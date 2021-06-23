andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Best Buy Co Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is sort of a sleeper investment which appears to not be on many investors' radar, at least as of late. Best Buy is not as enticing as some other stocks/sectors in the market coming out of the pandemic, but the shares are approaching a level which could be a decent buying opportunity for long-term investors who are looking for earnings and dividend growth.

The company is taking several steps to improve efficiency, mainly closing larger stores and focusing on online sales, as well as the recent addition of outdoor products and luggage to their product categories, which has been met with mixed reviews from the investing community. There is quite a bit of uncertainty when it comes to this move, and I admit I am personally skeptical of the strategy. The stock could be undervalued if this proves successful, however.

Best Buy's downside is mainly the rent obligations and the sheer size of their retail space, which management seems to be addressing lately, as the pandemic made it crystal clear that the digital platform is king now. The company is basically creating a reverse supply chain out of a retail store, which is fine, but online ordering is digging into walk-in sales.

If Best Buy can adapt to rapidly changing consumer purchasing habits, further reduce their big box retail spaces, and continue to drive shareholder value through increasing margins and efficiency, the stock looks like a low-risk value play from current levels. I am neutral on the shares at this moment in time, but the stock looks like a potential buy on uncertainty/weakness.

Product Category Expansion – What's Next

Best Buy recently announced they would be selling luggage, outdoor fire pits, lighting, cooking appliances, and outdoor grills in a move that seems to be trying to capitalize on the rebound in travel and leisure. This strategic development in the business has been met with some skepticism from the investment community, and rightly so. In my opinion, Best Buy is trying to compete with other stores, such as Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), after seeing a larger boom in the outdoor products sector over the last year. Whether this can be successful remains to be seen, as it is quite a step out of the comfort zone and what the company is mainly known for. Competing with Dick's Sporting Goods is a hard battle to win when it comes to this category, as the stores are often found within close proximity to one another.

This strategy to move into outdoor products and luggage seems like the company is trying to ride a wave and nothing more. I cannot say that I love this business development, but I do not hate it either. Creation of long-term value for shareholders will more than likely not come from this outdoor product strategy, but rather closing down of big box stores and focusing on improving efficiencies, which would impact margins and improve cash flows.

The product category expansion shows that management is nimble and willing to try new things, and even if the strategy ends up flopping, it might not negatively impact the company as a whole. Best Buy is not a company that needs to drive revenue growth through innovation to meet the market's expectations, it simply must keep chugging along and not end up meeting the same fate of relics past such as Circuit City, which was plagued with subprime real estate, bad customer service, and poor management.

Best Buy has prime real estate locations, a great track record with its customer service, and the management has done a great job, based on the financial history available. The valuation is not egregious, but if this category expansion ends up being viewed as a negative by the market, the stock could become even cheaper and present investors with a decent buying opportunity long-term. If the category expansion proves to be a winner for Best Buy, the current earnings multiple of 12 could be seen as too low, and a re-rating to a P/E of 15 or even higher could be dead ahead if this strategy plays out well over the next year.

Earnings Growth and Dividend Cherry On Top

The real reason Best Buy really could be a buy on weakness is their earnings and dividend growth. While the company's revenues have stagnated for the better part of a decade, gross profit and margins have stayed incredibly consistent. Gross profit has increased slightly every year since 2016 and gross margins have been capped at around 23%.

Operating profit is getting back to levels which have not been seen since 2011, and have the potential to increase further, which would be beneficial to shareholders. Earnings growth has also been nice lately, and remains a large reason why the stock is attractive. The dividend is the cherry on top, as shares currently yield 2.52% and dividend growth has accelerated rapidly since 2016. However, over the last year, the dividend growth has slowed somewhat due to the pandemic. This should normalize over the next year, and makes Best Buy an attractive, more traditional investment for those looking for earnings growth as well as dividend growth.

Return on invested capital has also exploded year-over-year, having gone from 21.6% in 2016 to over 42% in 2020.

Source: QuickFS.net

The management at Best Buy has obviously done a fantastic job over the years, and has driven shareholder value despite competition. Nowadays, online shopping giants, especially in the electronics category, have dominated and continue to see increasing demand. Best Buy has managed to hold the line against competition and remains a great business, but there are risks that the company faces going forward which could further impact the valuation.

Risks Related To The Company and Valuation

The biggest risks I see related to Best Buy are rising rents, the large size of brick-and-mortar space, and online competition eating away at market share over time. Consumer behavior could reverse course now that the pandemic is winding down, and online ordering digging into walk-in sales could be a temporary headwind for the company, but I am not so sure about this transpiring very quickly. Debt is not really an issue, and seems very manageable given the full-year free cash flow of $4.2 billion. Risks mainly stem from the consumer's behavioral changes and how the company can adapt to meet needs while juggling the retail situation.

People will likely continue to order online and pick up in-store, as consumer behavior changed drastically during 2020. Pent up demand remains to be seen fully over the course of 2021, especially when it comes to the new gaming console restocks, which Best Buy appears to be next in line to receive. This should normalize in 2022 as the demand wanes and the world gets back to more of a "normal" pace, which is something to keep in mind in terms of valuation.

The larger brick-and-mortar locations appear to be on their way out, as management aims to cut lease costs and close these stores over time to improve efficiencies as more sales occur online. The push to sell outdoor related products in-store seems to go against this idea, as luggage and grills hardly seem like the type of products that would translate well to an online audience. Still, there are not many other risks which would deter investors, aside from a higher valuation. The current valuation does seem to be getting cheap, as recently noted by Seeking Alpha author Shock Exchange.

Best Buy's market capitalization now stands at the time of writing at $27.8 billion, which brings the enterprise value down to around $24.5 billion. This slightly changes the EBITDA multiple to 7x from the previous 7.2x, so not much has changed since the company's last earnings report on May 27th. Valuation has indeed improved, and 7x EBITDA is definitely reflecting the market's current sentiment on BBY. As the company faces more uncertainty in the future due to their new product category expansion efforts, the shares could potentially drop below $100 once more on market volatility. This risk in terms of valuation is minimal, in my opinion, and a drop in the share price could actually be the sign of a decent buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Conclusion

Best Buy is a more traditional type of investment which could be seen as a sleeper stock, hiding in plain sight. While there is some uncertainty surrounding the new product category expansion endeavor, the shares appear cheap on earnings and dividend growth over the last several years has been a plus for shareholders. The market appears to be currently viewing the company in a light that does not produce much excitement, but this could change if the product category expansion proves to be a hit. Trading at a P/E ratio of around 12-13 with a 7x EBITDA multiple, the shares appear cheap on earnings. If the company can improve efficiencies and margins from scaling back big box stores and focusing on online sales, a multiple re-rating seems likely. With earnings and especially dividend growth seen as a strong fundamental part of the investment thesis, the shares could be a decent buy for long-term investors under $100 per share. I am skeptical of the category expansion move, but cannot find many other reasons to be bearish on the stock given the valuation, and am leaning more towards bullish for the long-term.