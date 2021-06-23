Fentino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) optimism among retail investors has fallen off the cliff from the heights seen earlier this year. While we are of the opinion that the company’s progress in autonomous driving and its AI Cloud is exciting, the company’s poor execution record in its main core business against its key rivals did not convince us that BIDU is significantly undervalued right now.

Baidu Is The AI Leader in China

Baidu is not just your typical internet search company. The company has often made it a point to remind investors (through its 20-F and earnings call) that the company is a

leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation. That means that we can not only benefit from the investments we did over the past like 10 years to more -- to get into more new businesses like intelligent driving, smart cloud. We also can leverage our AI capability to better monetize our strong user base we accumulated over the past like 20 years.

There’s no doubt that the company boasts a full-stack AI capability which it has been developing since 2010, and those investments have seen the company won numerous accolades recently, including the prestigious Super Artificial Intelligence Leader [SAIL] award: “Innovative Winner: Baidu ERNIE - Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration” at WAIC 2020.

Baidu is a Part of the Famed BATs Trio

No. of mobile internet users of the leading internet companies in China. Data source: QuestMobile; China Internet Watch

Penetration rate of apps owned by leading internet companies in China. Data source: QuestMobile

Baidu belongs to the Big 3 in China where they are often referred to as the BATs, and on first look, Baidu looks really competitive with Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), garnering top spots easily ahead of the rest in their penetration rates among mobile internet users in China.

BAIDU LTM revenue metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

While we think Baidu has made tremendous progress in AI, the company has not matched up well against its BATs rivals. If we refer to the chart above, one thing was clear: The company’s LTM YoY revenue growth has been a mess since the high in the Jun 18 quarter of 29.1%.

Alibaba LTM revenue metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Tencent LTM revenue metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Moreover, while BIDU was struggling with its growth, BABA and TCEHY were powering ahead relatively easily in their respective markets. Even though all three of them operate highly disparate business models, results from BIDU’s core business have not been encouraging.

Baidu's Revenue Analysis

BIDU online marketing revenue. Data source: Company filings

BIDU Cloud revenue. Data source: Company filings.

While BIDU’s cloud revenue has increased remarkably from 3B yuan to 9.17B (8.5% of FY 20 revenue) yuan over 2 years, it’s still a far cry from the leader in the segment: Alibaba whose cloud segment accounted for about 57.3B yuan in revenue (8% of FY 21 revenue). In addition, even though BIDU did not disclose its cloud segment's operating profit, we believe it should not be profitable yet at its current scale. We had covered in our recent article on Alibaba where even though BABA and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) were the No.3 and No.4 players in the worldwide public cloud market, both still reported negative operating profits. Therefore, while we saw incredible growth in BIDU’s cloud revenue, which we also expect that to continue moving forward as China’s public cloud market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 43.4% from 2017 to 2023, investors should not depend on BIDU’s AI Cloud segment to drive operating profits in the near term.

One silver lining here is that the company has guided for an encouraging Q2’21 core revenue growth of 20% to 33% YoY, on top of a 34% YoY growth in Q1’21, which should bode well for a healthy recovery from its online marketing revenue, albeit from a smaller base in 2020.

BIDU Revenue metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Street consensus also called for a healthy recovery in revenue growth, expecting BIDU to post a 19.5% YoY revenue growth for FY 21, while also raising BIDU’s expected revenue growth rates further out. Therefore, the Street is surely expecting a key revenue growth inflection point for BIDU and investors must consider carefully whether BIDU has finally turned the corner on its online marketing business, that’s further supported rapidly by the Cloud segment. While the Cloud certainly represents a highly important growth driver in the near term for BIDU, the company has set its larger sights clearly on its Intelligent Driving segment, as the company believes that the TAM for its Intelligent Driving would be worth $467B by 2025, which would be worth 9x its advertising TAM of $53B.

We do not Share the Street's and the Company's Optimism

BIDU EBIT margin profile. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

While we have no qualms with BIDU’s operating margin profile (LTM EBIT margin: 16.6%), that is also expected to see improved margins moving forward, we remain hesitant of the company’s execution in its online marketing business against a backdrop of an unprofitable Cloud segment, and therefore do not share the Street’s and the company’s optimism. We think that BABA and TCEHY have such a strong competitive moat through its ecosystem and dominance that BIDU would always be playing second fiddle to in the BATs race and coupled with newer entrants like Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), Pinduoduo (PDD), Douyin (Tik Tok) that would make life at the top even harder for BIDU. We do not think that BIDU has a sufficient competitive moat to outcompete its BATs rivals while also needing to fence off newer rivals to the game.

