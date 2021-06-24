Want A Mortgage: Go To A Nonbank Lender

ArLawKa AungTun/iStock via Getty Images

Recently, I posted an article about how large commercial banks were doing in the United States.

The bottom line to this article was:

"So the story about the largest U.S. commercial banks is that they appear to be in pretty sensational shape. The largest 25 banks in the country hold almost $2.0 trillion in cash on their balance sheet." "Lending was not a factor in the performance of the banking industry." 'And, the sounding board indicates that these banks don't really expect a substantial amount of loan demand this year."

The largest, domestically chartered banks in the United States actually saw loan production go down in the past 12 months.

According to the H.8 statistical report of the Federal Reserve System, "Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the United States," the total amount of loans and leases in the banking system declined by 4.7 percent from May 2020 to May 2021.

Large, domestically chartered banks saw the total amount of loans and leases decline by 6.5 percent year over year.

Residential real estate loans in all commercial banks declined by 3.8 percent year over year, while these loans declined by 5.8 percent.

In other words, the commercial banking system did not seem to be anxious to jump into the lending market in the past 12 months, and this showed up very strongly in the area of residential real estate.

Residential Real Estate Lending Did Happen

According to Orla McCaffrey in the Wall Street Journal, however:

"Americans took out more mortgages than ever before in 2020."

The thing is:

"Nonbank mortgage lenders in the U.S. issued 68.1 percent of all mortgages originated in 2020, up from 58.9 percent in 2019."

This "takeover" has been coming for some time, but the events of the past year or so have really accelerated the move.

"Seven of the 10 biggest U.S. mortgage lenders were nonbanks at the end of 2020."

Banks, basically, sat out the past year or so.

And the nonbanks moved in and filled the gaps.

The nation's largest mortgage lender, Rocket Companies' (RKT) Quicken loans saw its loan volume more than doubled in 2020.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the number two lender, saw an increase of only 10 percent.

Nonbank Lending

Just look at what has been happening in the nonbank lending area.

Source: Inside Mortgage Finance

The big dip in the chart is, of course, the time of the Great Recession.

But, since then, the movement has been continuously upwards.

Residential mortgage debt has just not been the area for commercial bankers, especially the larger ones.

My expectation is that this is just going to increase more and more going into the future.

And What About Commercial Banks?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) gives us a picture of what this future might include.

JPMorgan may not be going to actually lend in the residential real estate area, but it apparently can see itself as a player in the industry. But the geography of this playing is in the digital.

JPMorgan is "reinvesting" in an electronic clearinghouse for "private label" mortgages, which are packaged and sold to investors. JPMorgan Chase is moving in the "digital space."

And, James Bennison, as executive at insurer Arch Capital Group, is quoted as saying:

"If there's a segment of finance that has lagged in utilization of technology it's the mortgage business - it's remarkedly inefficient."

Maxex, the firm that JPMorgan is investing in, connects sellers and buyers of home loans; it provides standardized documentation so financial firms can easily purchase them. Those firms invest in the loans or bundle them into mortgage-backed bonds, or securitizations, they sell to others.

Experts see this as a major move into an area that contains great possibilities. And digital is the foundation. But the implication is to bring into the picture more and more nonbank lenders.

The Future

These developments reveal some of the "macro" things that are taking place in the U.S. economy. Residential mortgage lending is going to continue to increase. Less and less of the lending, however, will take place directly with the commercial banking system. Commercial banks will be involved, but, as we see JPMorgan doing, the commercial banks will be doing more and more in the transmission of information in digital services.

Where there are inefficient markets, competitors will move to benefit from the "efficiencies" that they can bring to the markets. The pandemic and resulting recession have just accelerated the movement in the residential mortgage area. And we have not seen the end of this.

This is another area that investors should be watching because it is the future.