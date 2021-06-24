Petko Ninov/E+ via Getty Images

One REIT that was really slammed fundamentally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is a company called RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). As an owner of hotel properties, the company suffered a great deal from extreme social distancing and the collapse of international travel. Fortunately, the picture is showing signs of improvement. And while a true recovery will probably take sometimes still, the firm looks to be in a good position to survive and, in the long run, thrive. Assuming some return to normalcy, investors can expect a nice amount of upside potential from the business.

A hotel operator undergoing a transformation

At present, RLJ Lodging owns 102 hotels spread across 23 states, as well as Washington, DC. In all, this works out to around 22,600 rooms in its portfolio. Of these, 41.7% fall under the Marriott (MAR) name, but when you break out specifically labeled properties, its largest focus is on Embassy Suites. It currently owns 23 of these. Next in line is the Courtyard name at 13, tied with the Residence Inn brand at 13. For the most part, the company focuses largely on higher quality properties. It has 34, for instance, that are classified as upper upscale. Another 57 our upscale, while 8 are upper mid-scale. Management has said that 8 of its properties are located in resort-oriented markets. These alone accounted for 10% of the company's revenue in 2019. And they have been particularly responsive to the unwinding of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to management, all but one of its hotels operate under long term management contracts, with some of these extending up to 25 years. This includes 29 properties that also fall under franchise agreements with Marriott, Hilton (HLT), and Hyatt (H).

Geographically, the company has its largest area of concentration in California. There, it owns 21 properties. This includes 12 in Northern California and 9 in Southern California. The next greatest region of concentration is Chicago with 13 hotels. Its ten largest areas of concentration in the US are responsible for 69 of its hotels. Of course, the business was not always its current size. Over the past few years, management has offloaded non-core properties. In 2020, for instance, the company sold one hotel containing 78 rooms for $4.9 million. This works out to $62,821 per room. Clearly, this was a low-quality asset. We can tell this because of prior sales. In 2019, as an example, the company sold off 47 hotels that work out to 6,024 rooms in exchange for $721 million. This implies a price per room of $119,688. And in 2018, the business sold off 7 hotels with a combined 2,206 rooms for $530.9 million. That works out to a price per room of $240,662.

*Taken from RLJ Lodging Trust

2020 proved to be a difficult year for the business, but the picture is truly changing. For instance, on January 9th of this year, only 34% of its hotels were open. As of this writing, that number has risen to 98%. Occupancy for the properties that are open averaged 46.4% in the first quarter, and in April of this year that figure had risen to 59.1%. For its resort hotels, occupancy in the first quarter was 70%, while in March of this year it averaged 82%. After a difficult time adjusting to low occupancy rates and hotel closures, the company has managed to get its costs in line. In the first quarter, its monthly burn rate averaged $14 million. In the second quarter this year, that figure is expected to be between $16 million and $20 million. While it may seem as though this is a backtrack, this figure includes a semi-annual interest payment on some of its senior notes in the amount of $14 million. Excluding this, and using the midpoint figures, cash burn will average $13.3 million each month in this quarter. The company also has no debt due until next year, and what debt it does have is largely fixed. All things considered, the company currently estimates that it has enough liquidity to survive its current burn rate for 75 months.

Financial performance has been painful lately

As I already mentioned, 2020 was a difficult year for RLJ Lodging. Revenue came in at just $473.09 million. This represents a significant decline from the $1.57 billion the company generated in 2019. That said, revenue had already declined from $1.76 billion in 2018 as a result of its asset sales. By comparison, sales back in 2016 stood at $1.16 billion. That suggests significant growth prior to management's decision to divest of certain assets. This year, its top line remains weak, with revenue coming in at $119.55 million. This is less than half the $265.48 million the company generated the same quarter of 2020.

*Created by Author

Despite management's decision to sell off certain assets overtime, its cash flow figures have largely improved. Operating cash flow rose from $331.36 million in 2016 to $397.33 million in 2019. It then plunged to negative $168.71 million last year. On an adjusted basis, operating cash flow expanded from $331.36 million in 2016 to $372.21 million in 2019. This figure in 2020 came out to negative $193.82 million. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory. FFO peaked at $377.28 million in 2018 before falling to $341.68 million in 2019. It then plunged to negative $232.12 million last year. On an adjusted basis, the trajectory was similar. The same can be said of EBITDA, which rose from $392.58 million in 2016 to $522.13 million in 2018. In 2019, it came in at $462.49 million, while last year it was negative in the amount of $41.08 million.

*Created by Author

Just as revenue has suffered so far this year, profitability has taken a hit too. In the first quarter of this year, operating cash flow was negative by $29.01 million. This compares to a positive $30.07 million the same time last year. On an adjusted basis, however, cash flow grew from $23.79 million to $35.29 million this year. FFO declined from $13.70 million to a negative $32.64 million, while on an adjusted basis it dropped from $16.87 million to a negative $29.77 million. And EBITDA fell from $41.42 million to $3.59 million.

Valuing a company that has seen consistent recent declines can be challenging, but when you consider that asset sales have been responsible for the declines prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, you see a company that is, on the whole, stable and thriving. The crisis clearly hurt the firm, but as we return to normal, this should become viewed as a thing of the past. Because of this, I have decided to compare the company’s price to the cash flow metrics that it generated in 2019. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the company is worth a multiple of 6.7. On a price to FFO basis, it is 7.3, while on an adjusted basis, it is 7.2. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 9.8. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare RLJ Lodging to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. One of these five was clearly an outlier, with the other four seeing the price to operating cash flow multiple ranging from a low of 4.8 to a high of 10.9. Two of the companies were cheaper than our prospect is today. On an EV to EBITDA basis, I found the same thing, though the cheapest of these had a multiple of 17.7. This is almost half the multiple that RLJ Lodging is trading for at this time.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, RLJ Lodging looks to be in a solid financial position. Admittedly, the firm is suffering from the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the whole, it looks to be a healthy entity with attractive potential. Shares are priced quite low if we assume an eventual return to normalcy. This should end up happening, but it will take patience to get there. Because of this, I view RLJ Lodging as one of the more attractive opportunities in the hotel REIT space today.