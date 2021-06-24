Juan Pablo Carrera Gave/iStock via Getty Images

The beautiful thing about the stock market is that it enables investors to buy into firms of all sorts. One interesting example is Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). As its name suggests, Bassett focuses on the production, sale, and distribution of furniture across the United States. On the top line, financial performance for the business has been remarkably consistent, at least until the COVID-19 pandemic came about. Bottom line figures have been a little more volatile, but generally positive. What's more, Bassett appears to be slowly recovering from the downturn, and if it returns to levels that we saw prior to the crisis, it could offer investors some nice upside potential.

An interesting company

*Taken from Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett is an intriguing company with a big reach throughout the US. According to management, the company has 97 stores in operation. 63 of these are corporate stores spread across 22 states, while the remaining 34 are licensed and operating in 13 states. The company also owns 5 manufacturing facilities in the US, and it has 12 regional wholesale distribution centers. It boasts 700 independent store accounts and 500 interior design accounts. In 2020, 59% of the company's revenue came from its corporate retail operations. Another 20% was attributable to its open market business, while 12% was chalked up to Zenith. the remaining 9% management attributed to its licensed retail operations.

*Taken from Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett classifieds its own business model as catering to the upper-mid price category. Similar firms include Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel. This falls just below the luxury category and largely targets women aged 35 to 55 who belong in a household where income is about $140,000 per year or more. 25% of the company's wholesale revenue comes from custom upholstery, which does well with this demographic. However, it does not just sell furniture. It also engages in logistics operations through its Zenith network. This network provides over the road trucking and product warehousing for customers in the furniture industry. It largely focuses on taking products from large distribution centers to strategic warehouses. And according to management, while the unit does handle the transportation of Bassett products, only 35% of its revenue comes from the parent company. The rest is attributable to other clientele.

*Taken from Bassett Furniture Industries

Understanding its financial condition

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial performance of the business, on the top line at least, was fairly consistent. Between 2016 and 2019, the range of revenue was between $432.04 million and $456.86 million. Then, in 2020, revenue declined from $452.09 million to $385.86 million. Given the nature of the crisis, this should have been anticipated. However, the picture is improving, and revenue seen so far this year proves it. According to management, sales in the first quarter came out to $113.67 million. This represents a marginal increase over the $112.12 million the company generated the same time last year.

On the bottom line, financial performance at Bassett was more volatile. For instance, net income in 2016 was $15.83 million. This increased to $18.26 million in 2017 before dropping to $8.22 million in 2018. The company then generated a net loss of $1.93 million in 2019 before seeing that loss widened to $10.42 million last year. Fortunately, operating cash flow has been more consistent. This figure dropped from $39.06 million in 2016 to $29.91 million by 2018. It then plunged to $9.81 million in 2019, before surging again to $36.68 million last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow has ranged from a low of $19.52 million to a high $35.37 million. Last year, that figure was $23.70 million.

Improved financial performance has continued into 2021. In the first quarter, net income came out to $4.01 million. This is more than triple the $1.21 million the company generated the same time last year. Operating cash file from a negative $5.24 million to a positive $4.98 million, while on an adjusted basis it improved from $4.82 million to $8.42 million. This shows that management has done well to adjust to the current difficult environment that it is had to contend with.

When it comes to pricing a business like Bassett, a lot depends on if we assume the business will return to a state of normalcy. I believe that this is probable. But what range do we use in the prior years to value it? What I did was look at the worst years for 2016 through 2019, as well as the best years. Using the current market capitalization of the firm, I concluded that the price to operating cash flow multiple of the company would range from a low of 6.7 to a high of 8.7. Using the five-year average, this multiple stands at 8.6. I then looked at the price to operating cash flow approach using the adjusted figures that I had calculated. This saw the range move from between 7.4 and 13.4. The five-year average here was 9.3. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare Bassett to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. What I found is that on a price to operating cash flow basis, they ranged from a low of 2.6 to a high of 15.8. Two of the companies were cheaper than our target, though if we assumed a more bearish scenario, three were cheaper.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Bassett is an interesting prospect for investors to consider. While the company had a rough year in 2020, it looks to be slowly digging itself out of the rut. Once it returns to a state of normalcy, shares of the enterprise will be looking quite attractive. While there are some prospects in the space that are cheaper than it, it appears cheap on an absolute basis. What helps the picture is the fact that the company also has $62.75 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand, and no debt. That further de-risks the enterprise, and sets up a good path for the business moving forward.