Not As Bad As It Seems

Sometimes you look out on the “Great Game” and it seems like dark, black clouds are floating all over the horizon. You seem frozen and you sulk. This is never a good way to approach the markets. This will not help you score.

Take a deep breath. Have an honest look at what is working and what is not working, and adjust your strategy accordingly. Having done this, the black clouds will dissipate and you can get on with playing to win. There is no other way to really play, after all.

Reuters did some good analysis which undercuts arguments by some company executives and trade groups that President Biden’s new tax plan would leave U.S. firms paying some of the world’s highest taxes. It also negated the notion that U.S. companies would be struggling to compete against their foreign rivals. Industry representatives have aggressively lobbied against the proposal, which would increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the current 21%. The President also wants a minimum tax of 21% on overseas income, up from 10.5%.

U.S. corporations typically pay less, sometimes much less, than those statutory rates because the U.S. tax code is unusually generous with tax breaks and deductions, and in allowing overseas tax planning, according to the Reuters analysis. The Reuters' conclusions were reviewed by four academics with experience in measuring corporate tax payments, according to the news agency.

Reuters also examined the effective tax rates, reflecting the actual tax payments companies reported, of 52 of the largest U.S.-based multinational firms. They then compared them to the rates paid by these companies’ main overseas competitors. The U.S. companies paid an average effective tax rate of 16% in 2020, compared to an average rate of 24% paid by 200 foreign companies that the U.S. firms named as their competitors in filings.

If the effect on American companies turns out to actually be this way, then the hit to American corporate earnings will be much less than currently anticipated. This would be a positive, in my view, and could actually encourage the continuing rise in the U.S. equity markets. I hope they are right!

The Yield Harvest

Since bonds offer so little by way of value these days, there is a play that has emerged. This is to sell both investment grade corporate bonds at a profit, and also high yield and mortgage bonds at a profit, and pivot into some carefully chosen closed-end and exchange-traded funds.

First, yields are so low, and second, the spread of bonds with “credit risk” to Treasuries is right at the all-time lows now. You are just not getting paid for “credit risk” these days, in my opinion. Consequently, when something no longer makes sense, other avenues must be found that do make sense. It is just a matter of “common sense.”

One of the problems for many people and institutions is what they are used to doing to provide yield. There is a long history of using bonds to provide yield, cash flows and income. “Pivoting” is never easy for those of us that have been around for some length of time. However, necessity is often the mother of invention, and invention is what is often required to win in the “Great Game.”

The leverage issue is probably the biggest complaint against using some of these funds. Every time that I hear it, I react. Virtually every American corporation also has leverage. It is found in their bank loans and in their bonds. It is just a leverage of a different sort than some fund’s leverage, but it is still leverage nonetheless. I also remind people that, in either case, the leverage is not yours. It is corporate leverage or a fund’s leverage, but it is not your leverage and you are not responsible for it.

Certainly, if a company is over-levered, it may affect the price of their stock or the value of their bonds. This is also the case in funds, and so, it is the management of either a company or a fund that will determine the ongoing value of either institution. In each case, management must be assessed to determine future earnings and profits.

The strategy that I use to harvest yield works particularly well for people and institutions that need yield plus a continuing cash flow. A pension fund or an individual, everyone has expenses that must be paid. For decades and decades, bonds were the answer. They do not serve as a rational answer at the present time either on an “absolute value” basis or a “relative value” basis, in my humble opinion.