Baidu's Apollo Self-Driving is Exciting. But...

Therefore, that moves us to the segment that BIDU has been the most excited about: Intelligent Driving. We agree that this is an area where BIDU seems to have very exciting prospects and an area where we think BIDU does seem to have a lead over the other Chinese competitors.

Investors have often referred to the company’s recent strong performance in “disengagement per miles” that has seen Apollo leapfrog even Waymo. However, investors should also be reminded not to infer too much over such tests, a point which BIDU also agreed: “The DMV report can be used as a reference, but the ranking is not meaningful”. Waymo (unsurprisingly) also weighed in on the matter, adding:

Waymo's position from the start -- and a growing industry consensus -- is that disengagements are not the best or only measure of the progress of self-driving tech. Focus too heavily on disengagement per mile does little more than creating a horse race on a muddy track in our industry, which can become a distraction from true progress and improvement.

We think that Apollo’s tremendous progress should not be dismissed, and credit should be given where credit is due, especially over Baidu’s plan to operate 3,000 robotaxis in 30 cities in 3 years time, which has certainly given the company a huge advantage over the rest of its competitors, as it is still the only company in China with a Level 4 autonomous vehicle.

BIDU also highlighted that over 10 leading local and international carmakers would also be installing its Apollo Self-Driving [ASD] in their vehicles, with 4 automakers expected to do so by the end of 2021. In addition, while the actual figures were undisclosed, BIDU highlighted that revenue from ASD “grew over 5x from last year”.

While we applaud BIDU for making such amazing progress in autonomous driving in China and ASD’s L4 achievements, we would like to remind investors not to dismiss the “elephant in the room”: Tesla (TSLA). Tesla’s grand ambitions in China is not a secret, as the leading EV manufacturer in the world sees China as its largest market in the future as Tesla CEO Elon Musk emphasized:

In the long term, China will become Tesla’s largest market and the place where we produce the most vehicles and have the most customers.

We believe that while BIDU is L4-ready in China (but not necessarily in the United States), it’s only a matter of time that Tesla’s “seemingly insurmountable data lead” would set up its vehicles nicely for Full Self-Driving [FSD]. Tesla has also recently established its dedicated data center in China, with more in the pipeline as part of its ongoing data collection effort for its FSD development in China. We are therefore less enthusiastic about BIDU’s progress in the long run in this market where Tesla seems bent on dominating and would encourage investors not to dismiss Tesla's threat.

Baidu's Valuation Is Justified

Peers EV / Fwd Rev. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

BIDU NTM (TEV / Rev) mean.

While BIDU’s forward valuations are certainly lower than its BAT rivals, we believe that this is appropriate as BIDU’s current business model has not proven to be superior to TCEHY or BABA. While its EV / FY+1 Rev multiple of 2.2x does not seem expensive, it’s also not significantly undervalued when compared to its 3Y mean of 2.88x.

Although BIDU’s progress in ASD is highly commendable, we think investors should be careful to revalue the company based on its progress, as the company is really at a very early stage of its growth. In addition, we also think that investors should be cautious about revaluing BIDU based on its BATs rivals' relative valuations, as we had indicated earlier that BABA and TCEHY pose extremely strong competitive moats that have taken chunks away from BIDU’s business over the years, and growing rapidly while BIDU’s growth stagnated. Investors should therefore significantly discount BIDU’s less advantageous competitive position against BABA and TCEHY.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

We wanted to zoom out BIDU's chart in order to highlight the “messy” price trend of BIDU over the years. Investors should be able to clearly observe that investing in BIDU over the last 5 years has not seen meaningful progress as the stock kept revisiting many investors’ original buy points and maybe even lower.

The optimism seen from Dec 20 to early this year also fizzled out quickly. We think that the huge spikes seen early this year (as demonstrated by the significant flush-up bars) were indicative of a bull-trap price action, intended to trap late buyers into the game before the astute investors took profit. While the price level is now at a support level that we would normally have entered since we don’t think BIDU is overvalued now, we don’t think BIDU’s fundamental thesis is strong enough for us to take underlying exposure, and we would be glad to give it a miss.

Wrapping It All Up

Baidu is a recognized global AI leader with plans to dominate China’s autonomous driving market and public cloud market. While its progress in AI is highly commendable, the company’s poor execution in its core business against its key rivals did not convince us that the management would have what it takes to dominate the highly lucrative autonomous driving and the public cloud market in the future.