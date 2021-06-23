Lea Toews/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, Plug Power provided its first quarterly report after the recent accounting scandal revealed that the company had been inflating gross margins for many years by wrongly allocating cost of revenue to research and development expense.

Even when adjusting for substantial charges related to warrants issued in 2017 to key customers Walmart (WMT) and particularly Amazon (AMZN), consolidated gross margin turned negative in FY2020 and FY2018 while being cut in half for FY2019:

Source: Company SEC-Filings

In addition, the company admitted to having made wrong assumptions regarding the anticipated pace of future service cost reductions or in layman's terms: Plug Power will suffer substantial losses from its long-term maintenance contracts with customers. The issue resulted in the requirement to establish a $35.5 million provision for "loss contracts related to service".

Remember, this number does not include the Walmart maintenance contracts for which management estimates an additional $45 million in cash losses over the next few years.

The restatement has made abundantly clear that the company's core material handling business remains a mess even after deploying more than 40,000 fuel cell systems over the past decade.

While product margins are solid, service costs remain way too high and have actually experienced further increases with key customers like Walmart and Amazon being major beneficiaries of the ongoing pandemic and resulting higher utilization of the company's GenKey equipment.

The company's first quarter results actually fit well into the ugly picture discussed above with decent product gross margins once again more than offset by the requirement to subsidize maintenance and hydrogen fueling costs for customers:

Source: Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Page 38

While adjusted consolidated gross margin of negative 14.2% was actually a slight year-over-year improvement from the negative 17.4% recorded in Q1/2020 (on a restated basis), the number nevertheless remains disappointing, particularly given the more than 70% year-over-year revenue growth.

Source: Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Page 38

Adjusted service gross margin of negative 111.6% was nothing short of a disaster with segment revenues down almost 10% despite the requirement to serve a much higher number of fuel cell units and hydrogen infrastructure installations due to apparently unfavorable contract modifications (emphasis added by author):

At March 31, 2021, there were 14,189 fuel cell units and 60 hydrogen installations under extended maintenance contracts, an increase from 10,662 fuel cell units and 45 hydrogen installations at March 31, 2020. (...) The main drivers in decrease in revenue was a reduction in billings for run time hours that exceeded certain levels given certain changes in the overall contract and commercial relationship (...).

On the conference call, CEO Andy Marsh nevertheless had the chutzpah to not only state that the service business performed in line with external expectations but also to reiterate the company's long-standing mantra of the segment achieving 30%+ gross margins in the not too distant future:

And the service business actually performed up to our expectations for the quarter, and we’re beginning to see continued improvements. So that business should become a 30%-plus gross margin business. And look, we expect to be there across the board by 2024.

With things apparently only getting worse, I don't see any path for segment gross margins to come even close to management's long-standing target.

The hydrogen fueling segment was another disappointment with the company losing more than $10 million on reported revenues of just $11.1 million. Adjusted segment gross margin of negative 88.2% represented a new all-time low for the company.

In the investor letter, management blamed a number of factors like price increases by a certain supplier and a couple of force majeure events. In addition, the company warned investors of even more short-term trouble ahead for the segment:

Fuel gross margins were negatively impacted, reflecting costs associated with transitioning from one specific industrial gas company to another due to its escalation of rates over the last several quarters. In addition, hydrogen supply was adversely affected from force-majeure events which spilled over from the end of 2020 into Q1 of 2021 along with the impact from the Texas freeze in February which caused a spike in natural gas prices causing the price of hydrogen to escalate to historically high levels. During the second quarter of 2021, one of our largest industrial gas companies experienced another force-majeure event that lasted well beyond expectation. This resulted in another meaningful spike in hydrogen pricing, as well as a spike in labor and transportation costs of hydrogen fuel, all the while Plug Power remained focused on serving our customers. The industry saw as much as 40 to 50 tons per day of hydrogen capacity curtailed during this force-majeure during Q2 of 2021. (...)

Remember that management originally touted last year's acquisition of United Hydrogen as a "big step in improving (...) hydrogen margins" with initial progress expected to become visible in Q2/2021 but given the headwinds disclosed above, this will obviously take somewhat longer to play out.

That said, the company pointed to meaningful hydrogen price declines recently witnessed in the market which should hopefully translate into improvement in the company's fueling margins later this year.

Longer term, CEO Andy Marsh expects the move to green hydrogen to result in 30%+ gross margins for the fueling segment over time but, as usual, investors should take any kind of long-term financial guidance provided by management with a huge grain of salt as virtually all previously stated targets have been missed by a wide margin in recent years.

Plug Power's cash usage continues to accelerate with negative free cash flow of $130.3 million almost doubling year-over-year:

Source: Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Please note that these numbers do not yet include material capex for the company's recently commenced business transformation but on the conference call management reiterated previous expectations for $750 million in capital expenditures this year and also guided FY2022 capex in the same ballpark.

