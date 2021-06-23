MiX Telematics Comes Out Of The Pandemic Unscathed
Summary
- The company suffered during the pandemic as multiple customers reduced their fleet size, although profitability was maintained surprisingly well.
- Management is optimistic that we've seen the last of that, but given their global footprint, this remains to be seen.
- Meanwhile, investing in S&M is going to produce some margin pressure but that should improve by H2 of fiscal 2022.
- The company produces positive solid cash flow, has a solid balance sheet and even pays a dividend.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is a telematics company specializing in fleet management, offering the following value proposition to customers:
Source: June 2021 IR presentation
At first sight, the company did suffer quite substantially from the pandemic:
Source: June 2021 IR presentation
The number of subscribers fell and the related subscription revenue went down with it, although the latter has already been recovering. However, Q4 top and bottom lines exceeded expectations of both management as well as analysts, with:
- Revenue $34.3M (-5.2% y/y)
- Subscription revenue $30.8M (-4% y/y in cc, or constant currency)
- Hardware revenue $3.6M (-25% y/y)
- Adjusted EBITDA at $11.3M (33% margin)
- 744K subscribers (-5K q/q)
- Free cash flow at $5.2M
- Non-GAAP EPS $0.15 (beat by $0.11)
The revenue decline was mostly due to fleet size trimming from their existing base, not losing customers. The company touts a 94% retention rate on large fleets, 98% on for fleets with more than 500 vehicles.
That is, the operational margin recovered faster than expected from the pandemic induced slump to pre-pandemic levels:
Things were helped a little bit by:
- A $1.1M one-off benefit from a contract renegotiation with their existing customer in the energy segment.
- A pandemic spending lull on S&M
Management was making the most of the first (Q1CC):
this customer paid us approximately $1.5 million to modify its prior agreement and gain the flexibility to sign a renewal that gives them the ability to dynamically contracted fleet in accordance with the downturn in prevailing market demand, and then expand the gain as and when conditions improve. We believe this is a tremendous validation of the strategic value MiX provides our clients. This customer is making a multi-million dollar upfront investment while continuing its 6 figure monthly subscription commitment to us as it many just through challenging market conditions.
This is a little confusing as in the earnings PR they argued:
The contraction was due to a major energy sector customer reducing its fleet's size which resulted in a reduction of 6,100 subscribers in the quarter. In order to effect this contraction, the Company received a contract modification fee as part of the contract extension and $1.1 million has been recognized in subscription revenues in the current quarter.
We assume the $1.1M figure is the correct one.
The company produced nearly $30M in free cash flow
As a result, the company has now $46M in cash and equivalents, 2.5x as much as a year ago. The company can even afford to pay a dividend (with a 1.9% yield) and is on the lookout for acquisitions. On the latter, it's not going to rush into things, there has to be a good fit but the sector has seen some consolidation lately.
Outlook
Source: June 2021 IR presentation
Since MiX Telematics is a global company, it's not entirely out of the pandemic woods yet but management that most of the pandemic-related fleet contraction at existing customers has run its course.
Management expects adjusted EBITDA margin to fall back a bit to 20%-25% as a result of H1 investments in S&M (which takes 6-12 months to start showing results) and resumption of travel cost.
Longer-term, management strives for adjusted EBITDA margins of 30%+. Their main goal for fiscal 2022 is returning the company to growth and there is every chance they will succeed.
Growth
There are several growth vectors:
- Market growth
- New customers
- Geographical expansion
- Growing with the base
- New products
Fleet telematics is still relatively young so there is plenty of room for the market to grow:
Source: June 2021 IR presentation
Despite lingering pandemic problems, the company enjoyed several new contract wins like Reading Buses (UK-based public transport), Imperial (logistics, South Africa) which expanded its use of MiX after an evaluation of four independent Telematics providers. There were also several wins in Australasia in the logistics, mining, and energy verticals totaling 7K premium fleet subscriptions.
The company typically gets a third of its growth from existing customers but that was of course not happening during the pandemic (quite the contrary, in fact) but management expects a gradual move back to normal here.
The company offers three tiers of services, Premium Fleet, Light Fleet, and Asset Tracking. Premium Fleet is the most sophisticated, offering a host of services:
And even adding additional ones to the core functionality:
Source: June 2021 IR presentation
That's a pretty comprehensive offering that can withstand any comparison with any competitor, but still, the company is introducing new services:
MyMiX Tracking (linked website):
leverages cellphone technology to enable real-time tracking of drivers while recording, measuring, and enabling real-time self-correction of risky driving behavior events including speeding, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and mobile phone use while driving.
MiX Vision AI is the latest service that can significantly increase driver and road safety. The company already secured a contract for 4.5K subscriptions
The company already sells in some 120 countries so the scope for geographical expansion is actually somewhat limited. However, there are still good segment expansion opportunities, especially in fleets with less than 50 vehicles where the company has been growing recently.
The company had some buyback programs in the past (2017, 2019):
We're a little puzzled by the small jump in 2021, we aren't aware of any recent financing and there was nothing in the 10-K that we could find. Keep in mind that these are ADRs, which seem to cover only 2/3 of shares outstanding, from the 10-K:
As of May 28, 2021, 605,578,516 of the registrant's ordinary shares were outstanding, including 410,859,700 ordinary shares represented by American Depository Shares.
Risk
We see two main risks
- Pandemic resurgence
- Currency risk
Given the global nature of the company, currency risk is considerable. The company has most of its operations in South Africa, where most of its employees work:
Source: 10-K
So at first sight, a lower rand looks beneficial, reducing cost in USD. However, it also gets most of its revenues from Africa:
Source: 10-K
While not split out further, we assume most of the African revenue comes from South Africa. The USD/SAR can display considerable volatility:
Source: 10-K
Somewhat unusually, the rand strengthened against the USD in Q4 which contributed 2.2 percentage points to revenue growth. However, for the full year 2021, it was the reverse, detracting 5 percentage points from revenue growth.
For earnings, grosso modo the currency risk is fairly limited as the company has a good chunk of its revenue in rands, but also much of its cost.
Valuation
The shares aren't terribly expensive, given the track record, solid balance sheet cash generation, and dividend. Analysts expect only $0.40 for FY2022, which would be a considerable retreat from the $0.54 and that would make the shares quite a bit more expensive as well.
Conclusion
MiX telematics is well placed to resume revenue growth although we should keep in mind that for a company with such a global presence, the pandemic hasn't ended and could even get worse before it gets better.
Investments in growth and a resumption of travel will dent margins a bit, but with revenue growth resuming this shouldn't be much of a problem. However, they should be able to do better than the $0.40 in EPS that analysts expect for the shares to move substantially higher.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.