Longer Charts Still Aren't That Exciting (Technically Speaking For 6/23)

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

The Bank of Japan released its latest Meeting Minutes, which contained this observation about various global economic regions (emphasis added):

Specifically, in the United States, signs of acceleration had been seen, including in the face-to-face services industry --which had been relatively weak to date --on the back of the implementation of large-scale additional economic measures and progress with vaccinations. On the other hand, in many emerging economies as well as European economies, although activities in the manufacturing industry had gained momentum, those in the face-to-face services industry continued to be pushed down, with the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 being at a high level. In India and Brazil in particular, the number of confirmed new cases had surged recently, and moves to retighten public health measures had been seen. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy had returned to a recovery path recently, although somewhat weak economic indicators were seen around the Lunar New Year holidays, mainly affected by restrictions on movement.

In the next paragraph, the bank noted that the US economy "had recovered" - past tense. Europe's sluggish vaccine roll-out is still hindering activity, although recent PMI reports have been strong. South Africa is experiencing a surge that is being compared to India's recent spike. Brazil has one of the highest COVID death rates in the world. China, however, is doing relatively well.

Let's check-in on various ETFs that track major international markets:

Above are 12 charts (6-month time frame) from StockCharts.com that show ETFs that track the broader international averages. There are two trends. Let's start with Asian indexes, the AAXJ (all Asia less Japan; upper left), China (FXI, middle far right), and Japan (EWJ, third row, far left). All peaked at the beginning of this year and have since traded lower, spending most of the Spring consolidating sideways. Emerging markets (EEM, top row, far right) has a similar pattern. All the other indexes continued to rally in the Spring. Most are now consolidating those gains.

Markets usually work pretty well:

Above are two, 6-month charts from StockCharts.com. The left contains the agricultural commodity-tracking ETF; the right follows industrial metals. Both have dropped recently. The moral? When prices get too high, they start to strangle the market, forcing prices to come down.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables (from StockCharts):

Outside of the IWC's gain, there's not much to discuss here. The other indexes were either up or off marginally.

The three defensive sectors are at the bottom; they were down on the day. The reflation trade was mixed: basic materials and industrials were down but financials were up. Once again, consumer discretionary led the way higher.

Let's place recent market activity into a broader context:

QQQ 6-month

While the QQQ is at a record high, it's just barely so. Ideally, we'd like to see stronger bars post break-out accompanied by strong volume.

SPY 6-Month

The SPY is consolidating in a modestly upward trending wedge pattern.

IWM 6-Month

The IWM is still trending sideways.

Overall, the markets are still positioned for, at best, modest gains.