Introduction

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is a steady dividend-paying stock used by many investors as an income investment due to its growing dividend and low volatility compared to the market. Over the last year, the stock has been stuck trading between $54 and $62. It underperformed on a year-to-date basis with a -1.95% total return performance compared to 13.28% for the S&P500. During the first quarter of 2021, Warren Buffet and other hedge fund managers increased their positions in the company, which brought us to review the company's valuation.

Verizon is well-positioned for the increasing consumer demand for better networks and services as the company continues implementing its 5G technology, which could be a catalyst putting the company back on the growth path.

Our valuation for the short-term period shows that Verizon is slightly overvalued at the current market prices. However, moving into the 5G era, the company presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors seeking to invest in a stable company with valuable business operations. In addition, Verizon investors can secure a relatively safe and growing dividend income during their investment period. Accordingly, I consider Verizon a suitable low-volatility long-term investment with a 5G growth opportunity which is still unclear but promising.

Hedge Funds Activity

The latest 13-F filing of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) showed an opened position of 158,824,575 shares as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. The hedge fund increased its position by 8.25%. By checking the overall hedge funds' activity, we can see that they added more positions to their portfolios since 2019, except during the first quarter of 2020 where the pandemic emergence negatively hit the market. Hence, while the stock price is relatively stable, institutional investors are more bullish on Verizon.

Earnings and Dividends

Verizon reported remarkable first quarter results driven by continuous work and learn from home trends. The company's revenue increased by 4% compared to last year's first quarter number. Moreover, its earnings per share came above estimates at $1.27. For the remainder of 2021, Verizon is on track with its guidance. As confirmed by its management, adjusted EPS is estimated between $5 and $5.15. Thus, a growth in the range of 17% - 20% is anticipated for the fiscal year 2021.

It is the second consecutive quarter since 2018 where Verizon grew its revenues on both segments: wireless equipment and other services.

On the dividend side, Verizon will pay $0.6275 per share as a quarterly dividend for shareholders of record on July 9, being an attractive annual dividend yield of approximately 4.45%. The company's dividend is relatively safe and backed by a robust business model generating sustainable cash flows. Some investors enjoy a high dividend-paying stock like Verizon, especially if it is consistently growing over the years. During the past ten years, Verizon increased its dividend at an average CAGR of 2.57%; at the same time, its revenue increased at a 1.47% CAGR.

The company is paying more than half of its earnings as dividends. As such, assuming earnings for FY2021 came at $5.07 per share, we might expect next year's dividend per share at $2.79 (growing at 12%).

The fifth-generation technology

The 5G race has already begun before the pandemic emergence. Verizon is one of the vital telecommunications companies in North America that expanded its network extensively over the recent years. 5G is expected to add tremendous value to the communications industry and boost the top line of telecom companies. We think that it will be a catalyst for the company's future growth, but the main concern for analysts is whether Verizon will translate this revenue boost into a positive bottom line impact.

The COVID-19 slowed down the adoption of 5G in North America as the global lockdowns jeopardized the ongoing work on the network's expansion. However, as the economy reopens, businesses are now demanding faster adoption of 5G technologies to cope with the constant change in consumer behaviors towards the new remote world environment.

5G subscriptions are expected to reach 3 billion subscriptions worldwide by 2025. Moreover, the fifth-generation connectivity is expected to drive the market growth of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Internet connectivity is expected to show a fast speed with very low latency.

A recent study expects explosive growth in 5G wireless subscriptions in the U.S. over the coming years:

The number of US 5G mobile service subscriptions will increase 161.4% to 41.3 million in 2021, with growth expected to continue at tremendous rates for several years

Therefore, checking the trend in subscriptions over the coming months might indicate the evolution of the company's revenues and earnings.

Valuation

Verizon commercially launched its 3G network in 2002, while its first 4G LTE network was launched in December 2010. We tracked the yearly growth in revenues for five years following the official launching and found that revenue grew at a CAGR of 8.6% during the post-3G period (between 2003 and 2007) and at a CAGR of 3.5% following the 4G launching (between 2011 and 2015).

If we assume that revenue growth during the post-5G period is similar to the period between 2011 and 2015 (3.5%), Verizon might surpass $150 billion of total revenues in 2025. This projection is in line with the company's expectations disclosed during the investor day presentation last March.

In the short run, to estimate a fair value for the stock, we will use three different enterprise value ratios: EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Revenue.

First, we estimate that revenues in 2021 will grow between 2% and 3%, so we will assume revenues for FY2021 at $131.5 billion, being a yearly growth of 2.5%. Based on the historical 5-year average, EBIT and EBITDA margins were 21.15% and 34.03%, respectively. Thus, our valuation leads to an estimated EBITDA of $44.75 billion and EBIT of $27.81 billion for FY2021.

Using the below EV ratios for each calculated assumption, we will reach an average estimated enterprise value for Verizon of $382.73 billion.

By adding cash and equivalents, deducting the long-term debt, the capital leases, and the minority interest amounts, the fair value of equity is estimated at $212.05 billion. Accordingly, the fair value for each share is estimated at $51.20. Thus, Verizon's shares are slightly overvalued based on the above assumptions. Nevertheless, we think this is the worst-case scenario where the impact of the company's innovations and expansion is neglected.

Moving forward with our model to the year 2025, revenues are estimated at $150.9 billion. Assuming the EV/Revenue increased to 3.25 and keeping the same balance sheet structure, Verizon's enterprise value might reach approximately $320 billion. Thus, its shares could be trading above $77 per share. This scenario is suitable for investors willing to wait all this period with minimal rebalancing activity while enjoying steady dividends along the way.

Conclusion

It is hard to recommend a stock with no short-term upside potential whereas many other blue-chip stocks can offer an attractive investment opportunity. Verizon was not able to outperform over the past period. However, the company kept growing its dividend and increased its earnings again amid a 5G explosive boost. In light of that, we think that Verizon Communications is a suitable investment opportunity for long-term investors looking for value investment and an attractive dividend.

My thesis is that we all know that the next generation's technology relies on 5G implementation, which will be smoother than expected. Thus, it is worth initiating a position in a company like Verizon while keeping an eye on the 5G rollout evolution and checking if it translates into better-than-expected margins and higher-than-average bottom line growth rates.