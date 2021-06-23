Microsoft: $2 Trillion Is Just The Beginning
Summary
- Microsoft is only the second US-based company to ever reach the $2 trillion valuation, joining Apple in the select club.
- I list below three reasons why Microsoft's financial performance and stock have been seemingly unshakeable in the past several years.
- A reasonable long-term PEG of 2.0x and rock-solid balance sheet further justify the investment, in my view.
It took ten months for another US-based tech giant to reach the $2 trillion valuation. After Apple (AAPL) achieved the feat in August 2020, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) justified my label of "top FAAMG pick in 2021" and ended the June 22 trading session right at the $2 trillion mark (rounded to the nearest billion).
It is understandable that, at fresh all-time highs and testing the milestone level for the first time ever, some might feel uneasy about investing in this stock into strength. For instance, MSFT has handily topped the YTD performance of its key peers, AAPL and Amazon (AMZN), as well as those of the broad market (see chart below).
However, I believe that Microsoft lends itself best for sustainable growth that is more predictable than its peers, a plus for long-term investors even at peak prices and fairly rich valuations.
The right business model
I believe that the strength in Microsoft shares reflects the superior business fundamentals, which transcend the mere secular trends in cloud adoption and digital transformation in general. Below are the key pieces of the puzzle:
- A widely diversified product and service portfolio (see table below) that is not overly dependent on one single offering – like Apple's iPhone, for now.
- A shift towards a recurring and more predictable revenue model, as Azure continues to grow fast and software becomes a subscription business.
- The competency of the management team, which has turned an underperforming company, under previous CEO Steve Balmer, into one that is attuned to businesses' and consumers' demand for technology, under current CEO Satya Nadella.
Source: DM Martins Research
Combined, the factors above help to explain the chart below. Notice how Microsoft's trailing twelve-month revenues, gross and op profits, and cash from operations have climbed almost undisturbedly since just after the CEO transition, in 2014.
From the financial results below, it becomes easier to understand Microsoft stock's behavior in the past ten years. Maybe unbeknownst to many, shares of the Redmond-based company have produced the best volatility-adjusted returns (let's call it "alpha", for simplicity) among all FAAMG names: Sharpe ratio of 1.08 vs. Amazon's 1.02 and Apple's 0.94. In terms of risk, both volatility and maximum drawdowns, MSFT has outperformed all its Big Tech peers in the past decade.
I have no good reason to believe that MSFT will perform much worse going forward, even off a high $2 trillion starting point.
Stock: never cheap
The main problem with investing in MSFT continues to be valuations – a recurring theme for many years of stock outperformance. Shares now command a next-year P/E of 32 times that few would dare call a bargain (see chart below). Compared to the moments prior to the COVID-19 bear market, the earnings multiple has expanded a whopping eight turns.
Also, in my most recent MSFT article, in which I advocated for buying the near-correction move in May, I (over)simplified the investment thesis by suggesting that any pullback would be a good reason to accumulate shares. The lower entry price, however, is no longer on the table.
For these reasons, I would understand if potential investors, particularly value ones accustomed to tighter price discipline, choose to take a pass on this stock at this moment. My previous research, in fact, suggests that forward twelve-month gains in MSFT are likely to be higher when shares are bought on weakness, not on strength: average 40% for the year after a 10% pullback vs. 25% at all-time highs.
However, I think that the 15% consensus long-term earnings growth projection (suggesting reasonable PEG of 2.0x), robust business model, and rock-solid balance sheet (net-of-debt cash position at nearly 25% of total assets) justify the investment. I would add that further share price increase will likely come primarily from above-consensus financial performance, less so from additional valuation multiple expansion.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.