Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is a commercial-stage company that I first wrote about last Fall. At the time of that article last November, Fintepla had just been launched in the US for Dravet syndrome a few months prior at the end of July 2020, and Zogenix was hoping for an approval in the EU in Q4. Zogenix had already reported that Fintepla booked $1.5 million in sales during its first quarter on the market in Q3 2020, and Zogenix had also said that over 360 physicians had already completed the required certification to be able to prescribe Fintepla, which was a promising sign in my opinion. In addition, the company was planning to submit an sNDA in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome by Q2 2021. In this article, I revisit how the Fintepla launch looks now three quarters in and why I still think Zogenix is a good buy.

The Fintepla Launch Seems to be Picking Up Steam

Because Zogenix launched Fintepla in July 2020, its initial launch period has clearly been affected by the pandemic. Despite that though, Zogenix beat analyst expectations in Q1 by reporting a strong $12.3 million in Fintepla net sales in just its second full quarter on the market. $11.3 million of that was in the US, with another $1 million coming from Germany. This was up from a strong $8.1 million in Q4 2020 and $1.5 million in Q3, and it also means that Fintepla has now beaten analyst estimates in every quarter of the launch to date.

Figure 1: Zogenix Revenue Actual vs Estimated (source: Seeking Alpha)

Again, this Q1 growth was also despite COVID case counts peaking in the US during the quarter and the “first quarter effects” that anyone who follows early commercial stage companies like Zogenix heard lots of companies discussing in their Q1 earnings calls last month as a cause of underperformance (insurance switching, deductible resets, etc.). Zogenix said they saw 151 new patients which brings them up to 700 total patients now, which is a 27% increase since the end of 2020. The rate of patient starts has increased every month so far this year, and Fintepla has 93% patient retention rate so far. This strong launch is also in no small part attributable to Zogenix's efforts in securing payor coverage, and more than 75% of US lives are covered for Fintepla already.

Figure 2: Zogenix Market Opportunities (source: Zogenix’s May 2021 Investor Presentation)

Fintepla is approved only in Dravet Syndrome for now although a mid-teens percentage of total patients were receiving Fintepla off-label for other rare seizure disorders in Q1. Zogenix is already working to get Fintepla approved in some of those other diseases like Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), too.

Zogenix considers Fintepla to be a likely blockbuster drug, and I think the strong uptake so far plus the strong uptake by competitor Epidiolex suggests it certainly could be. Epidiolex treats both Dravet and LGS and was first approved in June 2018. In GW Pharma’s 2020 fiscal year (prior to its acquisition earlier this year by Jazz), Epidiolex sold $510 million despite having been on the market for not much over two years. Most KOLs I've heard seem to think Fintepla likely has an edge in terms of efficacy on Epidiolex, at least in Dravet, so I think those sales are a very good sign for Fintepla.

Zogenix’s LGS sNDA filing got pushed back to Q3 of this year in the US and Q4 in the EU, but that timeline would still set up for a launch in that indication during the middle of next year. This is a big potential market with between 60 and 100 thousand patients having the disease in the US, EU, and Japan, but KOLs I’ve heard don’t seem as bullish on Fintepla’s use here.

Figure 3: Chart from LGS Phase 3 Trial (source: Zogenix’s May 2021 Investor Presentation)

I think part of that is because the efficacy numbers look lower in LGS as compared to a 60%+ reduction in Dravet, although it is still a decent effect size in a disease that is notoriously difficult to treat. Additionally, even garnering a small portion of such a large market could be a big deal.

The MT1621 pivotal trial is still ongoing but data should be available later this year or early next year. If positive, Zogenix plans to submit an NDA during the first half of next year. As a reminder, MT1621 treats TK2 deficiency, a disease characterized by severe muscle weakness brought on by a depletion of mitochondrial DNA. MT1621 treats this by providing two deoxynucleosides that are necessary building blocks of mitochondrial DNA and thus boost mitochondrial DNA copy numbers which alleviates symptoms. There are no currently approved therapies, and Zogenix believes MT1621 could bring in $300+ million in peak sales.

Zogenix also added a new indication for Fintepla since my last article – one for seizures due to a CDKL5 deficiency. The company is planning to meet with the FDA about the new indication this quarter and then is hoping to start a Phase 3 trial later this year. There are roughly eight to 10 thousand of these patients in the US, EU, and Japan, not much below the 12 to 15 thousand estimates for Dravet, so this is a significant potential market opportunity, especially given that there are no currently approved therapies.

