Investment Thesis

One of the greatest beneficiaries of going cashless with consumers and institutions shifting towards e-payment is a company like Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA). Providing the infrastructure for payments, Mastercard benefits greatly from the increasing traffic driven on its network. Operating from a competitive advantage, the company has managed to grow profits and free cash flow at a tremendous pace elevating margins and growing into its valuation, which almost consistently can be considered high. However, being at the heart of a super-trend, I believe investors do well for themselves being exposed to a company like Mastercard as it should have a very positive journey ahead of itself. The market has, however, long since recognised its potential, meaning it’s rarely considered a bargain outside of general market selloffs.

Introduction

I’ve been long Mastercard Inc. and the other part of its duopoly, Visa Inc. (V), for quite a while. As a not so seasoned investor back in 2015, I remember shrugging off the idea of investing in Visa and Mastercard as they were “too expensive” measured on traditional financial metrics, and indeed they were “expensive” measured on price to earnings, price to sales and price to book metrics. I finally mustered up the courage to acquire Visa stock in August 2016 when the company was trading at a P/E 30, P/S 14 and P/B 10. I did so because I had realised what matters is the future prospects of the company via its total addressable market, market power and consistent ability to grow earnings at an accelerated pace. I repeated myself, by going long in Mastercard a couple of years later at similarly “lofty” valuations. Today, my Visa position has appreciated 199% and my Mastercard position is up by roughly 100%, neither of those numbers including the dividends collected.

Mastercard's Market

The ideal company for an investor may be described as one with an expanding marketplace, competitive advantages and little competition which is a fitting description of Mastercard and its environment.

The world is transitioning towards a cashless society. Some developed economies like the Swedish almost have shed their dependence on cash entirely, while a close European neighbour like Spain or Italy still sees most flows of funds taking place via cash. Point being that the world won't rid itself of cash tomorrow or maybe never, but as times goes by, more and more payments between consumers, businesses, retail, institutions, government functions etc. will happen in a digital manner for which a company like Mastercard provides the infrastructure and stands to benefit.

The figure below illustrates the significant change in use and recognition of cash across both developing and mature economies. Countries like Sweden, Netherlands and China have gone through a massive shift in behaviour and attitude towards cash, which is primarily driven by a value adding proposition from the providers of e-payment solutions. If the payer didn’t see value, they would stick to cash, but that isn’t the case no matter the country in consideration. However, the figure also shows that there is a massive potential yet to be claimed by all of the companies within the e-payments ecosystem. In their 2020 report, McKinsey state that the transition towards e-payments has only been accelerated by Covid-19, which can’t be much of a surprise, even though they also state we should expect to experience a swing back towards cash to a certain extent once the world returns to normal. Two steps forward, one step back. Growth in payments has also outpaced the general GDP in the most recent decade with a 1.5 multiplier, showing the efficacy of e-payments compared to traditional cash.

The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report, p. 6.

Below is a more visual manner of the leapfrogging in pursuit of e-payments as a substitution.

The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report, p. 11.

There are a lot of reasons for the average joe, banks and society in general in the pursuit of making cash redundant. For the banks, it would be in the form of reduced handling costs which exceed the revenue created by handling the same cash while e-payment solutions instead drive incremental revenue increases. Shop owners experience gains in terms of increased security and reduced expenses related to cash management and handling, a cumbersome, pricey and time consuming process, with the average joe also experiencing similar convenience. Sure, a credit card is just as easily stolen as cash, but then there is the pin code as an added layer of security. Lastly, governments and institutions also see the benefit, as non-cash transactions are easily tracked allowing for less tax avoidance, corruption, and other related issues. There is of course also arguments pro cash, such as small smartphone penetration in the elderly segment, same for other vulnerable parts of society, but in general it’s fair to say that e-payments bring a lot of value to most of us and society in general.

With a market growing such as this, it brings a lot of interest from companies interested in providing services that allow them to secure profits and a growing business. As the market for e-payments has grown, so has the interest, which shows itself in competition between traditional payment handling companies such as banks versus the emerging companies striving to spark the interest of consumers, retailers and institutions in terms of their top tuned digital solutions, think Square, Inc. (SQ). Speaking in metaphors, these companies may offer the equivalent of a trusty old car, a race car or everything in between. However, they all rely on paved roads to drive anywhere, and this is where Mastercard comes into the picture. They don’t care who wins the race, as long as traffic increases on their infrastructure. Great thing about increasing traffic is that it doesn’t require much for Mastercard to expand the “highway” once it's already built, which will show itself in the company margins – more on that later.

The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report, p. 28.

Considering how consumer trends are developing, the trends speak in favour of Mastercard as it will directly benefit from how consumers are transforming their behaviour when shopping, as indicated below.

Global Payments Report 2020, p. 8.

Total Addressable Market & Competition

Mastercard, a $15.3 billion revenue company is operating within a marketplace offering an amazing total addressable market of $235 trillion, compared to Visa’s $185 trillion. That TAM concerns a lot of different types of product solutions and service offerings, which also means that Mastercard faces strong competition in some arenas and weak competition in others.

