For more than a century, RWE AG (OTCPK:RWEOY) (OTC:RWNEF) was the quintessential big polluter. But within just a couple of years, it has managed to reinvent itself as Europe’s leading green energy player. It was a considerable feat of far-sightedness. But the transformation is ongoing and promises to be lengthy.

The company’s short- to medium-term prospects are affected by expectations of higher development expenses in growth areas (i.e., renewables) and additional costs associated with the accelerated exit from non-core businesses (primarily, coal).

But despite the lower earning potential, RWE is still a smart long-term play on systemic energy trends, mainly in the European market that is primed for change. The current weakness in the stock price makes for a good entry point.

Future-proofing strategy

The asset swapping transaction that started RWE’s transformation only a few years ago had been conceived by then CFO, now CEO Markus Krebber. In his new role, Krebber is determined to continue embedding sustainability into core operations, making it part of the corporate DNA.

Having activated a new business model, the management believes RWE is uniquely positioned to benefit from a global shift toward green energy. Drawing on its rich history and industry connections, the company has devised a solid investment program to expand into renewables and storage.

Expansion markets immediately in sight are the European Union, the UK and the USA; RWE is also scouting for opportunities in few Asian locations such as Taiwan. Annually, anything between €1b to €3b, more than 90% of capital expenditure, is being set aside for growth investments.

Financials

Recent financial results have been a mixed bag. In fiscal 2020, earnings exceeded previous guidance by a small margin, while pandemic related complications were minor. Strong trading performance, along with a good showing from wind and solar business (10% gain in adjusted EBITDA), were the drivers.

Q1’21 FY20 Adj. EBITDA €883m (€1.3b) €3.2b (€2.5b) Adj. net income €340m (€614m) €1.2b (-) Adj. operating CF -€55m (-€0.9b) €2.7b (-€977m non-adj.) Net debt €2.8b (€4.4b) €4.4b (€7.2b)

Note: Comparable period values of the previous year in brackets.

Source: RWE

In contrast, Q1 results were less positive, primarily due to the effect of the Texas cold snap (estimated at -€400m). Wind divisions also experienced suboptimal wind conditions. Core business, as a result, saw a 47% decrease in adjusted EBITDA, despite trading wins and a book gain from farm-downs (~€100m).

Regardless of fluctuations in performance, RWE remains committed to its capex plan. In 2020, €2.4b was disbursed in cash investments, €1.9b of it for wind, solar and battery storage projects. €1.0b was allocated in Q1: €963m across few large projects in the US and multiple smaller ones in Europe.

Given the usual seesawing in earnings results, working capital and cash flow have been constricted, weighed down by accruals and seasonal provisions. Debt position, meanwhile, has been managed better, as affirmed through rating upgrades and net debt to core adjusted EBITDA below the upper limit of 3x.

In the Q1 report, the company has confirmed the outlook for 2021, under the assumption of stable weather conditions and positive changes to its cash position. Earnings are expected to fall below last year’s comparable levels: adjusted EBITDA €2.65b -€3.05b and adjusted net income €0.75b-€1.1b.

Engine of growth

The central strategy for RWE is sustainability, and growth in renewables — the main theme. Wind, solar and storage system projects with combined capacity of 3.7 GW were under construction as of end-March: 2.0 GW is scheduled to come online this year and 1.7 GW in 2022. In addition, RWE’s largest 1.4 GW offshore project in the UK has passed the FID stage. (A potentially larger 2.0 GW project is in the works with BASF.)

The installed capacity for wind and solar renewables equalled 8.9 GW as of Q1, just 400 MW shy of the 2022 target of 13 GW (considering 3.7 GW in development). Renewable capacity including batteries amounted to 10.3 GW. Although the only segment in growth mode, at this point, it still represents only a quarter of Group capacity (40.6 GW), behind gas (35%) and coal (27%).

By financial contribution, RWE’s core businesses (Wind & Solar, Hydro/Biomass/Gas, Supply & Trading) accounted for 63% of adjusted EBITDA as of the latest quarter. Renewable segments on their own made up just 20% of the total. This, however, is likely to be an anomaly caused by the extreme weather event in February, for in Q1’20 the share of renewables was around 50%.

The non-core Coal & Nuclear division is set to wind down faster than originally expected. Aside from hard coal, RWE has also secured government compensation for the phase-out of lower-quality lignite — which makes up close to 80% of the company’s total coal generation capacity. 6 GW out of lignite’s existing 8.5 GW will be decommissioned by 2030.

Financing is another area where RWE is seeking to integrate sustainable principles, with the recent linking of a €3b credit line to ESG criteria (including the share of renewables in the company’s generation fleet) and the issuance of a €500m green bond (meant to fund exclusively wind and solar expansion projects). At present, more than 90% of RWE’s capex meets the proposed EU taxonomy for sustainable investments.

Valuation

Between 23 March, when XTRA:RWE reached a low point of €21.00 per share, to 22 June 2020, the stock gained 51%. But the momentum has flattened out from then onward; one-year price return is negative, in fact, at -5.7% (compared to 27.7% of the German market). Longer-term three-year performance is 56% and 69.5% with dividend returns.

Dividend payments have been volatile historically. Over the past 10 years, they had reduced from the high €3.50 per share in 2011 to nil in 2016-2017, after which the distributions were resumed at €0.50 per share. In 2020, RWE paid €0.80 per share and €0.85 this year yielding 2.6%. Analysts forecast slow but persistent growth in future payments.

At present, RWE is undervalued based on common multiples and comparable past figures: P/E is at 20.86 (5-Yr: 29.26; 2020: 27.66), P/B at 1.06 (5-Yr: 1.52; 2020: 1.31), EV/EBITDA at 2.51 (5-Yr: 4.26). It is safe to say that the market has already priced in lower earnings expectations. The Street target of €40.06 suggests a 32% upside to the last price of €30.24 on 22 June.

Conclusion

The integration of E.ON assets has created a new paradigm for RWE with focus on transformation, innovation and sustainability. However, for the company to be effective at transformation, it must be allowed sufficient time. The process will be wrought with instability, so the stock may not be a good fit for an average investor. But the believers in the Energiewende, or energy transition, could do well by sticking around.