Investment thesis

HOYA Corporation (OTCPK:HOCPY) is a high quality business that has predictable high free cash flow generation. The business is an attractive blend of growth and defensive characteristics, is well-capitalized and management actively allocate excess capital for shareholder returns. The shares trade at premium valuations but we are bullish on the shares.

Quick primer

HOYA Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in optics and lens-related technology. It has two business divisions - IT provides products for the semiconductor industry (mask blanks, masks and HDD glass substrates) and Life Care which broadly splits into health care (eyeglass lenses and contact lenses) and medical (gastrointestinal endoscopes, intraocular lenses and artificial bones). It has 70% market share for EUV mask blanks which is used for cutting edge lithography, used to scan the designs of a circuit board onto a silicon substrate to manufacture high-end semiconductors.

FY3/2021 sales by division

FY3/2021 operating profit by division

FY3/2021 sales by geography

FY3/2021 operating margins by segment and total

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

the IT business grew strongly during FY3/2021 with increasing demand for EUV mask blanks and HDD glass substrates through work-from-home and data center demand. See whether this demand appears sustainable.

conversely the Life Care business was negatively hit by the pandemic as foot traffic to opticians fell and non-essential surgery was postponed. Will demand normalize YoY?

We will take each in turn.

Strong tailwinds in tech

Delivering innovation and dominating markets is Hoya's modus operandi, and the company delivered strong earnings in IT during FY3/2021 with both EUV mask blanks and HDD glass substrates. With around 70% market share in EUV mask blanks (used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) for manufacturing high end processors), Hoya's sales here grew 80% YoY. Demand for HDDs is on a structural decline, but Hoya has 100% share in HDD glass substrates used for to make media for HDDs. During the pandemic, sales grew 25% YoY as demand for 3.5 inch HDDs grew driven by demand for desktop PCs and servers in data centers.

With the world in the process of normalizing post-pandemic, it is key to know what the outlook is for Hoya's IT business. Fortunately, the semiconductor supply chain for EUV-class products is concentrated and provide a decent indication of demand. ASML Holding (ASML) sells EUV scanners to foundries for semiconductor manufacturing and it has guided sales of 40 units in FY12/2021 (31 in 2020) and 55 in FY12/2022 - with greater EUV technology adoption, demand for masks will grow. TSM has also commented on increasing use of EUV processes in 3nm, 5nm, and 7nm chips which also point to greater output and need for more masks.

Demand for HDDs is less straightforward. Demand can swing depending on the level of data center capex, and demand for 2.5 inch HDDs will continue to fall replaced by SSDs. However, HDD capacity is set to increase further (to 20 terabit) and with this there will be need for more platters/glass substrates, particularly as HDD manufacturers adopt technology to increase density (called HAMR) which require thinner and heat-resistant glass.

Given Hoya's dominant market position and structurally positive outlook for two of the key products in the IT business, we see high earnings visibility in this high return business.

Next we look at the outlook for the Life Care business.

Looking for domestic recovery

Although the Life Care business sales grew 6% YoY in FY3/2021 there was clear weakness geographically in sales from Japan. This applied to demand for eyeglass lenses as people declined to visit the opticians, and for contact lens demand as people used them less frequently due to work-from-home. Lockdowns also meant people were going out less in the evenings.

Demand overseas for Life Care remained relatively positive (even at pandemic-hit areas such as Brazil and India), but it is important to note that a large European optician chain GrandVision NV (OTCPK:GRRDY) was targeted for acquisition by a lens maker competitor EssilorLuxottica SA (OTCPK:ESLOY) and Hoya is preparing to lose this business in the near future. This makes the outlook for Europe less positive (as of June 21st 2021 there is a possibility that EssilorLuxottica will withdraw its bid after a court ruling).

Demand for intraocular lenses (used for cataract surgery) dropped in Japan as large hospitals saw surgery volumes decline as patients avoided such premises. Pricing pressure was evident particularly in China with Hoya specializing in single-focus lenses as opposed to multi-focus. However, demand for gastrointestinal endoscopes remained firm at double-digit growth (similar to results at market leader Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNY)), and the company has begun to sell single-use endoscopes as a number 2 player versus Ambu A/S (OTCPK:AMBBY).

With Japan finally beginning to make progress with its vaccination program, the outlook is improving. Although the company expects domestic contact lens demand to struggle into FY3/2022, the vaccination roll-out has picked up momentum and we expects much more normalized conditions in H2 FY3/2022. Similarly recovering demand for eyeglasses and eye surgery volumes should follow a similar pattern. The Life Care business is not very economically sensitive, so demand for the likes of endoscopes should remain steady.

With these factor in mind (as well as potential positive surprise if the GrandVision/EssilorLuxottica deal falls through), we believe the Life Care business will be able to sustain growth YoY.

Balance sheet

Hoya has maintained a net cash position since FY3/1996 and ended FY3/2021 with a net cash balance of JPY318 billion/$2.9 billion. This illustrates the company's sustained and predictable free cash flow generation. Growth has been generated organically, with limited use of capital for M&A. Looking back at cumulative capital allocation over the last 10 years, we see most of the free cash flow has been allocated to shareholder returns, the largest element being share buybacks.

10-year cumulative capital allocation

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 36.6x and a free cash flow yield of 2.6%. Estimated dividend yield is low at 0.6%, with buybacks tending to be opportunistic in timing. Whilst these headline valuations are not cheap, they represent a business with strong market positioning, secular growth trends, is highly profitable and predictably free cash flow generative. We believe Hoya is a high quality business, and hence a premium valuation is warranted.

Risks

Downside risk comes from increasing competition for the lucrative EUV mask blank business. Although Hoya currently has 70% market share and has increased manufacturing capacity, its peers AGC and Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) will aim to catch up and steal share.

Domestic demand for eyeglasses may remain lackluster into FY3/2022, and contact lens demand may fall as the total market shrinks permanently from work-from-home trends.

There may also be unsustainable demand for HDDs for data centers. If pricing for SSDs begin to match HDDs for high data volumes, Hoya's business here will suffer.

Conclusion

Hoya navigated the pandemic well and the outlook for the business appears sound. The company is positioned in growth areas such as EUV and endoscopes, as well as cash cow segments such as contact lenses and HDD glass substrates. The result is a cash-rich well capitalized business which is able to grow organically and to allocate capital for shareholder returns. The pandemic has shown that digital transformation trends have accelerated and there will be some permanent changes in work lifestyle that will require higher end semiconductors and help drive Hoya's earnings growth. Conversely, the healthcare related businesses should begin to see resumption of normal activities and are not economically sensitive. Hoya offers a blend of growth and defensive characteristics, with high free cash flow generation. We believe the shares are attractive despite its premium valuations, and rate the shares as bullish.