Mastercard Investment Community Meeting 2019, p. 17.

Going back through their updates, and one will see the TAM expand over time, underlining why a company like Mastercard or Visa continuously trades at a premium. Visa also conducts investor days, having provided a clearer illustration of the opportunities ahead for both companies as shown below. Message is clear, there is still a lot of potential for growth considering the way society is moving in terms of how transactions are conducted in an ever more digital manner.

Visa Investor Presentation 2020, p. 10.

Naturally, Mastercard, just as Visa, is pursuing these avenues of growth by broadening its product offering consistently while also increasing the strength and relevance within existing ones through both organic and partnership models.

Moving into an era of AI, IoT, exponential growth in data, cybersecurity and connected devices, Mastercard will face competition from more angles as everyone tries to eat their cake, but the best showcase of how well Mastercard is currently performing lies within its operating margin.

Data by YCharts

Mastercard maintains an operating margin above 50% with management having committed towards striving to maintain it above that level, growing its free cash flow year-on-year, becoming ever more profitable as it continues to stay relevant and value adding. I believe the upwards-expanding operating margin tells the story of Mastercard’s sweet spot connecting two fragmented markets with all the buyers wanting to procure a product while all the sellers need a method for handling the monetary compensation. Mastercard’s network facilitates that process through billions of connected transactions throughout a calendar year, for which Mastercard requires a small fee. There is of course a need for differentiation as some members of the network are in a stronger position to navigate in Mastercard’s ecosystem. Here I’m referring to big banks as an example, who build their products on top of the infrastructure provided by Mastercard, meaning they have a stronger vantage point for demanding a downwards moving pricing structure when facing Mastercard for renegotiations. Mastercard, and Visa, operates an open network, meaning they process payments but don’t issue the cards themselves. The company collaborates with banks, who issue cards with their logo. However, companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) both process payments and issue cards.

However, the profitability of Mastercard has clearly stood the test of time, and will to a larger extent than ever before be faced by competition from companies such as PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and even potentially technology companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) or Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). However, that is of course on a theoretical basis in terms of how far that competition may extend itself. Competition aside, Mastercard is operating in a duopoly together with Visa and benefitting greatly from the inherent network effects in its operating model. Any new cardholder adds value for both owner and merchant, while also driving incremental increases in revenue for Mastercard. Operating costs can be suppressed when the infrastructure is in place, which is a reason why the company has been able to grow its free cash flow at such an impressive pace.

Mastercard, facilitating transactions in the billions, also has access to incredible amounts of relevant data points allowing it to bolster its strategy and operations having conducted bolt-on acquisitions to reach more profitable niches or markets, with Nets A/S as an example which was closed during March 2021.

Mastercard Investment Community Meeting 2019, p. 52.

All in all, I believe Mastercard is the master of its own fate considering its strong competitive position and ample opportunities ahead.

Revenue Is Growing, But Profits Are Growing Even Quicker

During the period of 2011-2020, Mastercard has managed to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 9.6% with the expected CAGR for the period covering 2011-2025 expanding to 11.9%. Mastercard, like Visa, took quite a hit as a consequence of Covid-19, but it may benefit by the acceleration in consumer trends that will make investors forget all about the dip in its performance. Achieving that type of growth consistently is a great accomplishment. The analyst consensus estimates showcase an acceleration in growth, which from a rational standpoint easily could cause a bit of uncertainty given it’s a substantial acceleration from a higher baseline than what the previous CAGR was achieved from. However, I wouldn’t call it impossible right out of the gate, and Mastercard has a very impressive and proven track record.

Author's Own Creation, Source: Seeking Alpha

However, what is even more impressive is the development for earnings per share, having exhibited CAGR at 17.7% during 2011-2020 and forecasted at 19.7% during 2011-2025. That is just outstanding and is a true testament to Mastercard’s market power. This is naturally also driven by the reduction in share float, as outstanding shares have been reduced from 1.284 billion in 2011 to 1.003 billion today.

Author's Own Creation, Source: Seeking Alpha

I’ve included a visual illustration of the development within some of these metrics compared to the company's operating expenses, clearly illustrating the impressive development. I decided to not include the Covid-19 period, as it was a ‘black swan’ moment for the industry that, in my opinion, clouds the underlying real development of the company. Free cash flow growth is superb, with revenue and operating income clearly outpacing operating expenses.

Data by YCharts

This is the track record I was referring to and this is why I, as an investor, strongly believe in the company’s ability to create value for its shareholders going forward.

Valuation

As mentioned in the introduction, Mastercard is no bargain and never has been. Outside of Covid-19-like market crashes, investors can’t expect to pick up Mastercard at a P/E ratio of 18 or whatever the individual investor will consider cheap. A world-class company like Mastercard simply doesn’t trade at those discounts. It didn’t do it when I went long, and I don’t see what should cause it to trade at such levels anytime soon with its competitive situation, total addressable market and general outlook in mind. On the stock market, anything remains possible, but then the potential investor might have to wait for a very, very long time.

