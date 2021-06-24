Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

We know commodity companies are heavily dependent on the macrocycle, and, above all, favorable movement of the macro variables will benefit the companies the most. However, the difficulty of forecasting macro variables makes the valuation of those companies even harder.

Therefore, instead of forecasting those variables, I estimated the value by using the normalized commodity prices and the current prices. Even though there must be the assumption of what the normalized prices are, this makes the process easy and comfortable to act.

By inputting the commodity prices into the valuation process, I could estimate the value regardless of the most recent year's performance. And I think it is better to do so because the operating results heavily depend on the current price for the year.

The Story of WY

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is the largest private timberland REIT in the united states. The lumber supply chains include producers, manufacturers, dealers, and end-users (home builders). Usually, timberland REITs supply trees used to make products, but WY also has a business segment of manufacturing, which makes the company utilize more operating leverage. And the company's operating results are highly dependent on the lumber price. As you can see below, the operating income also follows when the average lumber price goes up.

I said the most recent year's financial performance is less relevant for the valuation of commodity companies. However, it is still worth understanding the past and current situations of the industry. The lumber industry is characterized as follows.

The industry is very cyclical and volatile like any other commodity company.

Since 2008, the recession consolidated the industry to a few large players in Canada and the United States and made corporate management very conservative.

Oversupply was a chronic problem in the industry due to the slump in the demand side and the supply increase of beetle-affected trees before they became unmarketable.

But, now, lumber prices rise to an all-time high level because historically low interest rate continues, and the demand from homebuilding increases, while the supply-side responded very carefully when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

There is now a supply and demand discrepancy in the lumber industry, and the lumber price indicates that the best operating performance of the company is expected. But what price is fair to pay is hardly knowable because the market is worried about the volatility and sustainability of the commodity price.

Valuation

Even a mature commodity company has high earnings volatility due to the exposure to volatile commodity prices. Therefore, it isn't easy to estimate cash flows assuming the growth rate. Instead, I applied a statistical analysis to calculate operating profit and estimated the value.

Cost of Capital

WY generates revenues not only in the domestic market but also in the international market. According to the company, about 13% of sales came outside the U.S. in 2020. I calculated the weighted average ERP according to the percentage of sales.

Next, I estimated the cost of equity using the U.S. REIT industry's average unlevered beta of 0.77 and the current capital structure mix.

Last, I estimated the cost of debt using the company's current credit rating and corresponding credit spread. I put together all the estimates and information and calculated the cost of capital to be 5.20%.

Cash Flows

As you see earlier in the article, the company's operating result in one year is linked to the lumber price in that year. So, I ran the regression analysis to learn more about the relationships between the two variables.

Source: Created by the author using the historical income statement and historical price quotes from SA

The inputs are annual operating income and average lumber futures price from 2010 to 2020. R squared is 67.84%, which means about 67% of the company's operating income is explained by the lumber price. By doing regression, I identified a more detailed relationship between the two, and I will use the regression results to estimate the expected annual operating income.

And, for reference, I conducted the same regression using quarterly numbers from 2010.1Q to 2021.1Q. From the graph, we can see historical lumber prices were scattered between $200 and $500.

As a mature company, I assumed the expected operating income would grow at a rate of about 1.580%, which is the current risk-free rate I used and a proxy of the expected long-term growth rate.

Next, using the regression equation and the range of the prices from the current commodity price to the normalized price, I came up with the expected operating income and ROCs at each price.

The company has a manufacturing segment, and it is a taxable business. The company's 3-year aggregate effective tax rate is about 7.0%, and I applied it to come up with after-tax operating income.

To get a free cash flow to the firm from operating income, I estimated the reinvestment rate. A company must reinvest a portion of operating income to achieve a certain growth rate, 1.580% in my case. The larger the operating profit, the lower the reinvestment rate because larger operating profits indicate a higher return on capital.

The values of operating assets in each price level are shown below. From 2010 to the current, the minimum price was $178, and the maximum price was $1,686.

Valuation Summary

I believe that the normalized lumber price is $500. It seems historically high, but considering the strong demand in home building and limited supply, it seems reasonable. I estimated the value per share is about $37.39.

Sensitivity Analysis

My key assumptions are the lumber price and perpetual growth rates. As you can see, the price has a more significant impact on the value. If the lumber price remains high even in the short term, we can expect some upside potential.

Risks

For the time being, the lumber price shows high volatility and can affect the stock price. I think, as long as the lumber price remains exceptionally high like this time, investors have to have no choice but to endure the noise from the commodity market. However, considering the situation in the real market, I think the rewards will follow if you wait.

Conclusions

Unlike any other REITs that feature stable cash flows, WY and timberland REITs show earnings volatility due to the exposure to commodity prices. With the rising demand and inelastic supply side, the industry gives us opportunities to make a return. But the price you pay for the investment is also essential. I tried to estimate the fair value. Given the demand and supply discrepancy, for the time being, my conclusion is the current price is a good buy.