Sam Shere/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Oh, the humanity. In a role reversal, NASDAQ:LOOP disemboweled Hindenburg Research’s short thesis on LOOP with the authority of a Mike Tyson uppercut. Tyson’s famous phrase - “Everyone has a plan until they are punched in the face” will take on particular meaning for the 2.9 million share short base who sheepishly followed Hindenburg’s short thesis centering on LOOP’s technology not working. South Korean chemical giant, SK Global Chemical committed $56.5 million for a 10% stake with additional options after a year of painstaking due diligence, concluding “LOOP’s technology works”. Further as a sign of SK’s confidence in the technology are for plans to build not one but four plants in Asia by 2030.

SK - The Window to Asia

According to the press release, SK was in due diligence since July 2020. Part of the extended timeframe was due to Covid travel restrictions and additional scrutiny post the aforementioned report. SK was bullish as one could hope with a plan for the 4 plants by 2030. Asia is of particular interest for chemically recycled PET as many of the large Asian countries prohibit mechanically recycled PET into food grade PET. Further, capex is lower in Asia due to cheaper construction costs.

The first plant in Asia will be in South Korea, set to break ground in the first half of 2022. Assuming a typical 18-month build translates to production sometime in late 2023. On the conference call, CEO Solomita mentioned Japan and China as likely next geographies for manufacturing plants.

Despite using a discounted resin spot price and applying it to the initial 84k metric ton capacity at the first Asia plant generates $90 million for LOOP (note 49% of the JV) and $45 million in EBITDA. Note these EBITDA estimates are extremely conservative for two reasons - (1) I do not ascribe any economies of scale and (2) I kept pricing at a discount to today’s spot even though future tax levies should increase the worldwide demand.

SK agreed to pay an annual license fee to LOOP as a percentage of revenue for each facility. Assuming a base 5% license fee of revenue, typical of an industrial technology company, equates to a highly profitable $10 million per facility. Based on SK’s press release, their plan is to “accelerate to process a total of 400,000 tons of waste PET per year by building four production facilities in Asia by 2030.” Thus, the subsequent facilities will be on the order of 110k metric tons per year generating nearly $120 million in revenue and $59 million EBITDA per plant, excluding the license fee.

In aggregate, when the four plants in Asia are in commercial production, they will generate roughly $1 billion in total revenue and $500 million in EBITDA for the SK/LOOP joint venture.

Global Commercialization in Sight

LOOP’s “design one build many” concept is finally taking form through its global partnerships, bolstered immensely with the SK investment/partnership announced today. Along with SK in Asia, LOOP is moving forward with Suez in Europe, Quebec in Canada, and a likely soon to be announced partner in North America. LOOP is poised to commercialize their patented chemical depolymerization technology globally after a thorough vetting process.

Quebec

LOOP is using the SK investment to fund its share of the manufacturing plant in Quebec with the remainder of the funding coming from the Quebec and/or Canadian federal government.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Minister of the Economy and Innovation in Quebec, was quoted in La Presse on October 22, 2020 as saying -

We have to remove the noise on the line with the (Hindenburg) report that came out. We are in discussion. There is nothing to announce at this time. But I'd be happy to have the first factory here. We're not going to take the public's money, put 100 million in there, if we think it doesn't work. We will definitely do our job.

Fast forward to the most recent 10-K, LOOP disclosed that on May 22, 2021 they acquired a 19 million square foot facility in Becancour, Quebec for $4.8 million. The Infinite Loop facility will be 100% LOOP owned and likely in the 50k metric tons, initially generating $110 million in annual revenue (assuming $2,200 per metric ton, a discount to today’s spot pricing) and $55 million in gross profit. LOOP only needs a fraction of the land and has already contracted to sell the remainder at a profit.

The Quebec manufacturing facility will be the beachhead for LOOP’s expansion plans in Canada. The Quebec government will likely move forward with their $100 million financing commitment especially given the massive endorsement from SK.

Suez - Europe Beachhead

Infinite Loop Suez

Final site selection and engineering are targeted to be completed by the end of the summer, and commissioning of the facility is currently projected in 2023. EU is the most aggressive in taxing PET producers and pushing to an all-recyclable solution fast. As of January 2021, the tax burden levied on not using recycled PET amounts to 800 Euro per metric ton, another reason recycled PET pricing has been so strong.

Indorama

The Indorama Joint Venture has been hurt by Covid and the restrictions the Canadian government continues to enforce around travel into and out of the country. Indorama plant is a retrofit, increasing complexity given the pandemic landscape. However, Indorama and LOOP have resumed discussions as travel has restarted and borders slowly reopen. It also would not be surprising to see a more motivated Indorama in the wake of the SK partnership and aggressive production timeline.

Fully Funded

Following the cash infusion from SK, LOOP will have roughly $90 million in cash. Fortuitously, Northern Private Capital is sitting on warrants at a strike price of $11 that expire within 12 months. With the stock well above that strike price, an exercise will bring in $45 million in cash to the company. SK also has three tranches of warrants at escalating prices that when exercised will help finance the Asian expansion. As evidenced by CEO Daniel Solomita not selling one share, LOOP will not look to raise funds unless their stock significantly outperforms from current levels.

Valuation

After the short thesis of the technology not being viable purported by Hindenburg has been completely shredded, the attention now turns to the appropriate market value of the company. Even at $14, where the stock was prior to the short report, LOOP sports a $657 million market cap ($568 million Enterprise Value), valuing it at less than 4x 2023 EBITDA (assuming only one Asian plant, Suez, Quebec and Indorama). For comparison, industry peers who lack the industrial commercial partners sports valuations in the billions - PureCycle (PCT) equity value of $1.3 billion, Origin Materials (AACQ) equity value of $1.8 billion and Danimer Scientific (DNMR) equity value of $2 billion.

I expect the stock to continue a move toward $30 in the near term as they move from the evangelical to the commercial production stage. At $30, they would sport a $1.4 billion market cap in-line with aforementioned that they are well ahead and hardly a stretch valuation at 8x 2023 EBITDA that assumes only 4 plants in production, before the larger more profitable Asian plants come online. Thereafter a move to $50 as we get closer to the commercial production in 2023, valuing it a modest premium to its inferior comparable group.