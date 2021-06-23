Slowing Economic Growth Will Cripple The Stock Market

Kameleon007/E+ via Getty Images

The IHS Markit US PMI Composite Flash came in weaker than expected for June. The Composite Index was recorded at 63.9, falling outside of the consensus range of 67.0 to 68.5, but more importantly, it was 4.2 points lower than in May. While the composite index was still above 50, an indication the economy is still in expansion, the decline indicates that the recovery pace may be slowing.

The economy's manufacturing sector continues to be strong, rising by 0.2 points to 62.6, beating expectations for 61.5, while the services index fell to 64.8 below estimates for 70.

The slowing pace of growth in the services sector could be a result of COVID-19 measures being relaxed earlier in the year, with previous months experiencing higher levels of economic activity. However, those growth rates may now be stabilizing with mass vaccination and further reopening as the economy normalizes.

The report noted the decline in activity is due to insufficient demand for employment and increasing output prices. Additionally, inflation levels added further pressure and are still a concern for months to come. On the other hand, the services sector was supported by the increase in new business.

Why You Should Care

The weakness in the services sector could be an indication of more weakness once the ISM Non-Manufacturing number comes in the first week of July. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index and the IHS Market Services index tend to follow the same path and will likely indicate a decline in the pace of the recovery when the ISM report comes in a couple of weeks.

If there's a deceleration in growth for the broader services sector, one can begin to think about how that might play into the S&P 500 earnings estimates in the future. More importantly, if the growth rate for services slows and continues to slow, the relationship shows that it's likely to translate into the growth rate for S&P 500 earnings growth to fall.

Meanwhile, if the growth rate for earnings begins to slow or fall, it will likely translate into a lower price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 over time. This is where the biggest risk to the market from today's PMI is present. Because the S&P 500 has been trading at an above-average PE multiple for more than a year now, which is historically a very long time, at least since the mid-1980. In fact, the only time in which the index had a higher PE ratio and for longer was in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Late 1990s

The relationship between the S&P 500 of today and that of 1998 remains remarkably similar. The path of the S&P 500 today nearly matches that of 1998, on both a price and PE ratio scale. Additionally, the chart shows that the index is now halfway for both the price and PE scale. This would suggest that the PE multiple for the S&P 500 is likely to begin to compress going forward and could result in lower stock prices.

When those PMIs start to roll out in early July, there may be more importance placed on them than in the past since the US economy is largely services based, and it comes ahead of the second quarter earnings season, which is more than likely to be the peak in earnings growth.