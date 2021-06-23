Carbon Sequestration: Oil & Gas Industry Goes Green

querbeet/E+ via Getty Images

Spending hours with midstream senior executives was a definite highlight of my time at the EIC Midstream conference, but so too was taking note of the questions asked by the sell-side analysts present. The most dominant question was, rather unsurprisingly, how midstream intends to adapt to a world increasingly focused on renewables. Technologies such as hydrogen or green ammonia were nearly universally panned by leaders in the sector; however, carbon sequestration is viewed as both viable (even with currently low 45Q tax credits) and necessary to achieving global 2050 emissions reductions targets. Projects are already being announced, the most recent being a joint venture between Pembina (PBA) and TC Energy (TRP) to capture carbon associated with oil sands mining.

I think many investors are underappreciating the importance of carbon capture, use, and storage. It's a cornerstone of addressing climate change, and given the United States dominates viable geological storage locations, it is fairly cheap for the government to subsidize. Expect discussions to continue to ramp, with companies at the forefront of development making the push.

What The Heck Is Carbon Capture

The Paris Climate Agreement is an international treaty focused on addressing climate change. Signed by nearly all of the two hundred countries that form the United Nations, the goal is to cap global warming to below two degrees Celsius. It is an ambitious target and, for it to be met, nearly all countries have to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 - hence all of the press releases put out by corporations the world over are pledging to achieve that. Whether you agree or disagree with the Paris Climate Agreement really does not matter at all; it's happening regardless. What does matter is how it impacts potential investments and their future outlooks for companies within the energy sector.

Every viable plan that contemplates meeting the targets laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement incorporates carbon capture, use, and storage ("CCUS"). This includes the Sustainable Development Scenario put out by the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), under which its base case calls for nearly six gigatons of carbon capture by 2050: that is a near two hundred fold increase from the capacity that exists globally right now. While CCUS is only a small portion of overall global emissions reductions, it is also one of the lowest cost ways to lower greenhouse gas. It might not seem intuitive, but it is far less expensive on a per ton of emissions basis to capture and sequester carbon than it is to reduce emissions via alternative production methods.

Remember that electric power generation and transportation make up two-thirds of carbon dioxide emissions, and because of limiting factors (intermittent power generation, supply bottlenecks on battery construction, pacing on EV adoption), reduction will be slow and, in my opinion, back-end weighted. And, unlike other emergent technologies like hydrogen or green ammonia, the capability to do CCUS already exists today and has for quite some time. According to the IEA, achieving the two-degree goal would be more than twice as expensive without utilizing CCUS at all.

Market Size, Location

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been a leader in pushing the CCUS story lately, and according to them this is a potential multi-trillion dollar total addressable market ("TAM") by 2040. That TAM forecast dwarfs the forecasts for hydrogen and biofuels (renewable diesel, ethanol, etc.) together if that lends perspective. Importantly, this is all growth runway as well as there is very little current operating capture capacity (remember the two hundred fold increase in capacity noted above). Much of what does exist is located in the United States and the current project pipeline also leans towards a strong American bias.

Why the United States? This is simply a reflection of the natural geology. Storage of carbon (for now) predominantly relies on natural geologic formations such as underground aquifers or salt caverns - the very same storage areas used for natural gas right now. However, research is being done on possibly utilizing old shale wells that were drilled for oil and gas. I find this interesting, as fracking and carbon capture are often viewed as being a rigid dichotomy. However, in the future, shale wells could see use on two fronts: extracting oil and gas that is much needed to operate during the energy transition and then to sequester carbon dioxide, offsetting a large portion of emissions stemming from the use of that fracked oil and gas. Estimates vary, but consensus view is that the United States controls between one half and two thirds of worldwide geological storage that could handle carbon. Without a doubt, if CCUS takes off (and it should), the United States will be a major player with proper governmental support.

Companies will be fighting amongst themselves if the margin is there via governmental credits. The biggest beneficiaries are likely refineries and natural gas processors, both of which see large amounts of carbon dioxide emissions. Perhaps most importantly, this carbon comes in high concentrations. Natural gas power plants are the largest emitters of carbon dioxide, but combined cycle generation is very efficient; there is very little carbon as an overall percentage of output gas. Meanwhile, flue gas (byproduct of separation of dry natural gas and natural gas liquids) and fluid catalytic cracking units see large concentrations of carbon dioxide during normal events. Carbon capture is the most expensive part of the process, done via adsorption (adherence to another material, or "adsorbent") or absorption (dissolving carbon dioxide in a liquid solution). Sources with high concentrations, and not necessarily high total emissions, make the most sense for initial investment. Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Valero (VLO), and Phillips 66 (PSX) are all likely beneficiaries, as are major natural gas processors like DCP Midstream (DCP), Targa Resources (TRGP), ONEOK (OKE), and Western Midstream (WES).

But really, large portions of the midstream sector should benefit. Pipelines are the most prevalent method of transporting natural gas across long distances. Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) already operate significant operations; both own carbon dioxide injection businesses in the Permian which are used to boost oil recovery from shale wells. With much of overall natural gas processing capacity located in Texas (as well as PADD 3 being the major refining district), expect Texas and Louisiana to be the epicenter of carbon sequestration advancement. Natural gas pipelines, if spare capacity exists, can easily be converted. Its notable that carbon dioxide transport requires greater compression needs, so any of the major compression operators (USA Compression (USAC), Archrock (AROC)) are likely to be long-running beneficiaries as well.

45Q Tax Credits, Takeaways

Tax credits exist for carbon sequestration. Originally put into place in 2008, these were expanded in 2018 as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. It's often referred to based on its tax law section (45Q). For the purpose of the tax credit, qualified emissions are carbon that would have otherwise been released into the atmosphere if not for the qualifying equipment. Emissions have to be measured both prior to and after the point of sequestration (disposal, injection, use). If sequestered, it must be done in "secure geological storage" which is defined as storage [in] deep saline formations, oil and gas reservoirs, and unmineable coal seams.

However, general consensus view from management teams is that outside of some niche use cases - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) owns a small capture business that provides carbonization for beverages - is that this credit on its own will not support broad-based investment. Certainly not at the level that would meet Paris Climate Agreement goals. Luckily, there have been pushes to change this. Senator Manchin recently pitched an amendment that would increase the value of the 45Q tax credit for direct air capture substantially for both saline storage and enhanced oil recovery use. Other proposals have pushed for enhancements elsewhere in the credit system, such as kickbacks on supporting infrastructure or higher value.

The oil & gas industry as a whole is optimistic. Oil producers, midstream service providers, and refiners have both the expertise and the framework to make CCUS happen. It's up to the government to incentivize the program properly where the tax credits create sufficient economics to spur investment of enough size and scale to meet emissions goals. I suspect that is where some might have hang-ups - where will funding come from - but the future is concrete. Which firms will navigate the give-and-take of the evolving world of energy is the question.