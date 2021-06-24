borchee/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been a turbulent start to the year for the gold explorers & developers, and performance has been quite bifurcated across the group. While some more speculative plays like Labrador Gold (OTCQX:NKOSF) are up over 200% year-to-date, high-grade developers aiming to reach producer status by 2023 are down year-to-date, like Ascot (OTCQX:AOTVF). In the latter case, further weakness should present a buying opportunity, given that’s a dearth of high-margin Tier-1 jurisdiction projects less than 2 years from production to choose from for both investors and potential suitors. Given Ascot’s robust economics and proximity to producer status, I see the stock as a solid buy-the-dip candidate.

All figures are in US Dollars at an exchange rate of 0.80 to 1.0 Canadian Dollars to US Dollars.

It's been a tough year thus far for Ascot Resources from a performance standpoint, with the stock shedding some of its 2020 gains (71% return), currently down 12% year-to-date. This underperformance relative to the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) has little to do with the company's fundamentals but more to do with an increase in the share count to fully fund its Premier Gold Project in British Columbia and poor sentiment in the sector overall, with less than 25% of explorers & developers having a positive year-to-date return. However, with Ascot now fully funded to construct Premier and just waiting for permits, the de-risking of the investment thesis is nearly complete. Let's take a closer look at the year-to-date progress below:

Ascot Resources fell more than 45% from its January highs this April after announcing two major capital raises for $49 million and $16 million. This came following the realization that the costs for the project would be 20% higher due to material inflation and indirect costs, with estimates creeping up from ~$118 million to ~$141 million. While quite a significant increase from the initial April 2020 estimates, this is still one of the lowest-cost projects to build in Canada, with an average build-cost of closer to ~$200 million for other Canadian gold juniors like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) at $229 million, Troilus Gold (OTCQX:CHXMF) at $333 million, and Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) at $288 million. This is highlighted in the chart below, with Ascot stacking up quite well from both an operating cost and upfront cost standpoint.

While it's a positive development that Ascot is now fully funded for development, the stock did not react favorably to the capital raises, given that the share count has increased by ~35% since the beginning of the year. This partially explains the stock's poor performance relative to its peers, with the share count increasing ~279 million shares to closer to ~376 million shares, or ~398 million on a fully diluted basis. So, while the market cap is actually up since the start of the year (~$391 million vs. ~$340 million), the share price has essentially gone nowhere and briefly saw a haircut of more than 45% at its lows. While this pullback was unfortunate for investors holding from much higher levels, the investment has improved materially with these raises out of the way and no uncertainty related to funding project construction.

Based on current estimates, Ascot hopes to be in production before the end of 2023, with the company benefiting from a very short construction schedule relative to peers. Assuming construction is on time and budget from when it begins, the Premier Gold Project is expected to take just over one year to build vs. most medium-scale undeveloped gold projects at 20 months or longer. This should allow Ascot to beat most of its peers in the race to achieve producer status, with the potential for inflation in materials prices as multiple projects come online in 2024/2025, assuming copper, iron ore, and precious metals prices stay at current levels. The reason for this is that higher commodity prices should prompt more developers to head into production with easier access to capital. Ascot shouldn't have this issue, but the key will be receiving the final permits before Q4.

As it stands currently, Ascot is waiting on a water use permit for Lesley Creek that's expected this summer and a Joint Permit Amendment Application [JPAA] that the company applied for in 2021. The company has since responded to comments from both the Nisga'a Nation and the various regulatory bodies from the British Columbia Government. Finally, the company is hoping to sign an updated Benefits Agreement with the Nisga'a Nation this summer. Assuming all goes as planned, Ascot could begin construction in late Q3 of this year, putting the company on track to pour its first gold before Christmas of 2022. The commercial production schedule is expected to take six months, so Ascot would reach full production by the summer of 2023 if it can meet this timeline.

Based on the Feasibility Study projections, Ascot Resources is planning to produce ~113,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] in Year 1 and ~183,000 GEOs in Year 2. This would translate to annual revenue of more than ~$130 million in FY2023 based on a half year of commercial production and pre-commercial production ounces and over ~$210 million in revenue in FY2024, based on the production of more than ~125,000 GEOs. This assumes a conservative $1,750/oz gold (GLD) price and leaves Ascot trading at ~3x FY2023 revenue and less than 1.9x FY2024 revenue. This is a very reasonable valuation, considering that Ascot is expected to enjoy all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins above 55% ($769/oz).

So, is the stock a Buy ahead of expected production in late 2022?

Based on a current share price of $1.03, Ascot sits at a market cap of ~$387 million, which compares favorably to the After-Tax NPV (5%) at the Premier Gold Project, which is closer to ~$580 million at a $1,750/oz gold price. This leaves Ascot trading at roughly 0.67x its After-Tax NPV (5%), with the potential to re-rate to closer to 0.90x or higher once in production. On a per ounce basis, Ascot is valued at roughly ~$120.00/oz based on a resource base of ~3.2 million GEOs. This is below what I believe to be a fair value of $155.00/oz, suggesting more than 25% upside from current levels. Based on my expectation of ~385 million shares outstanding by the time the company pours its first gold, this translates to a fair value of $1.29.

However, while the current share price is well below fair value, I prefer at least a 30% - 35% margin of safety when buying juniors, given that that they are much riskier than their producer peers. This is because they're not generating free cash flow yet and we don't know if production will be in line with what economy studies have projected. If we apply a 35% margin of safety ($1.29 x 0.65), we come up with a low-risk buy zone for Ascot of $0.84, which would translate to a significantly improved reward to risk picture. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock drops this low, but this is the level where the reward to risk proposition would justify buying Ascot vs. producers that are also on sale, but in most cases paying dividends. In summary, I don't see this as a low-risk entry.

Ascot is one of the highest-grade Tier-1 developers getting ready to make the leap from developer to producer status. Assuming permits are received before fall, we could see Ascot pour its first gold by Christmas 2022. This should lead to a material re-rating if this is achieved on schedule and budget, with the potential for a move to $1.40 or higher once the first gold pour is in sight. This suggests that the stock is a great buy-the-dip candidate, and I would view any pullbacks below $0.85 as low-risk buying opportunities. For now, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector with more upside to fair value and am focused on a few other juniors at this time.