Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) maintains a stable, cash-flow-positive business model supported by fee-based, long-term customer contracts, enhancing revenue and dividend stability.

Digital transformation trends and increased capital market accessibility via trading apps supports future growth. The company also benefited from increased SPAC activity in recent quarters. Long-term investments in blockchain startups present opportunities in disruptive Fintech platforms.

The company has been and continues to be a business acquirer, augmenting its organic growth initiatives. The recent Itiviti transaction expands the company's product offering and international footprint. On the other hand, it is one of the most aggressive M&A deals since BR spun off its parent in 2007. In addition, the debt-financed acquisition weighs on the company's balance sheet, raising the stakes of successful execution.

Our bullish rating reflects what we see as a favorable balance between BR's predictable, cash-flow-positive business model, weighted against the increased debt after the Itiviti deal.

Revenue Trends

The rise of commission-free trading apps increased retail traders' access to financial markets, producing unusual trading patterns such as the meme-trade bonanza. This phenomenon is positive news for BR for the same reason brokers at the New York Exchange trading pits cheer at the end of each day regardless of market direction; the higher the trading volumes, the larger the profits. BR processes $8 trillion in equity and fixed income trades each day, and the more active the financial markets, the higher its revenue.

BR's product development strategy revolves around leveraging its core operations to expand into adjacent business verticals. For example, it built data analytics, account management, trade-confirmation, and other wealth management services around its securities processing business. Overall, revenues from capital markets and wealth management services account for 26% of total annual sales.

The SEC requires publicly traded companies to organize Annual General Meetings "AGM" to solicit shareholders' vote on various issues, including management compensation, board members election, and M&A. Most share beneficiaries are registered by a "street name" through their broker, making the latter the only practical gateway to reaching shareholders. Since it is expensive for companies to negotiate with each broker/dealer individually, most turn to BR, which leverages its economics of scale from hundreds of proxy clients, negotiating attractive rates with brokers and takes a cut. BR has an 80% share of the proxy market, and overall, the financial printing and Distribution segment generates about a third of its revenue.

The Distribution segment also includes mandatory mutual funds reporting and performance communications sent to investors through the mail. However, starting January 2021, the SEC allowed the replacement of printed communications with digital alternatives under the "30e-3" rule. I expect this to have a moderate impact on BR's distribution business in the next quarter. From my understanding, the 30e-3 ruling exclusively targets mutual fund reporting but not proxy solicitations. BR has also been strategically investing in online proxy solutions in preparations for the day when AGM voting becomes digital. The company is part of a roundtable organized by the SEC to lower reporting costs for public companies.

Image Source: Broadridge

BR also assists publicly traded companies in abiding with SEC compliance rules, such as quarterly and annual reporting. SEC filing requirements can be complex and hard to follow, especially given the tight deadlines and penalties for late submissions. BR is a trusted partner that offers automated software solutions to streamline the annual and quarterly reporting submissions for publicly traded companies. Revenues from this segment accounted for 16% of total revenues in the nine months ended March 2021.

BR leverages its digital prowess in consumer communications services such as utility and healthcare billing. This segment accounted for 13% of total revenue in the three quarters ended March 2021, providing the company with stable, recurring cash flows.

The company is in a good position to benefit from digitalization trends precipitated by the pandemic. BR offers virtual AGM, conference call, and vote tabulation solutions, all centered around its core offerings allowing BR to provide a comprehensive, user-friendly investor communication platform which helped BR achieve high retention rates of around 95%.

BR has been and continues to be a business acquirer. This, in my opinion, is fitting given the particulars of its business. BR offers a broad range of services using a Software As A Service "SaaS" model, allowing it to provide its services at a low marginal cost. The company's acquisitions not only expand its product offerings but, more importantly, gives it access to new client lists, leveraging its services through cross-selling—the more volume the company channels into its infrastructure, the higher its margins.

