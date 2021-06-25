Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

For our tax-advantaged retirement accounts, I am always on the lookout for funds that can enhance our income via the greater safety funds provide versus individual stocks without giving up too much in Total Return. Recent articles having come from this search include ones on DIVO (DIVO), YYY (YYY), JEPI (JEPI), and HIPS (HIPS). They all use different strategies, thus have their own set of pros and cons.

Since the turn of the year, the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) has come to my attention as it has been reviewed several times but until now, I never delved into this ETF. While 2021 is looking okay for KBWY, its track record compared to other REIT fund choices is very poor: I give this ETF a Bearish rating.

What KBWY is All About

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate, equity investment trusts (REITs) sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index. KBWY started in December, 2010. Source: seekingalpha.com

KBWY has accumulated $340m in assets and the managers charge 35bps in fees. The ETF provides investors with a 7.13% (TTM) but my research has given me concerns whether that level of income will continue.

When considering any fund whose investable universe is controlled by an Index, understanding the selection rules used is the first place to start your evaluation of that investment option. This is especially true if the Fund uses an in-house index, as KBWY does.

The KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index is designed to measure the performance of small-and mid-cap domestic equity REITs that are publicly-traded in the U.S with competitive dividend yields. Index-eligible components are selected by the Keefe, Bruyette and Woods (KBW) Index Committee. Source: indexes.nasdaq.com

The Index document lists the following as their selection criteria:

One security per issuer is permitted. If an issuer has multiple securities, the security with the highest monthly average daily trading volume is considered. Generally, common stock is considered if traded on a major US exchange.

A security must be classified as a small-and mid-cap Equity REIT as determined by the Index Committee and trades an average of 100k shares daily over the prior month.

A security must pay a regular dividend, have a minimum stock closing price of $5, and have listed options on a recognized options market in the US or be eligible for listed options trading.

The KBW Index Committee selects constituents once annually in December. Constituents are also assessed for continued eligibility quarterly in March, June and September along with rebalancing.

The document also included how the Index is weighted:

The Index employs a modified dividend yield weighted scheme. Index Securities' initial weights are determined by comparing each Security's indicated dividend yield to the dividend yield of all Index Securities. The initial Index weights are adjusted such that the maximum weight of any Index Security does not exceed 8% and no more than 5 securities are at that cap.

The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionally across the remaining Index Securities.

Next, any remaining Index Securities in excess of 4% are capped at 4% and the excess weight will be redistributed proportionally across the remaining Index Securities.

The process is repeated, if necessary, to derive the final weights.

Source: indexes.nasdaq.com

KBWY Holdings as of 6/22/21

Source: KBWY and Seeking Alpha; compiled by Author

There are several concerns here for income investors. The weighted FWD Yield is 5.66%, only 80% of KBWY's TTM yield, meaning there is a high probability that the payout will continue their trend of monthly decreases. Nine of the last ten months had a payout smaller than the prior month. The Seeking Alpha Dividend Growth grade is only B- and above for 10% of the portfolio. Only about 30% of the weight rates a B or better for dividend safety. All held REITs have been recently covered on Seeking Alpha and the author ratings were all Neutral or better, which could be a sign that things will get better for KBWY owners.

Source: etf.com

I tried finding a more detailed breakdown of the what the REIT sector exposure was, short of evaluating each REIT held. Not only is there the stated mid/Small-Cap focus, but Micro-Cap REITs are well represented too.

Source: seekingalpha.com KBWY DVD

Based on the name, I suspect investors would own KBWY for the yield. This is how Seeking Alpha grades the dividend history of this ETF.

Source: seekingalpha.com KBWY scorecard

As reflected above, the payout growth rate is negative over the past 1-, 3- and 5-year periods. The 2020 pandemic cuts are reflected in all three values so hopefully that poor growth record is indeed in the past but the Forward projection is not positive on that point.

For more information on KBWY, read the Invesco fund summary.

Portfolio Summary

So far we have seen KBWY's yield based on the past is over 7% but the current holdings point to a yield below 6% in the near future. The next step in the due diligence process is comparing KBWY against other similar funds.

Source: seekingalpha.com/comparison: selected/compiled by Author

KBWY provides both the highest current TTM yield and, by far, the worst price performance across all four time periods. Its 5-year DVD CAGR, while negative, is better than three other choices, though. Using PortfolioVisualizer, we can see how reinvesting dividends effects Total Return.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

RNP is the only CEF in the above review so that is important to know when comparing its numbers against the others, all ETFs. Since 2011, KBWY has the worst values across all measures, return and risk.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com (ends 12/31/17)

To show how a fund can change in its ability to perform well; prior to 2018, KBWY would have been a decent ETF to own as it was the top performer amongst this set of ETFs.

Source: seekingalpha.com Grades

A new feature on Seeking Alpha for subscribers is ETF grades on five important factors, across three time periods. With the A+ for dividends in question, at least by me, I would call the total grade no better than Neutral.

While 2021 is looking okay for KBWY, its track record compared to other REIT fund choices is very poor: I give the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF a Bearish rating. That said, in March, another SA Contributor gave KBWY a Bullish rating, and that review can be found here.