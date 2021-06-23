BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past 12 months, the consumer staples sector has not proven to be the most rewarding pocket to deploy one’s funds as it has underperformed the S&P500 during this period; yet still, there are a few exceptions to this general trend, and Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is one such name that has managed to deliver returns 2x that of the broader market and nearly 4x that of the staples sector.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this article, I will attempt to decipher if the conditions are appropriate to facilitate further outperformance by SPB, or if we’re likely to see some reversion to the mean.

Company profile

SPB comes across as a diversified consumer products company with a strong link to the housing market (its product range is dominated by home-related essentials). SPB generates business around the world, although the bulk of it comes from North America (~75%). The company reports under 4 divisions, namely-

a) Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI)- Products mainly consist of home security-related locksets and door hardware (things like knobs, levers, locks, etc.); products also include plumbing & bathroom accessories, and other builders-related hardware. This is the flagship division of SPB accounting for the bulk of group revenue (~34%) and EBITDA (~44%).

b) Home and Personal Care (HPC) Products include various home appliances such as toasters, ovens, cookers, grills, etc., and personal care products such as hair dryers, irons, shavers, groomers, etc.

c) Global Pet Care (GPC)- Products include aquarium kits, tanks, filtration systems, aquatics equipment/consumables, rawhide chews, animal food, and care products, etc.

d) Home and Garden (H&G)- Products include home pest control solutions, insect and weed control solutions, and various repellents amongst other products.

Housing-related tailwinds may slow, and H2 could be weaker for SPB

SPB's momentum is closely linked to that of the general housing market as a lot of its products benefit from activities related to building, servicing, re-modeling, expansion, home protection, garden management, etc. So, in effect, even though SPB comes under the consumer staples bucket, sentiment towards the stock invariably tends to oscillate based on underlying trends in housing.

The lack of ample inventory in housing should support the long-term trend, but recently some of the data suggest that things could be stalling. The most recent housing starts number was below consensus estimates, and building permits have also started to decline. Single-family permits which tend not to be too volatile and are a better measure of the underlying strength of the market, have been on a declining trend since the start of the year; also, confidence among single-family homebuilders are now at their lowest point in 10 months.

One also has to ask serious questions about the housing affordability factor, and at current prices, you’d think a lot of buyers are being priced out. The Fed's recent signaling towards increasingly hawkish conditions too doesn’t help, and I’d like to think we’re well past the heydays of the easy money refinance boom. All in all, except for a few spurts, the trend in weekly mortgage applications hasn't looked too great for the last 3 months or so.

In H1, SPB had benefitted from strong retail inventory buildup, but given the recent shift in housing-related dynamics, this may now need to be adjusted. It must be noted that SPB primarily sells to the large retail houses such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon, Walmart, and whilst it does have long-standing relationships with these guys, they don’t have any long-term binding agreements with them, and purchases are rather made through individual spot purchase orders (Source: Annual Report). The lack of long-term agreements makes SPB particularly susceptible to shifts in demand sentiment and the tight inventory control of these large retailers; if sentiment were to change, SPB could find itself in a situation where they’re stuck with inventory leading to higher working capital costs.

Whilst it looks like there are indirect, second-order housing-related linkages with all of SPB’s divisions, their largest division- HHI is the one that directly benefits from housing market momentum. Typically, the period of April to August tends to generate seasonal benefits for this division, but last year during this period (H2 for SPB, as it follows a September year-end) things were exceptionally volatile; in Q3 (the June quarter), Covid related headwinds (government-mandated shutdowns) drastically affected the supply, and in Q4 (the September quarter), they were able to make up for Q3’s slowdown on account of the pent-up demand. Basically, the base effect is unlikely to make much of a difference across H2.

So far, in H1 (Oct 2020 to March 2021), for SPB as a whole, they’ve managed to deliver reported revenue growth of~27%, yet their guidance for the whole year is only net sales within mid-teens growth; this clearly implies a marked step down in the H2 implied sales numbers. You also have to consider that in Q4, the company will be dealing with 6 fewer selling days than last year.

