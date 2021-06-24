metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Actions of institutional investment organizations in managing their multi-billion-dollar stock portfolios require the negotiating help, and often temporary liquid capital assist, of Market-Makers [MMs] in the prompt, low-disturbance round-up of desired shares of identified promising companies.

MM risk-avoidance requirements continually drive derivative market prices, revealing in the limited-life legal contracts traded there the price-range extremes regarded likely by the well-informed sellers and buyers of the related risk protections. They are informed by over 100,000 world-wide wide-eyed and –eared MM employees on a 24x7x365 watch for change in competitive circumstances, which get immediately communicated to the home-base trading desks.

Following an unchanging risk-minimizing portfolio management discipline, records can be kept of how insightful the maintained intelligences flow has been on each of thousands of subject stocks over decades of daily observations.

Description of our company of interest

“Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels. The company also offers its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company serves retail and foodservice customers; grocery, mass, club, and specialty retailers; and businesses, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as educational institutions. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

What Are the Present Opportunities?

Figure 1 compares the near-term price upside and downside extremes likely of other Packaged Foods stocks at this point in time.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The trade-offs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the ETFs, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those ETFs (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The ‘market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [13] provides a sense of trade-off norms. LHCG at [10] is our principal focus.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

This map is a good starting point, but it may only cover part of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. Other considerations are indicated in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Author

It may be useful from a perspective point of view to understand what norms and extremes are frequently to be found.

The likely price range forecast for our subject of the moment, LW, is in columns [B] and [C] with its current price in [D]. [E] tells the upside size of a price move [B] from [D]. The Range Index [G] measures the downside proportion of the whole [C] to [B] range lying between [D] and [C]. That proportion is reported in [G] as a % may be looked at as a potential forecast-risk “cost” of owning or being “long” the subject.

We use the Range Index as a perceived Reward~Risk gauge of coming near price extremes to assemble a sample of prior expectations among institutional investors and their professional agents, the Market-Makers. With a statistically-significant number of prior expectations a comparison of the subject investment candidate of the moment can be made to itself, historically, and used as a normalized projection of how often such prior projections became profitable outcomes in the sample [L] from the available 1261 forecast days [M] of the past 5 years.

In addition to the “Win odds” of [H] we can know the average size [ I ] of the net win and loss payoff outcomes of all [L] forecasts and use it in comparison to the comparison of the current [E] upside potential maximum likely price gain prospect [E]. That [E] vs. [ I ] ratio we regard as the “Credible ratio” shown in [N]. Because [ I ] usually includes some loss experiences [N] typically is less than 1.0, but anything less than .66 is not encouraging.

A more universal “figure of merit” [fom] is obtained by win~loss odds weighting of [ I ] and [F] in [O] and [P] to get a net risk-adjusted reward [Q]. Recognizing the power of time in compounding, [Q] is adjusted by [J] to get the fom [R]. It is the potential “basis points per day” of return on investment from the current forecast.

Here that number for LW is 35.5, which calculates to a CAGR of +144%. Compared to the current MM community expectations for the S&P 500 index ETF (SPY) at +7.5 bp/day of +21% CAGR that is pretty good. And compared to the 3,500+forecast population outlook for a negative of less than 1 bp/day it is way above average.

But in today’s forecast population the 20 best-ranked capital-gain candidates offer bp/day prospects of +35.4 or over 200% CAGRs.

Recent trend of Subject’s MM Price Range forecasts

Figure 3 provides picture and analysis data of the past 6 months trend of MM daily price range forecasts. The vertical lines are forecasts, not “technical analysis” of past market actions. Each day’s range forecast is split into upside and downside prospects from the close price of the day of the forecast. This has not been an encouraging period for most packaged food stocks, but LW stands out in its profit-ability.

Figure 3

A major factor in LW’s outlook is its very low Range Index, as can be seen in Figure 3’s bottom “thumbnail” picture of the past 5 year’s daily MM forecasts. Nearly all forecasts have included higher price ranges, and all at this RI level have turned out to be profitable at annual rates of over 100%.

Conclusion

We believe that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will blossom profit-wise when the current Covid Pandemic subsides and the populations of the world’s developed countries (particularly the USA) will return to care levels of much greater advantage to this industry. Then LW’s earlier opportunity experiences will likely be revisited.

We will continue our regular surveillance of the MM forecast population, including LW.