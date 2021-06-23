peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is an emerging leader in a young and growing segment of the power production market. In the coming years, there is every reason to anticipate hydrogen fuel cells will take a decent-sized share of the market in applications powered by both grid-supplied electricity and internal combustion engines powered by gasoline and diesel fuel. But in light of all the things we don't yet know about cost structure, demand, and competition, at current prices I think investors are taking on too much risk for not enough return. I rate PLUG's stock a "neutral" because I have no idea what the share price will do in the coming months, but long-term investors should be wary.

Plusses and Minuses of Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Hydrogen fuel cells such as the ones Plug Power makes have advantages and disadvantages over other methods of powering applications. This is a widely debated topic with lots of different opinions and I don't think I can really advance the discussion here. Suffice it to say that on the one hand, Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk has called fuel cells "mind-bogglingly stupid" and said that success is "simply not possible", while Amazon (AMZN) is actually investing hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel cells with Plug Power! I think that's enough to demonstrate that opinions on the topic are "mixed."

What people do seem to agree on is that the infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cells is expensive to develop and storage, reusability and durability limit current applications. For those reasons, usage in passenger cars is limited for now. This should change over time, but it will be difficult to predict when and how.

As you can see from this report prepared by the Hydrogen Council and described here in Power Magazine:

Source: Power Magazine

Some applications are competitive today (see "Forklift") while others may not be for 20 years or more (see "Compact Urban Car"). All that is to say that Plug has done something smart and strategic by focusing on fuel cells for forklifts that can be stored and re-charged in a central location and where the conditions for using them don't change much.

Plug's Current Business is sub-scale, but growing

Yesterday Plug announced its first quarter results in an investor letter that includes a lot of descriptions of near-term growth and new partnerships. The current financial results were painful, but you have to expect this kind of thing in the early stages of a growth company:

A few comments on this income statement before we move on. First, it's good to see gross margins improving as the company grows. They lost $9.7 million on $40.9 million of revenue or -24% in the first quarter last year, but "only" lost $12.1 million on $72 million this quarter for a gross margin of -17%. Either way, at scale the company needs to earn positive gross profits. I'm quite concerned that segment-by-segment, the "fuel systems and infrastructure segment" has high gross margins while "services," "purchase agreements" and "fuel" are so sharply negative (but fuel had some "one-off" issues, which I'll talk about below). Many companies try to emulate some version of the "razor/razorblade" strategy where you sell an expensive component ("the razor") at a low margin in order to enable future sales of smaller high margin components ("the razorblade") and Plug seems to be going in the opposite direction? It's possible however that these segments are just so far from scale that this quarter doesn't paint a decent picture of the future.

All that being said, perhaps the balance sheet is so rich that we just don't need to worry about operating results for some time:

Source: Plug Power Investor Letter

With $4.4 billion in cash and only $330 million in debt, they should certainly have enough cash to fund expansion for a long time. Stock sales of $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion at prices of $65 and $30 per share will prove to have been astute.

One thing that interests me is how a company with this much cash and this little debt came to record $12 million in interest expense last quarter. Looking over the Form 10Q, it appears that one issue is that company was recently paying 12% on a term loan which they've refinanced at 9%. Another is that it seems that discounts associated with the issuance of convertible notes were recorded in this quarter as "interest expense," even though they don't represent cash interest paid to lenders (see page 10). I expect these items to come down in the coming quarters as the company either stops borrowing or re-negotiates loan terms. (For another article in which I follow company cash to ask interesting questions, see "Some Bulls are Double Counting Cash and Earnings at Moderna".)

Growth is coming, but how much is enough?

The investor letter and conference call describe how Plug is already ahead of schedule for growth this year, as the CEO explained,

[W]e are almost at the end of the second quarter, and we can provide some insights on our progress. Investors should expect $115 million to $120 million of gross billings for the quarter. This is approximately 40% of our target revenue of $475 million for the year. Usually, at this point in the second quarter, we are about 33% of our annual revenue will have been achieved. We are at a run-rate that is higher from both a revenue and growth rate level than we have experienced in the past. We also foresee a very strong third quarter.

Assuming they didn't sandbag guidance in order to look good this quarter, that's great news. But taking a look at the income statement above, we don't really have any way of knowing what the company looks like at a $475 million run-rate yet. Once again, they're continuing to grow and have plenty of new investment opportunities described in the letter, but we can't say at what point the economics will go from that of a hyper-growth firm to those of an established player who needs to show the beginnings of profitability.