Impressive operating performance so far, but cost pressures likely to be felt in H2

Source: Jefferies Consumer Confidence Investor Meeting

SPB has undertaken a slew of strategic initiatives and restructuring efforts in recent years to help make its operating model more efficient. Some of the key practices include better linkage between their manufacturing capacity/product costs with the market demand, reduction of operating costs, better direct and indirect sourcing initiatives, a more resilient supply chain, etc. The most notable of these initiatives has been the Global Productivity Improvement Program (GPIP) where they’ve targeted accumulated gross savings of around $200m over 3 years (previously the target was $150m but this was recently scaled up to $200m). Last year they generated about $90m of savings, and this year they expect to generate another $60m for the whole year; the remaining $50m will likely be reflected in FY22.

This has translated into strong operating leverage and an improvement in operating income margins. The GPIP program was announced in the year ended Sep-19, and we can see the progress that has been made over the quarters since then. Margins that were previously at single-digit levels are now around the 11-13% range.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

In addition to that, strong demand conditions have also aided the operating leverage where the operating income is now growing at a far greater pace than the top line.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

That said, SPB is now likely to feel the inflationary headwinds related to transportation and commodity-related costs which will have a greater effect in H2 than in H1. SPB management stated that some of the commodity-related input challenges could be passed on via higher pricing, but it would be more difficult to get a grip on transportation and freight costs; they believe this could persist for several more quarters and carry on to the spring of 2022 (Source: Q2 call).

All in all, compared to FY20, in FY21, SPB will have to deal with higher commodity and transportation-related costs to the tune of $120-$130m (this has been scaled up from the ~$100m-$110m guidance given at the end of the Dec quarter results)

Closing thoughts

Even though there’s been a minute correction in SPB’s forward P/E valuations from the highs of almost 15x in early May 2021, it still appears rather expensive, currently trading at a multiple of 12.8x, which represents a ~28% premium over its long-term average multiple of almost 10x.

Source: YCharts

If I shift focus to the long-term charts, we can see that that from 2017 until 2020 the stock had been trending lower in the shape of a descending broadening wedge pattern; since April last year, it has been on a relatively strong uptrend, which also saw the stock break past the upper boundary of the wedge in December. Yet, more recently it has faced some resistance at around the $90 mark which also represents an area that the stock failed to break past for long periods during 2015-2016.

We still have about a week to go and things could change, but so far, the June monthly candle looks like the first relatively full-bodied red candle that we’ve seen in over a year, implying that some SPB stakeholders may have decided to take some profits at this key inflection point. Thus, you could see a stalling of bullish momentum around this region.

Source: Trading View

I also want to highlight that last week, for the first time in over a year, the stock dropped below its 100DMA on the daily chart; this tends to be a trigger for some of the short-sellers to get on board although I would be more concerned if it dropped below the 200DMA which is not yet the case.

Source: Trading View

If I were looking at a long position, I would be more comfortable waiting for a pullback to the $70 levels which also represents 38.2% retracement of the current uptrend.

I also think those levels would represent a rather opportune zone to deploy some of SPB’s new share buyback plans; on May 4 th, 2021, the SPB board had approved a new stock buyback plan worth $1billion to be carried out over 3 years. In the Q2 call, SPB management had stated that M&A activity was starting to get a little pricey and they felt they could use some of their capital to indulge in more buybacks. As you can see from the chart below, so far, on a trailing basis, the quantum of buybacks for FY21 at around $50m is less than 20% of what it was for the preceding two years. Potentially higher buyback momentum could support the share.

Source: YCharts

For now, considering the pricey valuations, the gradual tilt in housing momentum, and some of the cost headwinds that SPB will have to contend with in H2, I’d prefer to be neutral on the stock.