Everyone knows how much of a fan I am of Eaton Vance. They have historically made the right decisions for shareholders and produced a fantastic performance for their investors as well. Now that it has been taken over by Morgan Stanley (MS), my confidence still hasn't waned. This is because they are going to leave EV alone to do what they do best. From a previous discussion on the EV funds, I included this snippet from one of their conference calls:

Around 25 minutes into the conference call a question comes up about the U.S. EV franchise having a strong relationship. The question was from an analyst at Bank of America (BAC). The response from MS was that the brand, referring to the Parametric brand, is going to be "maintained completely." And "the Eaton Vance wealth management team and brand we are going to maintain as well."

With that being said, today we are looking at the Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV). The approach I like with this fund is that it is truly a diversified multisector bond fund. They invest across the credit quality spectrum; including both junk-rated as well as investment grade. In this environment with potential interest rate concerns in the next several years, it is also important that they show a large portion of their portfolio invested in senior loans. This is because senior loans are generally mostly floating rate so won't be impacted, but it can actually be beneficial as rates would rise first in these issues.

The fund's investment objective "is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income."

They certainly produce the income as well, with a distribution rate of 9.13% - this is one attractive yield for a multisector bond fund that also includes investment-grade positions. Unfortunately, as we will see below, their coverage is a concern.

The fund is a significant size, so for most investors liquidity shouldn't be too much of a concern. The total managed assets comes to over $2.366 billion. Though to get to that figure, they utilize leverage. It comes in the form of borrowings and the disappearing auction-rate preferred stocks [APS]. This is because they caused some significant issues in 2008. Now at a small allocation, they aren't too damaging.

When the concept of buying auction-rate securities was first sold to investors, brokers positioned them as safe investments (most securities were AAA rated), and investors were promised liquidity similar to holding cash. But in February 2008 that changed, as banks and other financial institutions began marking down the value of their clients' holdings, initially in the 3% to 5% range. The auction-rate lockout for investors began when credit worries forced large investment banks to pull back from this market. In the past, these financial institutions participated actively in the auctions, and often acted as a bidder of last resort to help the process run smoothly. A failed auction occurs when there are insufficient investors willing to buy the securities up for bid. As these financial institutions began to pull back from ARS, this once active market vanished, leaving behind investors holding bonds they could no longer trade.

The expense ratio for the fund comes to a reasonable 1.29%. When including leverage this goes up, to 2.62%.

Performance - Attractive Returns, Limit Downside

Below is the infamous period of 2020, a look at performances between February 19th, 2020, to March 23rd, 2020. Of course, the period I'm talking about is the fastest bear market in history that was induced by COVID and the economic lockdowns that came with it.

Below is comparing EVV with a couple of different ETFs for context. These ETFs aren't appropriate benchmarks but are here to represent their own categories and how EVV fits right in the middle. We have the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND). BND is another intermediate-term bond fund. However, they invest in investment-grade bonds only. Whereas, EVV invests a significant portion below investment grade.

This chart is showing us a couple of things. First is that the price fell much harder for EVV than the NAV. Of course, that is what brought up all those juicy discounts we experienced in the CEF space last year. Additionally, we can see that even though the fund holds a meaningful amount of investment-grade debt - the fund's declines were still significant. This is where leverage plays a role in adding significant risks. Despite that, the fund still held up better than its equity counterparts during the selloff.

Over the longer term, I believe EVV has put up some attractive returns as well. One might mention that it has significantly underperformed other bond funds from the PIMCO suite. For instance, PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) shows 10-year annualized returns of 10.15% on a NAV basis.

However, you have to realize that PKO is much different than EVV. PKO invests largely in all junk-rated debt. It is leveraged to the hilt and the duration is significantly longer than EVV's. A longer duration indicates that they would be holding investments that carry higher yields for now - but might be more negatively impacted when rates rise.

I hold PKO and like the fund, just worth pointing out the significant differences between the funds.

Additionally, the fund's discount is attractive at this time. It has been chipping away at this discount as it slowly climbs out of last year's selloff. The current discount comes to 3.10% - the 1-year average comes to 9.30%. However, this fund had traded at premium levels in the past. The persistent discount had taken hold around 2013 though.