I'm very concerned by statements such as this one in the company's investor letter:

Source: Plug Power

What this says to me is that company is significantly exposed to commodity price and supply risk. The company plans to move to more renewable sources of power such as hydro generation from Niagra Falls, but that only solves part of the problem of their total needs. Likewise, while the costs of renewable power have fallen sharply in recent years, I would be concerned that at some point there could be a competition for the most efficient new power sources and disinvestment in carbon-based fuels. This could drive power prices up, and remember, Plug is a buyer of electricity -even if they're producing some of it on their own.

I'm not predicting that the company will face growing costs for electric power that they can't pass on to customers. I'm just suggesting that it's an underappreciated risk. That concern also works in the other direction by the way, and since the winter storm that drove up natural gas prices and drove down gas production in Texas is unlikely to be repeated, maybe we shouldn't worry that margins will be as bad in the future as they were last quarter.

"Winter is Coming" with new Competition

One issue with investing in a growing market segment is that investment by competitors can drive the returns on your product lower and lower, and perhaps even to negative levels. As Warren Buffett famously wrote:

The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down. The airline industry’s demand for capital ever since that first flight has been insatiable. Investors have poured money into a bottomless pit, attracted by growth when they should have been repelled by it. Source: 2007 Berkshire Hathaway annual letter

Similarly, it's easy to find examples of companies that started off as innovators who dominated their product quality until a better, faster, and cheaper competitor came to market. A few easy examples to think of include GoPro (GPRO), BlackBerry (BB), Nokia (NOK), Blockbuster, and Kodak (KODK). Once again, I'm not predicting that any of these things are going to happen to Plug. I just want to point out that it could happen.

Plug faces no shortage of competition. Just in its own market niche of hydrogen fuel cells, other small producers such as Ballard (BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (FCEL) are often compared to Plug Power. My concern for the long-term as an investor is not from small companies but from large ones. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) already produces hydrogen fuel cells, and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) already produces consumer-centered hydrogen fuel cells. Major oil companies such as Shell (RDS.A), BP (NYSE:BP), and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) have already announced fuel cell investments as part of their drive to de-carbonize. Many electrical utilities may also recognize that widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cells represents both a threat to and opportunity for their business models, as described in this report by Goldman Sacks.

Will Plug Power win the hydrogen fuel cell war? I don't know. Will anyone else win it? I don't know that either. But what I do know is that wouldn't cost that much for enough competition to jump in and drive down opportunities and profits. This outcome is hard to predict and subject to "unknown unknowns" like the rapid growth of new entrants. After all, the BlackBerry was the dominant product before Apple (AAPL) introduced the iPhone, and not only was Blackberry winning from the time the iPhone came to market in 2007 it also stayed in the lead until 2011! The threat of competition is not to be underestimated lightly.

Large customers drive hard bargains

Plug Power and bulls on the stock like to point to large orders and new partnerships with large companies as a sign of how well things are going. As the CEO said on yesterday's conference call:

there are, today, five customers who really are driving the material handling business. The biggest point one is actually Amazon. There’s lots of new deployments with Amazon. Amazon is not only buying fuel cells, but electrolyzers from this. So that’s a huge – that’s a big part of our funnel, Walmart, Home Depot, GM. And we actually have a fifth customer, which I’ll tell you more about to assume when they let me announce that we’ll do over $25 million in the second half of the year with. So we’re feeling the businesses is really healthy. I mean the factory is packed.

The problem is that Amazon drove the hardest bargain of all, demanding a large share in the company in exchange for its orders. Between all of Amazon's investments in the company, Amazon ended up buying shares for as little as $1 and as much as $13 (see Form-10Q, Note 13). Having Amazon as a partner is a great endorsement of the company's product, but it may turn out to have been a little bit like "partnering" with Tony Soprano - it could be that what the company gave up ends up being more than what they got out of the deal.

In a similar vein, large customers such as Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and General Motors (GM) may in fact have pricing power when negotiating with Plug. These companies know that their ability to place large orders means they can get good terms when dealing with smaller companies. Another factor to consider is that since a lot of the cost of switching to hydrogen fuel cells comes from installing infrastructure and the profits come from using that infrastructure repeatedly, we should observe a kind of network effect. It could be that large customers claim that network effect really belongs to them, and they may negotiate fuel contracts in such a way that take a large portion of the profits for themselves.

So while these early deals with large customers are a ringing endorsement for the quality of the product, they may not work out well for the company's investors.

Conclusion

Plug Power is an interesting and successful company in a growing market segment, but questions about how big and how profitable future growth will be make it hard to evaluate the company's future. For that reason, at the current market cap of more than $19 billion, I suggest that investors take a pass and look for growth and new technology in other market niches.