The Buy Thesis

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR), now operating as Centerspace, is the only publicly traded multifamily REIT concentrated in the Midwest. I believe these submarkets are broadly underappreciated causing property acquisition cap rates to be opportunistically high. CSR is actively taking advantage of this mispricing and is positioned to grow nicely. Recent weakness in the mid cap REIT’s market price makes today an attractive entry point into the stock.

Let me begin by discussing the midwestern apartment markets and follow with an examination of CSR’s massive portfolio acquisition in Minnesota.

CSR’s Markets

Centerspace’s properties are tightly grouped within the submarkets shown below.

There are 3 aspects of these submarkets that I really like:

Low unemployment Low cost of rent relative to household income Less competing supply under construction

In CSR’s markets, unemployment is 170 basis points below the national average at a healthy 4.3%

People with jobs pay rent quite reliably.

The jobs in this these submarkets tend to pay well relative to the cost of living with apartment rents being a lower percentage of household income than in coastal cities.

In combination, affordable rents and strong employment afford rental rate growth on renewal and new leases as can be seen in CSR’s acceleration in 2021.

These markets generally outperformed the coastal markets in the pandemic, so the growth in April and May is off of a relatively strong base. CSR is already beating its pre-pandemic numbers by a good margin.

Anytime a particular property type or location starts to perform well, I like to look at new supply growth as a gauge for how long the growth can last. There is always a risk that performing a bit too well will cause developers to get excited and overbuild.

This, in my opinion, is the biggest advantage of the midwestern markets. Despite the strong fundamentals most institutional and developer capital is still focused on the coasts and the sunbelt with the Midwest largely getting ignored. As a result, CSR’s markets have minimal new construction.

With minimal new supply, there should be significant net absorption in excess of new units so occupancy should rise nicely along with rental rates.

The big Minnesota portfolio acquisition

In early June, CSR announced the purchase of a 2696 unit multifamily portfolio in various Minnesota submarkets for total consideration of $323.8M. With a market capitalization of just over $1B, a purchase of this magnitude will move the needle quite substantially.

I see 2 notable aspects of the transaction:

The structure of payment High cap rate

Rather than a straight $323.8M of cash, the consideration consisted of $197.3M of preferred OP units and $126.5M of property level debt assumption as detailed in the acquisition 8-K

“On June 3, 2021, Centerspace, LP (the “Partnership”), a North Dakota limited partnership formerly known as IRET Properties LP and the operating partnership of Investors Real Estate Trust, doing business as Centerspace (the “Company”), entered into certain Contribution Agreements (each, a “Contribution Agreement” and collectively, the “Contribution Agreements”) with certain entities managed by KMS Management (each such entity, a “Seller” and collectively, the “Sellers”). Upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Contribution Agreements, the Partnership would acquire 17 communities (19 real estate assets) for $197.3 million, which will be paid in the form of Convertible Preferred OP Units of the Partnership (“POP Units”), which will have a 3.875% coupon and be convertible, at the holder’s option, into common units of the Partnership (“Common Units”) at an exchange rate of 1 POP Unit to 1.2048 Common Units, subject to certain limitations and conditions. The Partnership will acquire the real property assets subject to approximately $126.5 million in liabilities, a portion of which the Company intends to refinance upon consummation of the transactions. The Company may convert, at its sole election, each Seller’s POP Units into Common Units if shares of the common stock of the Company have traded at $83.00 per share or greater for at least 15 of 30 of the preceding consecutive trading days and the Partnership has made at least three consecutive quarterly distributions at the rate of at least $0.804 per Common Unit. The Partnership expects to close the transactions contemplated by the Contribution Agreements by August 17, 2021, which deadline may be extended to September 1, 2021.”

I find these terms to be quite beneficial to CSR because they were able to essentially issue equity at a substantial premium to market price. The terms of the preferred OP units allow CSR to convert it into common at a strike price of $83. Thus, it will be a fairly low cost preferred until CSR’s stock price comes up to $83 at which point it will convert to common.

It is a much better cost of capital as compared to if CSR had just issued the equity now in the mid $70s. Note that the 3.875% coupon of the preferred makes the acquisition quite accretive as the cap rate appears to be around 6.1%.

The cap rate of the acquisition was not announced, but I have estimated it with the following process. The acquisition 8-K has the following table of the acquired properties.

Annualizing the in-place rent (Rent per unit * #units * stabilized occupancy of 95% * 12 months) we get annual revenue of $32.271M. Cap rates are based on NOI rather than revenue, so to solve for this we can look at the average NOI margin of CSR’s same store portfolio.

NOI for CSR is on average 58% of revenue. I suspect this particular portfolio will be somewhere around this same level. Expenses may come in a bit lower as CSR already has significant exposure to the area so there could be some cost synergies, but this is likely to be offset by initial capex costs to integrate.

So at an estimated 58% NOI margin, the $32.271M revenue would be $18.71M of NOI representing a 5.8% cap rate against purchase price.

Given the high 3s coupon of the preferred and the likely ability to refinance the property level debt in the 2s or 3s, a 5.8% cap rate is a very healthy spread and should prove quite accretive to FFO/share.

It is also an unusually high cap rate for multifamily with most of the other REITs transacting in the 3.5% to 5% range. Again, this comes back to the advantage of the Midwest. Capital is clamoring for apartments in the sunbelt and coastal areas driving cap rates to extremely low levels, but cap rates in the Midwest remain significantly higher.

I dislike Centerspace’s previous acquisition in Colorado because it was far too late to get in. Since it was already a hot market, CSR had to pay a very high price per unit and probably got a low cap rate.

The new Minneapolis portfolio acquisition looks much better to me with a price per unit of ~$120K and a healthy high 5s cap rate.

Regarding FFO/share, the Colorado acquisitions are already in the numbers, but the Minneapolis purchase has not hit yet with an expected close in September. As such, it is the one that is going to impact the forward growth rate.

Given the roughly 2% spread between cap rate and cost of capital, I am anticipating incremental FFO accretion of $6.476M or about $0.48 per share while the preferred is active. Once converted to common, the higher share count will reduce this number slightly but it still looks very accretive overall.

Valuation

Centerspace got relatively cheap in 2021. At the start of the year, it was trading at roughly the same multiple as the multifamily REITs, but then its market price stagnated while the rest of its peers soared.

This price action has left CSR much cheaper than peers with a forward FFO multiple of about 21.6X as compared to over 28X for multifamily peers.

Overall, I find this to be an attractive valuation. CSR is well positioned for organic rental rate growth in addition to the accretion of the recent purchase. At 21.6X, I don’t think the growth is fully baked into the price leaving room for some upside.

I do think CSR will stabilize at a discount to peers for 2 reasons:

Slightly higher debt at 42% debt to total capital Remaining weaknesses from the legacy portfolio

Debt levels are not dangerous in my opinion and most of CSR’s weaker properties have been recycled, but a few older properties in small submarkets remain.

The net result of these is that CSR should probably trade at a 3 to 5 turn discount to peers. Thus I see fair value at 23X forward FFO or about $83 per share.