Distribution - High Yield, Low Coverage

As the subheading of this section suggests; this isn't ideal when we are looking at a fund. We love high yields, of course. But when they aren't being supported we need to be a bit more critical.

From their latest Annual Report for the period ending March 31st, 2021, we see just how much they lack in coverage. Though interestingly enough, from 2020 to 2021 there was only a small decline in net investment income [NII] overall. So that is quite a positive considering the interest rates being slashed in 2020 - right at the end of when they would have reported their fiscal year-end 2020.

The fund paid out approximately $139.4 million to shareholders. While at the same time, the fund only earned roughly $87.8 million. That brought a total shortfall of $51.6 million. Of which, was covered by the significant amount of unrealized appreciation. The problem there is that was just a rebound from last year's massive unrealized losses.

The latest earnings report doesn't seem to show coverage as improving either. This is for the month ended April 30th, 2021.

Under normal conditions, we would anticipate that the fund's NAV would slowly decline if the current distribution continues unabated. The reason for the coverage drop so significantly from just a few years ago has to do with the massive boost in the distribution.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One of the reasons that could be involved with this boost is that Saba Capital Management had been starting a stake in the fund. They are an activist, but today their ownership has come down to just 1.31%. So the boost could have been enough to keep Saba at bay. Additionally, the fund's other largest holding, even still, is SIT Investment Associates. They aren't an activist per see, but they do target funds that they believe are activist targets. A bit like an accomplice (though activism isn't exactly nefarious) in that they will vote along with Saba or Bulldog.

For tax purposes, we see plenty of return of capital [ROC] in the last two years due to this lack of coverage. It is also due to the losses that the fund realized over the last couple of years as well. In this case, it would indicate destructive ROC, which isn't ideal.

Holdings - Attractive Portfolio, Highly Diversified

In the fund's latest Fact Sheet, they reported a massive number of holdings of 1428. I believe this provides for a sufficient amount of diversification. In fact, their asset mix is quite diversified and that is one of the items that I find attractive about this fund.

It is structured in a way that it won't be too negatively impacted by interest rate changes. This is evidenced by the fund's leverage-adjusted duration coming in at 3.6 years. This is on the lower end for several of the fixed-income funds we explore.

To go back to PKO, their portfolio is showing a total leveraged-adjusted effective duration of 5.94 years. All things being equal, if rates were boosted today, PKO would probably fall harder than EVV. Of course, over the medium to longer-term earnings would also increase too with greater rates. This would come as the portfolio would turnover and mature out of their older holdings, replacing them with newer, higher issues. Additionally, in the short term, it would cause some disruption as the bond prices of the older issuers would decline.

When looking at the credit quality breakdown, we see a meaningful amount in the AAA category.

That is almost all accounted for by the agency MBS that the fund holds. Typically, agency MBS is a lower-yielding investment because of how safe they are - being backed by the U.S. Government and all. In fact, I usually don't like CEFs that invest so much in these lower-yielding securities but I would make an exception with EVV. This is because the fund also contains a lot of other holdings as well and the hybrid approach is one that I find appealing. Enough of an allocation to provide some protection, but not enough to sink performance entirely due to CEFs typically having much higher expenses relative to ETFs.

Taking a look at the top holdings of the fund, we can see just how low those coupon rates are for the agency MBS too. Agency MBS represents most of the top holdings for the fund.

Conclusion

EVV is quite an interesting fund. It is especially tempting because of the significant yield the fund is paying out. Unfortunately, the yield isn't being earned at this time and nor does it seem as though it will any time soon in this current environment. Unless rates head drastically higher, this would seem to indicate that the fund is going to slowly erode assets at the current rate. One of the reasons for this lack of coverage could be due to the increase in the distribution they put in place. Presuming it was an active attempt to get the activist Saba group to go elsewhere. It seems to have worked as well as they only have around a 1.3% of the fund.

Other than the lack of coverage, I find the fund appealing overall. I like the approach Eaton Vance is taking here with this fund - despite the need for a distribution cut. Perhaps that could be the key catalyst that opens up a greater opportunity to invest at a lower price than today. On a distribution cut, I would have to imagine that this fund would go back down to the 8-10% discount range that it has historically been plagued with.