PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. It provides a highly scalable solution for users to interact with content.

Unity is expected to grow at a slightly faster than 30% CAGR in 2021. However, given that the company is meaningfully unprofitable, without a clear path towards sustainable profitability, investors are having to take a large leap of faith to pay 31x forward sales for Unity.

Having said that, given its overall growth prospects and positive tailwinds in the space, investors would do well to keep this stock on their watch list for opportunities to buy on dips.

Investor Sentiment Slows Down

Data by YCharts

If you are a high-growth investor, a theme that you'll have by now become very accustomed to is that many of the winners of 2020 have given back much of their gains in 2021.

You can see this represented above - how Unity has been a substantial underperformer in 2021 with the stock down 26%. This is not anything specifically related to Unity, but a theme that has taken over the market in 2021. The market has been non-discerning in how it has re-valued high-growth names.

Moving on, Unity's offering is at the cutting edge of technology. Unity delivers a solution to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones and devices. The company puts creators front and center of the operation, by allowing them to bring their stories to life.

As of Q1 2021, Unity had 837 contributing more than $100K over its trailing twelve months, up 25% compared with the same period over the prior year. However, the biggest contributor to top-line growth has been Unity's ability to cross-sell to customers:

(Source)

Accordingly, as you can see above, Unity's dollar-based net expansion rate has trended higher over time. This means that as of Q1 2021, Unity was able to cross-sell and derive 40% more incremental revenues amongst its existing customer base.

Unity declares that its main competitive advantage is its ability to have highly scalable write-once-and-publish-anywhere software - how ''beginners to advanced developers can build real-time 3D applications'' with Unity. During its call, Unity said,

Our vision is to ensure Unity is a once-in-a-generation company, a true platform that enables creation and operation of real-time 3D applications at extreme scale. We envision a world where we have hundreds of millions of creators on our platform, from consumer creators, to professionals in gaming and dozens of industries. By executing on this vision, we believe we can build a company that delivers revenue growth of approximately 30% over the long run.

Consequently, above, we see the type of company that Unity believes it can be, a company that has what it takes to grow at 30% over a number of years. So this leads me to dive in and discuss this further.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Stabilizing

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Given the overall tailwinds and aspiration that Unity has, together with its revenue growth rates in 2020, where Unity grew its top line by 43% for the year, investors are perhaps slightly disappointed that Unity's growth rates are now pointing towards low 30s% - a 1,000 basis point deceleration compared with 2020.

Having said that, I thoroughly suspect that Unity is lowballing estimates, at least in the near term, in order to provide room for positive surprises along the way.

What Will Unity's Profitability Look Down the Road?

In this section, many investors may look very differently into Unity. For the most bullish shareholders, they'll remark that Unity's non-GAAP gross margins of approximately 78% are very high, and it demonstrates the underlying value proposition of the platform.

Meanwhile, more skeptical investors will note that according to Unity's guidance, even if one takes the non-GAAP operating margin guidance, Unity is guiding for negative 9%.

That means, even after adding back stock-based comp and amortization of intangibles, Unity will still be meaningfully in the red. How long until Unity have any sort of path towards sustainable profitability? It's difficult to say.

On the other hand, many shareholders will be quick to point out that Unity is investing very aggressively in R&D. As of Q1 2021, approximately 66% of Unity's revenues was plowed back into R&D.

Unity believes that its aggressive investments in R&D will allow it to differentiate itself from less-sophisticated platforms. Given that there's a strong acceleration as more and more content migrates from 2D to 3D, the right strategy right now is to capitalize on this opportunity.

Nevertheless, the move from negative 9% operating margins to positive 9% in operating profits has to happen at some point, but it's difficult to see exactly how far away into the future this will happen.

On the other hand, Unity is not a ''profitability story''. At this stage in its journey, it's purely a ''growth story'', so investors are perhaps right to be willing to look beyond that.

Valuation - Fairly Priced

Unity is priced at 31x forward sales. This time last year a stock growing at 30% and priced at 31x sales would have been viewed as somewhat attractively priced.

But given the sell-off in many growth names these past 6 months, there are now many fast-growing SaaS names that are growing at slightly higher than 30% CAGR and priced in the mid 20x multiple to sales. Hence, I suspect that all considered Unity is fairly valued.

The Bottom Line

Post sell-off, Unity is now more compellingly priced. At 31x forward sales, the stock is not in the bargain basement. But it has enough growth characteristics to make it worthwhile keeping on one's watchlist.

Although, personally, I will continue to work to find an investment where the outlook is slightly less favorable and the valuation is more enticing. Happy investing!