2 Reliable REITs Worth Owning
Summary
- Realty Income and Simon Property Group own the strongest assets within their respective sectors.
- These REITs are both great income plays with both stocks yielding greater than 4.2%.
- Increased rates can be a concern, but the retail sector is showing strong signs which benefit both of the REITs tenants in a positive way.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") are a great way to not only add higher income to your portfolio through higher dividend yields, but they also offer high quality investments based on their long-term performance. Some investors like to invest directly in Real Estate, but REITs are an alternative Real Estate investment and they have the ability to be much more.
According to NAREIT, REITs own more than $3.5 trillion gross assets, which makes up more than 516,000 properties across the US.
In case you are not aware, over the past 20 years, REITs have been the BEST PERFORMING asset class, returning 15% per year, with the S&P 500 returning 10.6%.
Source: NAREIT
It was no secret that when the global pandemic hit, REITs were hit harder than many other sectors across the board as Americans were confined to lockdown restrictions. From the start of the year in 2020 through the market lows seen in March, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) dropped ~40% rather quickly. In fact, the VNQ dropped 45% in one month.
Since those March lows, the VNQ is up ~75%, and the REIT sector has been one of the best performing over the last month as many restrictions have been dropped and the economy moves to return to normal.
As the economy returns to normal and many Americans are looking to spend this summer, REITs and their tenants are poised to benefit. The runway is a long one in my eyes, but risks do lurks, which I will discuss in more detail below.
Let me briefly discuss two of the most reliable REITs.
2 Reliable REITs
Reliable REIT #1 - Realty Income Corporation (O)
Realty Income is the gold standard when it comes to triple-net lease REITs. The company operates a portfolio of over 6,600 properties leased to ~600 different tenants. For years, led by a strong management team, Realty Income has always prided themselves on maintaining a strong portfolio, which has helped fund 610 consecutive monthly dividends and counting.
The company's portfolio is made up of 83.9% Retail properties, 11.5% Industrial properties, 3.0% Office, and 1.6% Agriculture. As you can guess, retail properties, like we will see with Simon Property below, were hit extremely hard in the midst of the pandemic but are bouncing back in a strong way.
The company's maintains a high-quality portfolio where there top 50 tenant are made up of primarily investment grade tenants, which make up 60% of annual rents.
Here is a look at the company's top 20 tenants and their percentage of revenue.
Source: Realty Income Investor Presentation
Many strong names on the list above, but also some questionable sectors, such as theaters, which have been slow to recover, that is unless you are trading AMC and other meme stocks.
In addition to maintaining a formidable portfolio that survived the pandemic, part of that was related to the company's superb balance sheet. One of the advantages of the company is their low cost of capital, which has allowed them to increase their portfolio over the past 12 months. Realty income is only one of 8 US REITs with two A3/A- Ratings or better.
Realty Income currently maintains a dividend yield of 4.1% compared to the five-year average of 4.2%. In terms of FFO, the company trades at a multiple of 21.7x, which is slightly above their five-year average of 19.8x. However, this is using trailing 12-months, and we all know where we were the past 12 months, as such, it is important to look at valuations using forward looking estimates as well.
The average analyst is expecting Realty Income to earn FFO of $3.68 during 2022, which equates to a forward P/FFO 18.9x.
Source: FAST Graphs
Reliable REIT #2 - Simon Property Group (SPG)
Simon Property Group is the largest mall operator with the highest quality portfolio in the sector. Malls have fallen out of favor during the pandemic, but SPG malls are returning to normalcy.
Over the past few years, we have seen numerous retailers and malls close their doors for good. However, many of these retailers were unable to adapt like many of the top performing retailers are today in the sense of buy online and pick up in store. In addition, many of the malls that were forced to shutter their doors were class C and class D rated malls for the most part.
Malls are categorized by class based on their sales per square foot. Here is a look at the latest classification report.
Going back to pre-pandemic times in 2019, Simon Property Group earned a 12-months sales per square foot rate of $693. That equates to a class A portfolio on the verge of an A+ classification. This is what separates Simon Property Group from many of the other mall landlords. SPG owns the strongest mall portfolio in the space, one that was able to not only withstand a global pandemic, but also bounce back.
Simon continued growing sales per square foot over the years, even in a time when e-commerce continued to be a growing trend.
The company's comeback has been stunning, as they are within 10% of where the stock price was at the start of 2020, which was prior to the pandemic. The stock has returned over 130% from the March lows.
As of the company's most recent earnings call, management updated that they have collected 95% of billed rents, which was close to their pre-pandemic levels of 98%. Occupancy during the quarter was 90.8%.
During the earnings call, management increased their full year guidance, which indicates an increase of 7% from 2020 results.
SPG currently pays a dividend of $5.60, which equates to a yield of 4.3. The company trades at a forward FFO multiple of 12.8x compared to their five-year average of 13.9x.
There is no doubt that risks lurk for the company. Retailers continue to struggle, but SPG has a strong portfolio, including a number of open air properties that should excel as COVID restrictions fall off in most states.
Source: FAST Graphs
Investor Takeaway
Both of these REITs offer unique opportunities for investors. Realty Income is a tried and true investment, whereas SPG is still returning to normalcy. In similar fashions, both REITs offer the best of breed portfolios within their respective sectors.
It is an interesting market right now we are experiencing. The Fed is beginning to discuss the idea of increased rates as the economy and inflation is running hot. Increased rates can push investors away, but a strong economy can bring them back. Retail rebounding in a strong way benefits both of these reliable REITs.
It is important to perform your due diligence before entering a position, but these are two positions I own and do not look to sell anytime soon.
Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!
Are you Positioned to Profit from the Rush to REITs by Yield-starved Investors?
At High Yield Landlord, we have positioned our portfolio to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving environment. We are the #1 Ranked Service for Real Estate Investors on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members.
We spend 1000s of hours and well over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.
For a Limited-Time - You can join us for a 2-week free trial and gain immediate access to all our Top Picks, Portfolios, and much more!
This article was written by
Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Mark has partnered with "High Yield Landlord”, a fast-growing premium marketplace service sharing a high-income approach to real estate investing. The service boasts a community of over 1,700 members that receive complete access to HYL's portfolio of high-conviction real estate opportunities along with regular "TRADE ALERTS" and "MARKET UPDATES".
-----------
DISCLAIMER: Mark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. He asks that you perform your own due diligence or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.