Data by YCharts

However, looking at Mastercard’s development the past ten years, we see its stock price appreciate much faster than the expansion in its multiples. In other words, the company is growing into its valuation, which is also why we as investors can accept to pay a premium – because this company is quality, as is Visa.

That is not to say that there can’t be periods where market cap and multiple expansion go hand in hand, and if we look at the same indicators year on year, we see that the multiples are expanding at a similar pace to the stock price. That is, of course, unwanted for prospective investors and may indicate that the timing isn’t now. In this situation, expansion in multiples is actually leading, which is the exact opposite of what we as investors are looking for. However, we as investors have to keep in mind that the stock market is always looking forward, which entails that it looks towards the future where the impact of travel restrictions, cross-border payments and otherwise should be in the rearview mirror.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the historical development in terms of P/E, there is little arguing that it isn’t currently elevated compared to its historical norm. With a current price around $378 per share and an expected EPS of $10.42 for 2022 and $12.8 for 2023, the company is trading on a forward P/E of 36 for 2022 and 29.5 for 2023. Still quite a premium, but does show the potential for Mastercard to grow into its valuation if it achieves those EPS figures and maintains its current share price. While P/E ratios are probably the most well-known metric, it doesn’t do a great job at providing an understanding of fair value for a company with high growth ahead, especially not one where the earnings are forecasted to outgrow its comparable sales figure.

Data by YCharts

A more suitable metric would be the P/S ratio, which also exhibits a similar expansion within the most recent years. I’d say that’s a more suitable metric for illustrating that Mastercard is indeed trading at a premium to its normal premium.

Data by YCharts

With a market cap at $364 billion and expected 2021 sales of $18.4 billion and 2022 sales of $22 billion, Mastercard is currently trading at a P/S forward for 2021 of 19.8 and expected P/S for 2022 at 16.5. As such, on a P/S ratio basis, I think Mastercard appears a bit more interesting than when considered from a P/E perspective. The expected P/S ratio for 2022 is still well above the historical average, but can we really expect Mastercard to be trading at a P/S ratio of 12 as it did back in 2014 anytime soon? A lot has happened since in terms of total addressable market, market position and so forth elevating Mastercard’s total potential.

Lastly, I just want to point out that a world-class company like Mastercard rarely trades at significant discounts to its most recent high. If we are to believe history, then we may expect Mastercard to trade at a 10% discount to its most recent high roughly once a year with more severe drops being related to general market selloffs.

Data by YCharts

It is difficult to conclude anything else than Mastercard appearing to be trading at a premium, and a significant one that is. However, looking towards history, it is difficult to identify any given period in recent times where Mastercard didn’t appear “expensive” and, still, it has managed to create significant value for its shareholders through strong growth on both top and bottom line.

Conclusion

Mastercard is a top performing company, commanding a strong position within its marketplace having allowed its earnings per share to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during 2011-2020 despite its revenue growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the same period. Analyst consensus is that this very impressive growth for both its revenue and earnings will continue and even expand towards 2025. No matter the metric, Mastercard is doing very well, with its free cash flow growing rapidly as its market position and competitive strength allow it to suppress its operating expenses while growing revenue and earnings due to its network-based operating model where every new cardholder adds value but only limited additional costs for Mastercard. Operating in a duopoly with very strong network effects up against mostly a fragmented buyer and seller side in terms of payments, Mastercard should be staring down a positive runway for its products and offerings. Since 2013, Mastercard has consistently been trading at P/E above 24 and P/S above 9; however, the company trades at much higher multiples today. During the last decade, the company has seen its share price expand massively while metrics such as P/E and P/S haven’t appreciated similarly, meaning the company has been growing into its valuation. If we are to believe analyst consensus estimates towards 2025, that is once again possible, but the company is indeed trading above its historical averages when measured on such metrics. However, the potential investor must also consider Mastercard’s very impressive track record and market opportunities, having a massive total addressable market and strong competitive position allowing it to consistently grow profits. When I acquired my stocks in both Visa and Mastercard, the companies traded at what appeared to be lofty valuations; and if I only looked at P/E and P/S ratios, I wouldn’t have been able to justify an investment. But both my holdings are up more than 100% and have outpaced the general market, so I caution that potential investors consider the greater picture and long-term prospects. Super-trends as the one concerning transitioning towards e-payment is not to be ignored, and I believe investors do well in holding Mastercard or Visa as a cornerstone in one's portfolio as they stand to benefit from the transformation sweeping across how individuals and organisations handle and conduct payments. In general, it’s always a great idea to not go overboard and allocate too big a chunk of one’s portfolio in a single company, which is of course also the case here, where Mastercard is trading at a premium to its normal premium. What the potential investor does next is a very individual thing, and being a conservative investor, I had a hard time persuading myself to invest in these companies in spite of their greatness exhibited even then, but I’m glad I did and I’d consider any pullback a welcome opportunity if I weren’t already ‘in the game.'