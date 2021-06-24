Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images News

One of the largest medical and medical supply companies in the world is a firm called Baxter International (NYSE:BAX). This business provides a wide array of medical products and services that are necessary in the modern era. Even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the business managed to grow its business nicely. Although some things about it are negative, such as how volatile profitability can be, the overall enterprise is fundamentally sound. Because it is an industry leader that has a high likelihood of continued growth in the long run, market participants demand a premium in order to part with their shares. Truthfully, the company probably is overvalued at this point in time. But, for investors who are in this for the long haul, it is hard to imagine looking back 10 or 20 years from now and seeing the company not perform well. No, it is very unlikely to make you wealthy. But, even at its high price, it could generate a decent return over a long enough period of time.

A massive player in medical

Baxter participates in a wide variety of activities. Its largest operation is its Renal Care unit. In its latest quarter, this unit accounted for 32.3% of the company's overall revenue. It provides peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, as well as other dialysis therapies and services. The next largest segment of the company is classified under the Medication Delivery banner. And it accounts for 23.1% of the company's overall sales. This unit involves IV therapies, infusion pumps, and other devices that are similar to them. The third largest segment is the Pharmaceuticals business, which accounted for 18.2% of revenue in the latest quarter. This part of the company focuses on premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaling anesthesia, and more.

There are also other smaller units that comprise the rest of Baxter. The largest of these is the chemical nutrition segment, which, in 2020, accounted for 7.9% of the revenue generated by the firm. This unit is responsible for parental nutrition therapies and related services. Then, we have the Advanced Surgery segment at 7.4% of revenue. It is responsible for biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for homeostasis and other things. The next segment of the company that we should discuss is called Acute Therapies. It generated 7% of the revenue created by the firm, and the unit involves continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies that would find a place in intensive care units. The company’s smallest segment is its BioPharma Solutions arm. It was responsible for 4.6% of the revenue the company generated in its latest quarter. And its activities centered around providing contract services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical clients. Other miscellaneous products and services make up the remaining 1.5% of the revenue the company generates annually.

While Baxter does operate in the US, it should be viewed as a global company. Yes, 54.2% of its sales came from the Americas in 2020. However, a further 24.6% of sales came from the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions that year. 21%, meanwhile, was attributable to the Asia Pacific region. Having a global reach is, obviously, a positive for shareholders, but it also creates some degree of risk. However, given the business model that Baxter has created, even an economic downturn abroad should have minimal, if any, impact to the enterprise and its broader condition.

Financial performance is encouraging

To understand how resilient a company like Baxter is, we need only look at its recent financial performance. Between 2016 and 2019, revenue increased from $10.13 billion to $11.36 billion. Each year was greater than the year before. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue in 2020 grew by 2.7% to $11.67 billion. This growth has continued into the current fiscal year, with revenue of $2.95 billion coming in 5.1% above the $2.80 billion the firm generated the same quarter last year. For the current fiscal year as a whole, management expects revenue to rise by between 8% and 9%, while, on a constant currency basis, growth should be between 5% and 6%.

*Created by Author

**$ in Millions

On the bottom line, the picture has been much more volatile. For instance, in 2016, net income came in at $4.94 billion. This plummeted to $602 million in 2017 before rising back to $1.55 billion in 2018. In 2019, this came in at $1 billion, while, last year, it totaled $1.10 billion. Fortunately, operating cash flow has been more consistent. This metric rose consistently from $1.59 billion in 2016 to $2.11 billion in 2019. It then dipped to $1.87 billion last year. The trajectory for EBITDA has been even more impressive, with the metric rising consistently and growing from $1.66 billion in 2016 to $2.55 billion in 2020.

So far this year, the financial performance has remained somewhat mixed on the bottom line. However, it has still been positive, nonetheless. Net profits for instance came in at $300 million. This compares to $333 million seeing the same time of the company's 2020 fiscal year. Operating cash flow, however, grew nicely, rising from $272 million to $377 million. And EBITDA increased from $617 million to $629 million.

*Created by Author

**$ in Millions

When it comes to valuing a company like Baxter, I decided to take the approach of looking at both its 2019 and its 2020 fiscal years. This is to help account for the volatility the company has experienced on its bottom line. Using the 2019 figures, we can see that the price to earnings cash flow of the business is a high 40.6. This improved only modestly to 36.9 for 2020. If we assume the midpoint of management's expectations for the current fiscal year, this should be a multiple of 28 for 2020, while, on an adjusted basis, it should be 23. However, as we have already seen, the enterprise sees a lot of volatility when it comes to net profits and less volatility when using operating cash flow. Using the operating cash flow basis, the multiple for 2019 stands at 19.3, while, for 2020, it stands at 21.7. These numbers are much more reasonable. I also looked at the EV to EBITDA approach, using the figures from 2020. This gave me a multiple of 17.1.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare Baxter to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. I found that these firms traded from a low multiple of 20 to a high multiple of 70 on a price to operating cash flow basis. Only one of the companies was cheaper than Baxter if we use the 2020 figures, while only two are if we use the 2019 figures. Using an EV to EBITDA approach, I found that the multiples ranged from a low of 23.6 to a high of 58.1. Here, Baxter was clearly the cheapest of the prospects. And with a net leverage ratio of just 1.14, it is hard to imagine it trading cheaper than its peers.

Takeaway

Baxter has proven itself to be an extraordinary company that is capable of generating attractive growth even during the toughest of times. More likely than not, the company will continue to create value for its investors in the long run. What's more, relative to its peers, shares even look cheap. However, these multiples are pricey on an absolute basis, and they suggest that investors could see minimal returns for an extended period before the company can generate strong upside again. At the end of the day, investors are buying a market leader, and that is worth something. For those who just want a steady opportunity with some upside potential down the road, Baxter is certainly not a bad prospect to keep in mind. But for those looking for a business whose share price can rise materially from here, this is not the kind of firm to be looking at.