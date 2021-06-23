golubovy/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a turbulent year past 15 months for the restaurant stocks, but Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) has emerged from the rubble relatively unscathed. The company had net debt of just $2.7 million at the end of Q1 and saw a sharp recovery in same-restaurant sales, with investors bidding up the stock to a 30% return year-to-date. While the ease of restrictions and improved capacity should accelerate the recovery and lead to a material improvement in average unit volumes, the stock is now priced at more than 22x FY2021 earnings estimates after a 900% rally off its March lows. With a limited margin of safety at current levels, I believe it's wise to wait for a correction before starting new positions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ruth's Hospitality Group ("Ruth's) released its Q1 results in early May and reported an impressive quarter with revenue beating by $0.5 million, and quarterly earnings per share beating by more than 100%, coming in at $0.26. While revenue was down 20% year-over-year to $87.3 million, it's important to note that the company was operating at ~50% of capacity by the end of March, so the results were solid when adjusting for lower capacity. With vaccination rates increasing since March and a massive improvement in vaccination rates in Canada (franchise-owned), the company should see this recovery accelerate in Q2, with a high likelihood of a ~$100 million revenue quarter. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ruth's noted that 74 company-owned restaurants were open with restricted capacity indoors, with one open for outdoor dining only. The strongest markets in the quarter were Texas and Florida, with Waikiki underperforming due to reduced international tourism, and continued softness at the Manhattan location. Despite this minor drag on ~3% of the store count, Ruth's saw a healthy recovery in same-restaurant sales and average unit volumes. While same-restaurant sales were deeply in negative territory for January and February vs. 2019 levels, the company saw a significant improvement in March with same-restaurant sales improving from (-) 25.6% to (-) 14.8%. As discussed in the conference call, April is off to a strong start, with sales actually up 2.7% vs. 2019 levels.

While revenue was down in the period affected by lower capacity, the company saw a healthy improvement in margins and food & beverage costs. Food & beverage costs came in at 28.1% of revenue, benefiting from beef deflation in the period, and lower labor expense also helped drive improved restaurant-level margins. Unfortunately, the tailwind on beef deflation is not expected to last, with Ruth's expecting a 150 to 200 basis point increase in food & beverage costs in Q2, with beef prices expected to increase materially. The good news is that the labor costs could hold onto some of their gains, with the company guiding for 150 basis points of labor efficiency as average unit volumes recover to 2019 levels.

Given the strong performance, Ruth's has guided for opening two to three new restaurants this year and three to four restaurants next year. This would translate to a very healthy low-single-digit unit growth rate in FY2021 at the high-end and mid-single-digit unit growth at the high end of 2022 guidance. This is well above FY2019 levels when the company opened just two new restaurants and should lead to a strong increase in revenue beginning in FY2022, with company-owned restaurants increasing to 80-81 from 74 currently. On the franchise side, the company should see increased revenue as well, with vaccination rates improving materially since the Q1 average.

(Source: COVID-19Tracker.ca)

In Ontario, Canada, one of the worst-hit markets where Ruth's Chris has 4 franchised restaurants, we've seen COVID-19 cases drop from above 2,000 to below 400 daily. This suggests a much stronger H2 ahead for this geography. The same goes for the two Alberta locations (Edmonton & Calgary), where daily cases are down from a peak of 1,900 to below 200 daily. Elsewhere in the franchise portfolio, the Cabo San Lucas location in Mexico should also see an improvement as we head into H2, with COVID-19 daily cases in Mexico down from over 20,000 per day to near 5,000 currently. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, revenue was down 20% year-over-year and continues to remain well below FY2019 levels, coming in at just $87.3 million in Q1. However, the trend of sequential improvement in revenue continues to accelerate, and Ruth's should be able to do more than $103 million in revenue in Q2, which would translate to only a ~6% decrease from Q2 2019 levels ($110.2 million), despite continued capacity constraints.

Assuming the six feet of separation rule inside restaurants relaxes for most of the portfolio by year-end (preventing back-to-back seating in booths), we should see a very robust FY2022, with a higher store count, further improvements in capacity in all geographies, and gains on labor efficiencies. Fortunately, Ruth's is not seeing labor issues like some other fast-food restaurants, given that its pay is much higher than the industry average. This de-risks the recovery, with staffing unlikely to be an issue where it has been one for companies like Wingstop (WING).

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the earnings trend, we can see that Ruth's should see a massive recovery from FY2020 levels, where the company posted a net loss of $0.18 per share. Based on current estimates, FY2021 annual earnings per share are expected to come in at $1.04, with FY2022 estimates continuing to climb and currently sitting at $1.37. This would translate to a nearly full recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the potential for a beat on FY2022 annual EPS estimates if Ruth's can open all four of its planned company-owned restaurants. While this impressive recovery is quite bullish, the stock is not cheap here at more than 22x FY2021 earnings estimates or just below 2x forward sales.

(Source: YCharts.com)

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that the best time to buy Ruth's has been when the stock traded with a significant margin of safety, ideally at 1.25x sales or lower. Currently, the company is trading at ~3.0x trailing sales, but this is a stale figure due to below $260 million in trailing-twelve-month revenue. However, even if we assume ~$440 million in sales over the next four quarters, the stock would still be trading at just shy of 2x sales, which is nowhere near the ideal buy zone. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but it does suggest that the reward to risk is much less favorable buying the stock above $23.50. To bake in a healthy margin of safety, the stock would need to dip closer to $18.00 per share, where it would trade at closer to 1.30x FY2021 sales estimates.

Obviously, this rally could easily continue in Ruth's, as we've seen much weaker fundamental stories propelled higher due to ebullient sentiment in the overall market. In Ruth's case, the investment case has arguably improved from FY2019. The company grew off-premise sales, is planning healthy unit growth, and the pandemic forced the company to be more efficient. However, from an investment standpoint, it's hard to justify paying more than 22x this year's earnings, and more than 1.9x FY2021 revenue. In summary, I don't see any reason to chase the stock above $23.50, and I would view any rallies above $28.00 before year-end as selling opportunities.