One case illustrating BR's successful M&A strategy is NACC's acquisition in FY 2017, shown in the graph above. BR bought NACC for $410 million, and in the next eleven months, the new entity contributed more than $1 billion to BR's revenue. I say that's a pretty good deal.

Source: YCharts. Graph edited by the author.

Another notable feature of BR revenue is its resilience in the face of economic disruptions. Proxy fights, I imagine, increase during bad times when active investors revolt against management's performance. Also, at times of volatility, higher volumes in the market create a tailwind for BR's Global Technology Solutions segment. This model is tested in two major recessions, as shown in the graph below.

Source: SEC filing

Source: BR annual Statement. Graph created by the author

Cash Flows

BR's outstanding per share metrics reflect the success of its strategy across the years. EPS is up 200%, Cash Flow From Operations "CFO" per share is up 206%, and Book Value "BV" per share is up 82% in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Vigilant investors might point to recent softness in EPS and CFO per share. EPS per share declined 2.7% in FY 2020, and there will always be noise and variability in earnings from one period to another. One can't reasonably expect linear lines when graphing a company's performance.

I am also satisfied with CFO per share data despite decreasing 11% between FY 2018 and FY 2020. The decline is not ideal but is not catastrophic. More importantly, it stems from client conversion and on-boarding expenses, such as the purchase and rent of client-dedicated servers, software and date-centre costs.

Source: BR SEC filings. Photo edited by the author.

Other Non-Current Assets Breakdown:

Source: Company filings

Data by YCharts

In recent quarters, we see improvements in cash flow from operations, demonstrating the temporary nature of FY 2020 slight softness on this account.

Source: Company filings

Dividend Contender

BR is a Dividend Contender that increased distributions every year since starting paying dividends thirteen years ago. Currently, the yield is 1.44% which is not unique per se, but so was the yield five years ago (1.5%) when the company distributed 30 cents each quarter. Investors who bought shares at that time not only saw share price more than double but now earn 3.7% dividend on an investment-grade stock that has more room to grow.

Those who think longer-term are even better off. For example, investors buying the shares ten years ago when the price was $23.8 locked in a dividend yield of 2.6% at that time. Today, this same investment yields 9.7%, a phenomenal yield on an investment-grade company making it an attractive investment opportunity for those planning for retirement.

Financial Position

Historically, BR maintained a debt to EBITDA rate below 2x, supporting its investment-grade rating by Moody's and S&P Global Ratings. The Itiviti acquisition increases this ratio to 3.5x. Although rating agencies maintained BR's rating, they changed its outlook to negative.

Source: Author's estimates

Just to be clear, BR's leverage after the acquisition is no way near being catastrophic, and most likely, the company will maintain its dividend growth in the coming years. Still, investors should know that the Itiviti deal changes BR's financial position, raising leverage to unprecedented levels, at least since going public.

There are certain risks around M&A fuelled growth, such as the risk of over-paying for business or failed integration, and I believe BR overpaid for Itiviti, which closed at $2.5 billion all-cash transaction, which translates to a Price-to-sales "PS" ratio of 10x, compared to 4.7x Forward PS for BR. In other words, BR paid more for Itiviti than what the market values the company.

Last year, Itiviti produced $250 million in revenue and a 30% adjusted operating income margin, compared to BR's annual revenue of $4.5 billion, so investors shouldn't expect a spike in profitability metrics. Still, BR management has a record of successfully integrating acquired businesses into its platform. Itiviti opens an opportunity for cross-selling, especially given that its products complement BR's, not to mention the benefits of international expansion.

Last month, the company priced $1 billion senior notes maturing 2031 at 2.6%. That's an attractive rate that reflects the company's financial position.

Summary

BR maintains a stable business model, supported by long-term customer contracts and fee-based revenues. Seeking Alpha's quant rating shows below-average Value and Growth compared to its peers, increasing the pressure on management to deliver on Itiviti growth promises. I believe there is an opportunity here, given the management record and the complementary nature of Itiviti's services, which will allow the company to cross-sell its new product portfolio to its customers as it has done in the past.