svariophoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On June 11, I recommended to my newsletter subscribers a long play into Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) earnings. With earnings out, the stock gapped up, as predicted. Today, I want to review my long thesis on ADBE, with the addition of a gap analysis and management sentiment update.

The Fundamentals

Adobe doesn’t offer much in terms of novel software but it did introduce the business model of “renting” the software instead of buying it. This subscription-style business model has done wonders for the company’s earnings and revenue, and we are still in the early stages. ADBE is truly a growth success story in a sector that was seeing stagnation.

As a consumer, I dislike the ADBE business fee, but I must admit it works. The company seems to have looked toward cable TV as a business model, even charging its customers cancellation fees. That is, even if you tried the software once, you’d still be paying the equivalent of a software purchase should you decide to cancel.

In this respect, ADBE’s business model has merely added revenue as it converted to the subscription model. Those who wouldn’t have bought the software before are now trying it and being forced into paying a one-time fee similar to a purchase. Those who would have bought the software are now forced into a recurring payment scheme instead of being one-time purchase.

Adobe is getting the best of both worlds here. And this model is both sustainable as well as favorable to growth. As the rest of the sector follows Adobe’s lead, customers and potential customers who dislike Adobe’s payment model see increasingly fewer alternatives.

The company has molded what was previously one-time customers into lifetime customers and no-time customers into one-time customers. This is an impressive result that creates constant cash flow. Considering that Adobe is a well-established tech company and does not need funding, the extra revenue equates to extra earnings growth (instead of paying down debt, for example) during a pending earnings season in which we are likely to see declining earnings growth.

In addition, Adobe is a sort of monopoly at this point. Scratch that – it is a monopoly. With Photoshop and After Effects having few viable competitors (especially when you compare the power of these pieces of software against the alternatives), Adobe pretty much owns the image and video editing sectors.

The management of this company was smart in establishing the monopoly too. Consider Adobe PDF: Everyone can read PDFs for free, but you must pay Adobe should you want to write one. You also have Photoshop’s early years being pirated to large degrees with Adobe’s knowledge, purposefully allowing the software to become the go-to image editor software so as to squeeze out competitors.

As Adobe established its products as the industry standards, everyone becomes locked in. If your industry standard is to share images-in-process as psd (Photoshop) files, you too need an Adobe subscription. We have a growth business model without the need for novel endeavors or large allocations for R&D.

Earnings Trade Recap

The above basically summarizes my outlook on Adobe as a company. If you want a bit more insight as to why I recommended a long position over this quarter’s earnings specifically, take a look at Adobe’s EPS over the past several quarters:

(Source: Estimize)

You can see that analyst estimates and company guidance are essentially the same. Actual earnings always beat – sometimes to significant extents. But most notable to me was the prediction of flat earnings this quarter over last, while actual earnings have always risen in FQ2.

I saw an ignorance of seasonality here. In my earnings trades, seasonal neglect is typically a source of alpha. This is one reason for the 71% probability I gave this trade and why – out of the several potential earnings plays we had over this week – ADBE was my favorite.

Earnings Sentiment

As earnings transcripts are released, I update my sentiment score on a company. As per the financial lexical analysis literature, sentiment from earnings transcripts can be a source of alpha. In essence, by running lexical analysis over the earnings transcripts of a company and comparing the change in the optimistic forward-looking statements to the negative ones, we can find whether management sentiment is rising or falling.

As you would expect, rising optimism is associated with excess returns over the coming quarter. Over the past four quarters, the sentiment trend has been a rough guide for stock prices, as you can see below:

(Source: Stockcharts)

As for the prediction for the upcoming quarter, we are highly bullish. While sentiment is down 11% quarter over quarter, we should remember that last quarter’s sentiment was extremely high. Sentiment this quarter is actually up 109% year over year and 55% higher than average.

Overall, sentiment is highly bullish for ADBE. Management seems to have raised its expectations over the last two quarters. I expect the gains this quarter to be roughly equal to those of last quarter.

The Gap

The up gap in the chart after earnings did move the price outside the previous trading range. However, the movement was not exactly large. The fact that the gap day ended in the red points to the gap being an area gap.

To be sure, I ran a backtest over this type of gap for ADBE. Fewer than 50% of these gaps were area gaps. In fact, the direction post-gap is pretty much random.

However, the risk/reward here is in favor of the bulls. That is, we should not expect the gap to fill but rather play the long side to win statistically. The movements upward post-gap (continuation and breakaway gap movements) more than compensate for the downward movements (area gap movements), as you can see from the results of the backtest:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

So, while the gap initially alerted me to a post-earnings pullback, my further analysis showed that the post-earnings movement on this sort of gap is too difficult to predict. Yet the upside reward versus potential risk supports the macro and sentiment theses: ADBE is a better long play than a short play at this point. I’d say that the gap here is bullish, supporting a post-earnings buy-in, albeit primarily from a risk/reward standpoint.

Backtest aside, however, my experience in trading gaps tells me that ADBE is likely to trend sideways from here at least for a little while. I like the long side of the trade, but I also like a sideways trade here, especially one that places more risk on the short side.

Trade

The gap is telling me that selling puts and calls will make the most money in the short term. The macro story and management sentiment point to strategies that involve buying stock. If you want to buy-and-hold, I think now is a good buy-in time, but don’t expect much gains in the short term.

Personally, I think the best trade is a short strip straddle, which is when you sell two puts for every one short call. I’d buy back the call on any significant pullback in ADBE, just holding short puts – or set your call far enough away from the current price so that it is unlikely to surpass your strike price by its expiration (I’ll give an example below). In this way, you can transition from a risk-hedged sideways strategy to a long strategy (via short puts).

Of course, buying the stock outright is simpler. It’s also less risky, as short option strategies expose you to theoretically unlimited risk on the call side and equal risk to holding stock on the put side. The benefit of the short strip straddle, though, comes through theta decay and vega decay, which means that your strategy is profiting from time and a reduction in implied volatility, respectively.

If you want to run such a trade, here is my suggestion, as of Jun21:

Sell 1x Jul2 $600 call Sell 2x Sep17 $520 puts

The result is roughly $2100 in premium that you keep if ADBE is below $600 by Jul2 and above $520 by Sep17. Essentially, you are sideways on ADBE until Jul2, at which time the position becomes a pure long position.

Let me know what you think in the comments section below.