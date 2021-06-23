ViewApart/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in Consumer Discretionary. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for retailing in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in retail companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a subsector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Auto + Components -26.41 -1.31 0.0385 0.6513 0.0478 12.53 27.83 0.0581 1.6686 0.0414 18.39 21.53 -2.93% 61.33% Durables + Apparel -4.89 -4.06 0.0357 0.5276 0.0462 18.56 39.51 0.0505 0.7152 0.0328 16.97 47.86 -2.93% 66.85% Retailing 12.10 5.98 0.0492 0.6593 0.0718 27.48 34.34 0.0508 0.9513 0.0422 23.23 36.67 -1.79% 57.83% Services -100.00 -100.00 -0.0245 0.1579 -0.0001 -54.79 23.99 0.0386 0.4404 0.0248 17.61 36.21 2.12% 59.32%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsectors (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Retail is the most attractive subsector in consumer discretionary. Both value and quality scores are above the baseline calculated with 11-year historical averages. Durables and apparel is close below the baseline in value and quality. This subsector includes household equipment, leisure products, textile, apparel and luxury goods. The auto and auto components industries grouped together are moderately overvalued relative to historical averages (by about 26%) and very close to the quality baseline. The services subsector, which includes hotels, restaurants, leisure and diversified services, has very bad metrics: both scores are at the minimum. The median earnings yield and ROE are far in negative territory, meaning that most companies in this subsector are unprofitable on a trailing twelve months basis. It will hopefully change with post-pandemic reopenings, but many companies have taken unplanned debt and some consumer habits may have changed in a durable way.

Focus on VCR

The Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit lower than XLY (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund holds 315 stocks. The next table shows the top 15 holdings with their valuation ratios and dividend yields. Their aggregate weight is about 60%, with about half of it in the top two names. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) respectively represent almost 22% and 9% of the fund’s asset value.

Ticker Name Weight P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield AMZN Amazon.com Inc 21.82% 65.73 61.84 4.23 17.15 81.33 0.00 TSLA Tesla Inc 8.82% 621.39 138.71 19.57 30.56 292.72 0.00 HD Home Depot Inc. 6.45% 22.43 21.80 2.34 189.17 31.81 2.15 MCD McDonald's Corp 3.29% 33.87 27.01 8.92 N/A 114.19 2.22 NKE Nike Inc 3.20% 61.40 41.44 5.47 17.63 93.48 0.85 LOW Lowe's Companies Inc 2.73% 20.56 17.27 1.44 305.60 18.27 1.69 SBUX Starbucks Corp 2.53% 132.90 37.04 5.51 N/A 75.04 1.62 TGT Target Corp 2.17% 19.08 19.12 1.20 7.87 17.85 1.54 BKNG Booking Holdings Inc 1.84% 132.33 72.77 16.41 19.46 N/A 0.00 TJX TJX Companies Inc 1.55% 52.38 25.19 2.10 12.92 12.70 1.60 GM General Motors Co 1.46% 9.59 9.50 0.71 1.80 N/A 0.00 MELI MercadoLibre Inc 1.16% N/A 3856 15.66 N/A 128.78 0.00 F Ford Motor Co 1.10% 14.68 13.24 0.46 1.75 2.48 0.00 DG Dollar General Corp. 0.97% 19.69 21.10 1.53 8.23 37.23 0.79 ROST Ross Stores Inc 0.87% 48.87 27.46 2.79 11.62 11.94 0.95

VCR has beaten XLY by a short margin of 68 bps in annualized return since inception. It is also a bit more volatile, which results in the same risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe ratio (see next table).

since Feb. 2004 Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe VCR 680.76% 12.55% -61.54% 0.65 XLY 602.43% 11.87% -59.05% 0.65

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, VCR is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in consumer cyclicals. It currently holds 315 stocks including large, mid- and small caps, whereas XLY has only 64 holdings in large companies. However, it doesn’t make a significant difference in risk-adjusted performance between the two funds since 2004. Tail holdings have a low aggregate weight relative to S&P 500 companies. Investors must be aware that over 30% of VCR equity value is in two stocks (AMZN and TSLA).

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a retail company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0492 (or price/earnings below 20.33) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

WEN Wendy's Co LL Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc DKS Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. ABG Asbury Automotive Group Inc MUSA Murphy USA Inc HVT Haverty Furniture Companies Inc KTB Kontoor Brands Inc VSTO Vista Outdoor Inc CRI Carter's Inc. BIG Big Lots Inc

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.