Fortunately, Plug Power is still sitting on approximately $4.75 billion in unrestricted cash and available-for-sale securities so even with outsized capex requirements the company is unlikely to run out of cash anytime soon.

Q2 gross billings guidance of $115-120 million was somewhat stronger than expected and management also hinted to a "very strong" third quarter. In addition, the company reiterated its full-year and medium-term gross billings targets.

Please note that the company seems to have abandoned its long-term profitability targets originally provided in September 2019 which had been raised after the acquisitions of Giner ELX and United Hydrogen in June 2020. Since raising its FY2024 gross billings target to $1.7 billion in January, the company has neither updated nor reiterated expectations for operating income and adjusted EBITDA, very similar to management's past course of action after missing financial projections repeatedly.

Source: Company Press Releases

Plug Power even stopped providing an adjusted EBITDA number in its investor letter after a much weaker-than-expected performance in Q4/2020.

During the question-and-answer session of the call, management also hinted to a fifth pedestal customer with over $25 million in revenue contribution expected for the second half of the year.

On the conference call, management was served the usual lowball questions by analysts and CEO Andy Marsh happily took the chance to elaborate in great length on the company's green hydrogen initiatives, opportunities in aerospace, Plug Power's expansion into Europe and Korea, and ambitious expectations for the stationary power and electrolyzer segments.

That said, leading European electrolyzer manufacturer NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) recently warned investors on potential margin pressures due to looming overcapacities in the market with a number of additional players like Cummins (CMI), McPhy Energy (OTC:MPHYF) and ITM Power (OTCPK:ITMPF) currently in the process of building out large-scale manufacturing capacities and demand still in its infancy.

Particularly the powerful new partnership between Cummins and Iberdrola could spell trouble for Plug Power's planned joint venture with Acciona in Spain.

On the call, I was perplexed to hear CEO Andy Marsh stating that the company's largest customer Amazon has started to buy electrolyzers from Plug Power, a move apparently designed to generate green hydrogen on its own which would actually reduce the online retail behemoth's dependence on future green hydrogen deliveries from Plug Power. Given management's 30%+ margin expectations for green hydrogen fueling, its largest customer partially moving to self-supply should be considered negative, particularly in light of potential margin pressures in the electrolyzer segment as outlined by NEL ASA recently.

Later in the call, management backpedaled on the issue to some extent:

I think most large enterprises that are called the Amazon, the Walmarts of the world, I think their primary focus will be they will want to buy green hydrogen from us. I think there will be opportunities where their facilities already have a low-cost renewable energy speed, which makes sense to use electrolyzers. But I think those who are in the – those who are, there are companies that we deal with who are primarily users of hydrogen, and I think they will want to buy hydrogen from us.

Indeed I would be very surprised to see any meaningful electrolyzer purchases by Plug Power's large material handling customers as there's very little sense for them in doing so given their bargaining power over the company.

Bottom Line

More of the same at Plug Power. The company reported another disappointing quarter with massive cash burn and negative consolidated gross margin despite a more than 70% year-over-year revenue increase.

In addition, management warned on additional fueling margin pressure in the current quarter due to another major force majeure event experienced by one of its largest hydrogen suppliers. That said, the issue has been resolved recently and fueling margins are expected to improve in the second half of the year.

That said, gross billings guidance for Q2 was somewhat above expectations and management reiterated its ambitious medium-term gross billings targets.

With approximately $4.75 billion in unrestricted cash and available-for-sale securities, Plug Power won't run into liquidity issues anytime soon again despite massive losses from operations and a whopping $1.5 billion in capital expenditures currently projected until the end of next year.

With many market participants still betting on the company's rosy projections, investors need to ask themselves the question:

If management hasn't been able to execute with the company mostly focusing on a single domestic market, how likely will the very same management successfully deliver on a complex strategic transformation and international expansion?

While demand for the company's material handling solutions should remain solid given ongoing tailwinds for key customers like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, I am much less optimistic on Plug Power's new business initiatives with competition in the electrolyzer space already heating up and demand for the company's ambitious green hydrogen production plans still unclear.

In addition, its hard to believe that Plug Power will manage to increase gross margins in the service and fueling segments from recent record lows to 30%+ by 2024 as projected by CEO Andy Marsh, particularly given the fact that the company has communicated similar targets for years already with things seemingly only getting worse.

So far, management has missed out on basically each and every long-term financial target ever provided over the past decade but this hasn't stopped them from putting out even more aggressive projections.

Personally, I expect nothing short of disaster going forward but with billions in net cash on the balance sheet and capital markets remaining wide open, the company can easily afford a number of additional missteps.

With the restatements behind the company, ample liquidity, a favorable market environment and management as optimistic as ever, I wouldn't be surprised to see further, short-term upside in the shares despite the almost 100% run from recent lows and Canaccord Genuity downgrading the stock on Wednesday morning on valuation.