Zogenix is also gaining traction in its EU opportunity for Fintepla. The drug has launched in just Germany so far and already generated $1 million there in Q1. The company’s launch activities in other countries are already ongoing, too, with Zogenix onboarding patients in France at this time. Additionally, the company is in discussions with the UK and Italy to get reimbursement lined up before potential launches. This will be something to watch closely because meaningful European sales do not appear to be priced into the current market cap in my opinion.

To close out this section, I want to circle back to how Fintepla has consistently beaten expectations over its first three quarters on the market. Fintepla’s strong launch trajectory is especially important to me because statistically a drug’s performance in year one tends to correlate with how it will perform over the next two years as well.

Figure 4: Chart of How Year 1 of a Drug Launch Affects Years 2 and 3 (source: Deloitte)

Deloitte recently featured a good article on drug launches which included the chart seen in Figure 4. At least according to this study, relatively few drugs that disappoint in year 1 will go on to recover in years 2 and 3 whereas most drugs that perform well in year 1 will go on to do so again in years 2 and 3. Fintepla has beaten expectations in every quarter so far, suggesting that Zogenix has outsized odds of a strong launch continuing in years 2 and 3. Thus, the current disconnect between Zogenix’s depressed share price and encouraging Fintepla launch trends presents an appealing opportunity in my view.

Zogenix’s Net Loss Should Start to Shrink Substantially in the Coming Quarters

Zogenix reported a $55.6 million net loss in Q1 which, although high, is offset by a solid cash balance of $435.2 million. At that burn rate, Zogenix would have around eight quarters of runway, but there’s every reason to think that loss will start to narrow. Zogenix’s gross margin is really good, coming in at nearly 95% already in Q1. Analyst estimates for this year run around $85 million, which means Fintepla net sales should offset roughly $80 million of cash burn from what will likely be around $250 million in annual operating expenses. I would then expect Zogenix’s full-year cash burn to really only be around $170 million to $180 million versus the current $220 million implied by the Q1 rate if sales growth continues to be strong.

Figure 5: Zogenix Revenue Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

Estimated revenue for next year then is $223 million, meaning that if operating expenses stay roughly constant, we could expect cash burn to drop to somewhere potentially even as low as $40 million to $50 million. Then in 2023, Zogenix should be poised to achieve profitability with the Lennox Gastaut label extension coming in and MT1621 likely hitting the market as well. Even based on the low-end of 2023 revenue estimates, Zogenix should be close to hitting profitability.

Risks Specific to Zogenix

Most of the major risks related to Zogenix in my view relate to the known potential safety issue. Fenfluramine isn’t a new drug, and in its past iteration as a part of the drug Fen-Phen, it was known to cause severe heart valve problems. Because of that, Fintepla’s label carries a black box warning for valvular heart disease and requires that an echocardiogram be performed before starting Fintepla therapy and every six months during. All that said, there were no heart valve issues seen in up to three years of use in any of Zogenix’s Fintepla trials, but it’s always possible that heart valve problems could end up becoming more of an issue than anyone is currently expecting.

Zogenix’s cash burn rate is also currently high which could lead to substantial dilution if its current launch trajectory gets derailed for whatever reason. I obviously personally don’t view any of these risks as overly damaging to my thesis or I wouldn’t own shares in the company, but anyone considering an investment should carefully review these potential issues nonetheless.

Conclusion and Strategy

Rare epilepsy is an attractive space. GW Pharma was taken out by Jazz Pharmaceuticals early this year for a $6.7 billion valuation net of cash with essentially the same sort of rare epilepsy pipeline as Zogenix, just a couple years ahead in terms of sales uptake. Even if Zogenix is never acquired, this discrepancy in value is telling about the scope of the opportunity Fintepla likely has in these rare epilepsy indications. The Lennox Gastaut indication will have an sNDA submitted next quarter, and Zogenix has added another indication for CDKL5 deficiency to the Fintepla pipeline with a pivotal Phase 3 trial expected to get underway in the second half of this year. On top of that, Zogenix’s rare disease therapy MT1621 for TK2 deficiency, a disease with no current treatments, should get approved next year, too.

Figure 6: ZGNX Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Zogenix’s current market cap is only $1 billion, but again, $435 million of that is accounted for by cash. If Fintepla does end up being a blockbuster as many analysts project, Zogenix could easily trade for a $4+ billion market cap net of cash, and the company will quite possibly be able to avoid further significant dilution from here.

I expect we will see continued strong sales growth from Fintepla later this year, and I would be very surprised if we see a price under $20 per share for much longer once that happens. Also although I would never hold a position solely for this prospect, Zogenix seems like it could be an attractive acquisition candidate for a larger company looking to bolster, or simply add a new, CNS pipeline to its business. That outcome would almost certainly create a very favorable reward for anyone accumulating shares now. Personally, I like the risk/reward a lot and plan to hold shares long-term from here.