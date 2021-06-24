martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") are a great way to not only add higher income to your portfolio through higher dividend yields, but they also offer high quality investments based on their long-term performance. Some investors like to invest directly in Real Estate, but REITs are an alternative Real Estate investment and they have the ability to be much more.

According to NAREIT, REITs own more than $3.5 trillion gross assets, which makes up more than 516,000 properties across the US.

In case you are not aware, over the past 20 years, REITs have been the BEST PERFORMING asset class, returning 15% per year, with the S&P 500 returning 10.6%.

It was no secret that when the global pandemic hit, REITs were hit harder than many other sectors across the board as Americans were confined to lockdown restrictions. From the start of the year in 2020 through the market lows seen in March, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) dropped ~40% rather quickly. In fact, the VNQ dropped 45% in one month.

Since those March lows, the VNQ is up ~75%, and the REIT sector has been one of the best performing over the last month as many restrictions have been dropped and the economy moves to return to normal.

As the economy returns to normal and many Americans are looking to spend this summer, REITs and their tenants are poised to benefit. The runway is a long one in my eyes, but risks do lurks, which I will discuss in more detail below.

Let me briefly discuss two of the most reliable REITs.

2 Reliable REITs

Reliable REIT #1 - Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income is the gold standard when it comes to triple-net lease REITs. The company operates a portfolio of over 6,600 properties leased to ~600 different tenants. For years, led by a strong management team, Realty Income has always prided themselves on maintaining a strong portfolio, which has helped fund 610 consecutive monthly dividends and counting.

The company's portfolio is made up of 83.9% Retail properties, 11.5% Industrial properties, 3.0% Office, and 1.6% Agriculture. As you can guess, retail properties, like we will see with Simon Property below, were hit extremely hard in the midst of the pandemic but are bouncing back in a strong way.

The company's maintains a high-quality portfolio where there top 50 tenant are made up of primarily investment grade tenants, which make up 60% of annual rents.

Here is a look at the company's top 20 tenants and their percentage of revenue.

Many strong names on the list above, but also some questionable sectors, such as theaters, which have been slow to recover, that is unless you are trading AMC and other meme stocks.

In addition to maintaining a formidable portfolio that survived the pandemic, part of that was related to the company's superb balance sheet. One of the advantages of the company is their low cost of capital, which has allowed them to increase their portfolio over the past 12 months. Realty income is only one of 8 US REITs with two A3/A- Ratings or better.

Realty Income currently maintains a dividend yield of 4.1% compared to the five-year average of 4.2%. In terms of FFO, the company trades at a multiple of 21.7x, which is slightly above their five-year average of 19.8x. However, this is using trailing 12-months, and we all know where we were the past 12 months, as such, it is important to look at valuations using forward looking estimates as well.

The average analyst is expecting Realty Income to earn FFO of $3.68 during 2022, which equates to a forward P/FFO 18.9x.

Reliable REIT #2 - Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group is the largest mall operator with the highest quality portfolio in the sector. Malls have fallen out of favor during the pandemic, but SPG malls are returning to normalcy.

Over the past few years, we have seen numerous retailers and malls close their doors for good. However, many of these retailers were unable to adapt like many of the top performing retailers are today in the sense of buy online and pick up in store. In addition, many of the malls that were forced to shutter their doors were class C and class D rated malls for the most part.

Malls are categorized by class based on their sales per square foot. Here is a look at the latest classification report.

Going back to pre-pandemic times in 2019, Simon Property Group earned a 12-months sales per square foot rate of $693. That equates to a class A portfolio on the verge of an A+ classification. This is what separates Simon Property Group from many of the other mall landlords. SPG owns the strongest mall portfolio in the space, one that was able to not only withstand a global pandemic, but also bounce back.

Simon continued growing sales per square foot over the years, even in a time when e-commerce continued to be a growing trend.

The company's comeback has been stunning, as they are within 10% of where the stock price was at the start of 2020, which was prior to the pandemic. The stock has returned over 130% from the March lows.

As of the company's most recent earnings call, management updated that they have collected 95% of billed rents, which was close to their pre-pandemic levels of 98%. Occupancy during the quarter was 90.8%.

During the earnings call, management increased their full year guidance, which indicates an increase of 7% from 2020 results.

SPG currently pays a dividend of $5.60, which equates to a yield of 4.3. The company trades at a forward FFO multiple of 12.8x compared to their five-year average of 13.9x.

There is no doubt that risks lurk for the company. Retailers continue to struggle, but SPG has a strong portfolio, including a number of open air properties that should excel as COVID restrictions fall off in most states.

Investor Takeaway

Both of these REITs offer unique opportunities for investors. Realty Income is a tried and true investment, whereas SPG is still returning to normalcy. In similar fashions, both REITs offer the best of breed portfolios within their respective sectors.

It is an interesting market right now we are experiencing. The Fed is beginning to discuss the idea of increased rates as the economy and inflation is running hot. Increased rates can push investors away, but a strong economy can bring them back. Retail rebounding in a strong way benefits both of these reliable REITs.

It is important to perform your due diligence before entering a position, but these are two positions I own and do not look to sell anytime soon.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!