I will continue to deploy my capital towards something with a few more hairs on it, and slightly cheaper. Happy investing!