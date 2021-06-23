The objective of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is to provide current income to its investors while maintaining low volatility of the capital. This $17 billion ETF's principal mainly comprises of USD denominated debt of various kinds and varying rates - from fixed, to floating and variable.

Source: Fund Factsheet May 31, 2021

The objective of this ETF is to have at least 80% of its assets in investment grade holdings. The most recent data shows that they had comfortably overshot that target. Interestingly they held a lot at the top and bottom ends of the IG grade with relatively fewer holdings in the middle.

Source: Fund Factsheet May 31, 2021

The fund also aims to maintain an overall duration of a year or less but it has the discretion to have a higher duration to navigate periods of market volatility. The last published duration of the ETF was 0.64 years (about 7.5 months) and comprised of the following allocations.

Source: Fund Factsheet May 31, 2021

Under normal market conditions, the fund also aims to hold at least 25% of its assets in debt originating from the banking industry. Currently, it is overweight even that lofty target at 34%.

Source: Compiled From Holdings Listing June 21, 2021

The fees for this fund are a reasonable 0.18% and the managers have subsidized the ETF to maintain the fees at this level in the past.

Source: Prospectus

The assets are now over the critical size and subsidies are no longer required. With a 94% portfolio turnover for the last fiscal year, the managers of this fund sure work hard the fees. Most of this is necessary as the fund has a short duration and holdings mature all the time. But the fund does take a very actively managed approach. According to the fund literature, a research driven sector allocation is applied to JPST and that is illustrated by their positioning during the pandemic.

Early in the reporting period, the Fund's portfolio managers increased the Fund's duration in anticipation of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve (the "Fed") to cut interest rates in response to the pandemic's impact on the economy. After the Fed cut rates to near-zero in March 2020, the portfolio managers maintained a long duration position according to their belief that interest rates would continue to remain zero-bound. From a credit positioning standpoint, early in 2020 the portfolio managers shifted to a more defensive stance given the severity of the pandemic. Following the Fed's launch of lending facilities in March 2020, the portfolio managers increased the Fund's exposure to the corporate sector. The portfolio management team focused on adding high quality securities to the Fund and limiting exposure to issuers at the lower end of the investment grade spectrum in order to insulate the portfolio from further volatility in markets. Toward the end of the reporting period, the Fund's duration was reduced.

Source: February 28, 2021 Annual Report

The ETF probably brought a smile to its investor's faces as it gave them a tidy return during the pandemic and served its purpose as a cash alternative. This return did also beat PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) and iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), which would be similar cash alternatives.

Data by YCharts

Yield

The current weighted yield of the holdings is about 0.49%.

Source: Fund Factsheet May 31, 2021

Unfortunately, that is what our current grand experiment called "ease till we please" by the Federal Reserve gets us. While some investors may focus on the yield that shows up on websites, that is the trailing number.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The final yield that reaches investors is even lower at a 0.34%.

Source: Fund Factsheet May 31, 2021

You can reach this amount approximately by deducting the expenses off the 0.49% weighted yield.

Verdict & Alternatives

JPST does show some nimbleness that is absent from other cash substitutes. But there is only so much blood you can squeeze from stone and 0.34% is all you are going to get here. If that pleases you, well you can have it. The chances of you losing money here over any longer time frame are slim. One way it can happen though is if you are forced to liquidate this in a panic. Discount to NAV had blown up 1.5% in 2020 and if you the proud winner of "who wants to sell at the worst possible price", then you lost out on the income this fund generated over the previous year.

Data by YCharts

In the current market, there are no great alternatives for cash. We had previously highlighted one where you could make far more. But today even those kinds of bargains are hard to find. Investors' best bet here may be to hold cash as cash or accept the luster free returns. Outside that, investors holding cash to buy quality stocks, can sell cash secured puts to earn far more as we routinely do. But that method might not work for everyone as many hold cash for other reasons and not just to buy stocks on sale.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.