Volatility Is Not Risk

IncrediVFX/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

High volatility is completely inherent to fast growers. Don't let this put you off. Huge spikes and big falls are a part of the journey if you look at stocks that can multiply a few times over.

Volatility does not equal risk, no matter how hard pundits try to convince you of this. In this article, I will explain how I see risk and how volatility is often necessary to have big winners.

What is risk?

Wikipedia defines risk like this:

In simple terms, risk is the possibility of something bad happening. Risk involves uncertainty about the effects/implications of an activity with respect to something that humans value (such as health, well-being, wealth, property or the environment), often focusing on negative, undesirable consequences. (...) The understanding of risk, the methods of assessment and management, the descriptions of risk and even the definitions of risk differ in different practice areas (business, economics, environment, finance, information technology, health, insurance, safety, security etc).

As you can see, the term itself is simple. It's the possibility of something bad happening. If you look at the second paragraph, though, it's getting more complicated again and several definitions of risk in several contexts exist.

For me, I use the simple, centuries-old definition of risk. For me, risk means how likely it is that you will lose your money in your investment over a longer period of time, three years or more.

That also means that for me, risk is not quantifiable. Quantifiability is why a lot of market pundits choose to equal volatility and risks but I see this as the proverbial man with the hammer who sees nails everywhere.

Volatility and how to react

As a long-term investor, you can develop a competitive advantage over almost all other investors, especially if you invest in high-growth stocks. The edge you have is simple but very hard: Learn to sit on your hands through drops (or add more if your conviction is high and your position not too big already).

Doing nothing is one of the main reasons why I have done so well since I started my series of Potential Multibaggers with Shopify (SHOP) in May of 2017 at $77.86. In each and every year since then, Shopify's stock was down 30% or more for a while. It's now at $1508 (at the time of writing), up more than 19 times in value. The only time I did something, I made a mistake, as I trimmed my position a year ago at $750. I added to it later again, at a higher price. That's often the price of acting too much.

Volatility works both ways, up and down, although a lot of people only look at volatility when a stock goes down. You need volatility to have outsized gainers and therefore I see volatility just as something inherent to growth investing, not something negative.

To be a great long-term investor, you should train yourself to be unmoved by stock price movements. After all, a volatile stock price doesn't mean a volatile business.

Being unmoved by stock price movements sounds easier than it is. When the stock price drops, you hear all kinds of negative arguments about why that is. Some might even be true but don't let it distract you from your long-term goal.

If you selected on quality, and that's what I always strive for, stocks that fall represent opportunities, not threats. Say this out loud with me:

All future stock market crashes look like threats, but all past crashes look like opportunities. Think ahead!

I have given this the layout of a quote, not because it's one (I made it myself) but because it stands out like this, and I want you to really let that lesson sink in. So say it out loud again. If your partner looks bewildered that you talk aloud, just say that you are training to make money. He or she will understand and encourage you to repeat.

100 baggers

If you're a true long-term investor, you should be happy if a great stock drops, even though I know that sounds counterintuitive for a lot of people. I'm pretty sure that a lot of you feel stressed when their stock drops by double digits.

Of course, it never feels good to see your portfolio's worth shrink. I am human as well, of course. You think about your hard-earned money and you see it becoming worth less than before. Try to focus on what you can add to your portfolio, not on what's already in. If you can't add for some reason, then you should realize that your chances of winning haven't changed because of a drop. Your chances only go away at the moment that you sell.

In his excellent book 100 Baggers, Christopher Mayer shows and writes about 365 stocks that have become 100 baggers (and more) between 1962 and 2014, all stocks that turn $10,000 into $1M and more.

All of them have gone through really big drops, some of them several times. All of the 100 baggers, all 365 mentioned in the book, without one single exception, have experienced a period in which the stock had plummeted 50% and moreover, the majority dropped more than 75% on several occasions. So be prepared for big drops from time to time and don't let it scare you out of your position.

Examples

We all know how well Amazon (AMZN) has done over the course of the last two decades. If you had invested $10k at the IPO and held all the way through, you would now have almost $18M. Even a $1,000 investment would have made you a millionaire!

Data by YCharts

Even if you only started investing in 2011, 10 years ago, your $10,000 would have grown to almost $180K.

Data by YCharts

This is what you have to be able to endure: Since its IPO, Amazon dropped between 10% to 19% 29 times, it dropped between 20% to 29% 14 times, it dropped between 30% to 39% 8 times, it dropped between 40% to 49% 5 times, it dropped more than 50% 4 times and more than 90% 1 time (in the dotcom crash). That 90% is extreme and rare but you should realize that all the rest is perfectly normal to attain such life-changing investments. If you don't pay attention to the fact that it's normal, you will sell, I can guarantee you that.

Netflix (NFLX) is another example. If you would have bought at the IPO, this would have been your result with $10K:

Data by YCharts

Netflix is another example. It has gone up 417 times in value since its IPO. That's an average CAGR of 35% for 20 years. But it was not a smooth ride. This is from August 2011 to September 2012:

Data by YCharts

Down 80%. But suppose you bought for $10K at the very top then, in August of 2011, you would still have a great result today:

Data by YCharts

There were also several periods in which the stock didn't return anything for years. From 2004 to 2008, for example. OK, there was a crash in 2008, but still. This is from May 1, 2011 to July 1, 2013, which serves as another example:

Data by YCharts

This is Square (SQ) from September 2018 to June 2020:

Data by YCharts

And Square since June 2020:

Data by YCharts

This is how just how great growth stocks behave. Sometimes they jump ahead a bit, sometimes they stand still for more than a year and then suddenly sprint back up. That's the positive side of volatility in action. If you have sold the stock because it went down or didn't move much, you miss a lot of the upside, of course.

If you are not patient enough and you don't have an investment horizon of at least three years, it could be a losing strategy to buy high-growth stocks. And because so many people, the majority of investors, don't have the patience and feel the urge to do something, it's a competitive advantage if you can zoom out and be patient.

There are a few common characteristics in all of the great stocks in history and high volatility is one of them. You should know that and prepare yourself for that.

I'm sure if you say it out loud a third time, your partner, children and pets won't be as shocked anymore, so here we go again:

All future stock market crashes look like threats, but all past crashes look like opportunities. Think ahead!

Of course, a 50% drop if your stock is already a five-bagger will feel less painful but even if you just started investing in a company of great quality and the stock drops by double digits, you should be prepared to hold.

If you teach yourself to sit through volatility, that's your entrance ticket to really life-changing outsized gains, your exam to pass the "great investor" exam.

Don't look at the stock price too much

Too many investors look too much at the stock price, while the information is not there, but in the quality of the management, the vision of the founder, the balance sheet, the growth numbers, the products, the interaction with customers, the options that the company has, etc. If you don't have that background, no access to that information through articles here on Seeking Alpha, for example, you will drop the stock when the stock price drops.

The difficult thing is not just identifying stocks that have the potential to become multibaggers but holding on to them for a very long time without losing your conviction or patience. If you see a drop in the stock price as a huge risk, then it will be very difficult to have outsized gains.

Conclusion

Doing nothing in the middle of calamity can be a competitive advantage. You need volatility to have big gainers and if a drop scares you out of your position, you can miss the positive side of volatility, a huge surge.

And how could we end this article better than with the most important thing to remember?

All future stock market crashes look like threats, but all past crashes look like opportunities. Think ahead!

In the meantime, keep growing!