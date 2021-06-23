Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

A careful assessment of Griffon's (NYSE:GFF) business with a DCF model reveals that the company is expensive. Even using extremely optimistic assumptions like 7% long-term growth and sales growth of 9%-10% from 2021 to 2025, I obtained a target price that is close to the current price mark. In my view, shareholders will not make a lot of money on this name because of the company's debt. That's not all. With the ongoing supply disruptions and the recent increase in the interest rate projections, Griffon may not deliver significant net income growth in the coming years.

Business Model, And Expected Business Growth

Founded in 1959, Griffon Corporation is a holding company operating under three business segments. The Consumer and Professional Products business unit ("CPP") manufactures consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization. The company's Home and Building Products business segment provides garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company also operates a Defense Electronics unit, but it is not as large as the other two segments.

In the year ended March 31, 2021, the CPP unit was responsible for 49% of the company's business model. The Home and Building Products business unit comprises 38% of Griffon's business. As shown in the chart below, the company acquired different business models and is currently trying to sustain growth through several investments and M&A transactions:

Source: Presentation

Griffon Corp. targets double-digit EBITDA margins. The CPP business unit is expected to have an EBITDA margin of 12%. Both the Home and Building Products unit and the Defense Electronics segment are expected to have an EBITDA margin of 12%-15%. The margins are significant, which I appreciate quite a bit. However, with the interest rates close to zero, I believe that most investors will be focusing on the company's sales growth:

Source: Presentation

In my opinion, investors cannot expect the company to show double-digit sales growth. More than 80% of the company's business model is related to the consumer and professional tools industry and the building products sector. The company operates in industries that don't grow significantly. Besides, Griffon's competitors are not growing at more than 10% year on year:

Source: Ycharts

Balance Sheet: Significant Amount Of Leverage

Griffon's asset/liability ratio is larger than 1x. However, a close look at the company's contractual obligations reveals that the company has a significant amount of debt. In March 2021, cash in hand was equal to $175 million with long-term debt of $1.043 billion. Besides, if we assume 2023 EBITDA of $276 million, the company's net debt/EBITDA is more than 3x. So, the company is highly leveraged:

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

I checked the annual report to understand the type of debt obtained by Griffon Corp. The company is paying 5.75% interest for its senior notes due in 2028. However, Griffon also has a significant amount of debt with variable interest expenses. In my opinion, if interest rates increase in the coming years, the company may have to negotiate its debt with debt holders. If debtholders don't offer good refinancing terms, the company's net income may diminish. As a result, Griffon's share price may decline:

Source: 10-k

I did not see any drastic reduction in the level of debt in 2021 or 2020, which is, in my view, worrying. As shown in the image below, the company is targeting long-term leverage below 3.5x EBITDA. Hence, shareholders should not expect interest expenses being paid to decrease in the coming years:

Source: Presentation

I also researched Griffon's contractual obligations. On September 30, 2020, the company noted purchase obligations worth $377 million in less than a year. Besides, the company notes that interest expenses will keep increasing for the next five years. Currently, the company has $175 million in cash. With this in mind, I believe that in the coming years, the company may need to renegotiate certain financial terms with debt holders:

Source: 10-k

Shareholders Will Have To Monitor The Interest Expenses And Supply Chain Disruptions

Don't get me wrong. Griffon Corp. has a fantastic business model. The main thing I see is that Griffon's shareholders don't benefit that much from the company's net income. In the six months ended March 31, 2021, the company's interest expenses represented between 34% and 57% of the income from operations. It is not a small amount of interest expense. Remember that shareholders get paid when the net income is significant. In this case, the EBITDA may be large, but the net income is definitely not large because of the interest expenses:

Source: 10-Q

There is another risk that I would monitor closely. In the last quarterly earnings call, Griffon Corp. announced supply chain disruptions that may eventually increase costs of goods. In that scenario, I would expect costs to push down the company's profit margin, which may lead to a decline in the company's valuation:

With Optimistic DCF Assumptions, Griffon Appears Fully Priced

Most market analysts believe that Griffon Corp. will deliver sales growth of 3% in 2022 and 3%-4% in 2023. I will not use the expected sales growth because I want to be a bit more optimistic about the company's future. Shareholders will not be able to say that I am negative about the future of Griffon Corp:

Source: Market Assumptions

As shown in the image below, I used a sales growth of 10.72% in 2021 and 9.72% from 2022 to 2025. The company's CFO/Sales is equal to 4.5%, which is close to the figure obtained by the company in 2018 and 2019. In sum, I obtained FCF of $38-$56 million from 2021 to 2025. Other investors may obtain different free cash flows, but I wouldn't expect their figures to be very different from that of mine:

Source: Author

Assuming a cost of debt of 5%, a beta of 2, and a risk-free rate of 2.46%, I obtained a WACC of 9%. Other analysts are obtaining a WACC of 9%-10%. So, I wouldn't expect other financial advisors to get a number very different from that of mine:

Source: Author

With the given assumptions and the WACC at 9%, I summed the free cash flows and obtained $179 million. Notice that I am using capital expenditures of $81-$118 million. I assumed that the company is going to increase its capital investments in the coming years:

Source: Author

Many analysts claim that Griffon Corp. is now trying to be a growth stock. With this in mind, I decided to include an extremely optimistic long-term growth of 7%. Most analysts would use a long-term growth of 4% or even 3%, but as said, I want to be optimistic to see what I get:

Source: Author

With all these assumptions, I obtained an equity valuation of $28-$29 per share, which is not far away from the current stock price of $24-$27. Taking into account the result, I believe that Griffon Corp. is fully priced:

Source: Author

Risks

As noted above, Griffon will suffer from an eventual increase in interest rates. I am obviously not the only individual disclosing this fact. The company noted the risk in the last annual report:

Griffon's exposure to market risk for changes in interest rates relates primarily to variable interest rate debt and investments in cash and equivalents. The revolving credit facility and certain other of Griffon's credit facilities have a LIBOR- and EURIBOR- based variable interest rate. Source: 10-k

In 2028, Griffon Corp. has to pay a $400 million revolving line of credit. The company has plenty of time to negotiate the terms of that debt agreement. However, as noted by the company in the annual report, Griffon's business activity is limited by certain covenants. As a result, the company may not be able to acquire other businesses to grow. In this case scenario, without inorganic growth, I would expect the valuation of Griffon to decline:

While Griffon's senior notes, which have limited covenants, are not due until 2028, and while its $400 million revolving line of credit, which is largely undrawn and has greater covenant requirements, does not mature until 2025, there are potential impacts from Griffon's use of debt to finance certain of its activities, especially acquisitions and expansions, as set forth below. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

I had to make very optimistic assumptions about Griffon Corp. in order to obtain a market valuation close to that of the company. In my opinion, justifying the current valuation of Griffon Corp. is difficult because of the level of debt. That's not all. The management noted supply disruptions in its most recent quarterly earnings call, and interest rates are rising. These two effects may damage the company's net income in the near future. As a result, shareholders could see declines in the share price. In sum, I see many risks with this name.