Snowflake, Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in a venture capital-like company in the public equity market. The company is not expected to be profitable for at least three more years and is growing like a weed in a large and rapidly growing addressable market. Trading at eye-popping multiples, the stock is not for the faint of heart.

In this article, we will discuss what makes SNOW such a compelling business. In addition, we will discuss SNOW's latest earnings, financials, trading & valuation, and risks so readers could reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refer to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company).

Earnings

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the business fundamentals.

Source: company

SNOW reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Jan) on 05/27/2021, resulting in the stock trading up 4.2% on the day after earnings, which reflects its outperformance across key metrics.

Revenue grew 110.4% y/y to $229 million, beating consensus estimates by 7.7%. FY22 revenue guidance was revised to $18 million higher. Gross margin came in at 68.4%, while operating margin came in at -15.6% compared to -68.8% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was -$0.12.

Business

SNOW's flagship solution is the Data Cloud, an ecosystem where Snowflake customers, partners, data providers, and data consumers can break down data silos and derive value from rapidly growing data sets in secure, governed, and compliant ways. The Data Cloud enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data inside and outside the organization (with permission).

Source: company

The platform supports a wide range of use cases that enable customers' business objectives, including data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing.

SNOW is not a SaaS company. Instead, it utilizes a consumption-based business model, only charging customers for the resources they use. Delivered as a service, the platform requires near-zero maintenance, enabling customers to focus on deriving value from their data rather than managing infrastructure.

SNOW benefits from powerful network effects. As more organizations move more of their siloed data to the Data Cloud, more data can be exchanged with others in the ecosystem, enhancing the platform's value for all users. The platform has many well-known customers, including 187 of the Fortune 500, that attract others to join the platform.

Source: company

The company sizes its cloud data platform TAM at $90 billion and growing rapidly as SNOW continues to address new customers and use cases. Powerful secular trends driving the industry include the rapid growth of data and software and the shift of data and software spending to the public cloud:

Source: company

Financials

Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 88.2% this fiscal year, reaching $1.1 billion, and to grow by 63.3% the following fiscal year, reaching $1.8 billion.

Revenue growth is largely driven by subscriber growth, which is expected to grow 66% this fiscal year to 5,742, and by 31% to 7,507 the following fiscal year. In addition, the net revenue retention rate, which measures the change of spending of the company's cohort, is very strong at 168%.

Source: company

Consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to expand by 21.4% points this fiscal year to -16.7% and expand by 776 basis points the following fiscal year to -9.0%.

FY21 EPS was negative $0.77. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to be negative $0.64 this fiscal year and negative $0.57 the following fiscal year. The company is not expected to generate a positive EPS or EBIT until the fiscal year 2026, so we will not be using these metrics for valuation purchases in the Valuation section.

However, the company is expected to turn free cash flow positive by FY23, generating $104 million. In addition, with net cash of $645 million, SNOW won't have to worry about liquidity issues in the near term.

The company's long-term target is to achieve $10 billion in product revenue by FY29, or nearly 10x its FY22 revenue. At that point, management hopes to grow by 30% a year while generating a positive operating income of 10% - just barely making the Rule of 40.

Source: company

Trading & Valuation

The company went public on 9/15/2020 and has a limited trading history. SNOW currently trades at $248 per share, a market value of $73.5 billion, and an enterprise value of $72.9 billion. The stock does not pay a dividend compared to a dividend yield of 1.3% for the S&P 500.

Trading momentum is poor. The stock is trading 4.7% below its 200-day moving average and well below its 52-weeks high of $429 and is sitting closer to its 52-week low of $184.71 per share. Short interest is moderate at 4.0%.

SNOW is a very pricy stock, reflecting its hyper-growth and perceived large addressable market, and high business quality. Using consensus estimates for the next fiscal year's results (FY2), SNOW is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 40.0 and an FCF multiple of 707. Relative to the S&P 500, SNOW is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 1,402% and an FCF premium of 3,176%.

Risks

The current valuation reflects very high expectations and leaves little room for error. If the company stumbles for any reason, mis-execution or competitive pressure, the stock will likely fall violently. High expectations also cap the upside: the company will have to do even better than expected to outperform.

The greatest competitive risk comes from the public cloud providers - Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) GCP, Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure. In particular, GCP's BigQuery and AWS's Redshift are likely the most significant competitors today. SNOW's competitive advantage is that it helps customers avoid vendor lock-in because SNOW runs on all three of the major public cloud providers.

Besides competition with the hyper-scalers, SNOW competes with legacy vendors such as IBM (IBM), SAP (SAP), Oracle (ORCL), and Teradata (TDC).

SNOW isn't profitable and isn't expected to be profitable until FY26. Unfortunately, to many investors, the lack of profitability means it will remain a "show me" story.

The company liberally uses stock-based compensation but excludes these genuine costs from its "non-GAAP" metrics. For example, in FY20, the FY before its IPO, SNOW allocated nearly 30% of its revenue to stock-based compensation. In FY21, the year of its IPO, SNOW used about half of its revenue to compensate employees. As a result, liberal use of stock-based compensation overstates the company's adjusted EPS and free cash flow.

The high cost of SNOW is a common complaint. While large and highly profitable enterprises may not be concerned, smaller enterprises may seek cheaper alternative solutions. In addition, as usage increases and penetration deepens, SNOW may need to discount. This is essentially the same problem Splunk (SPLK) ran into.

Takeaway

There is no doubt SNOW is growing rapidly in a huge market. However, the durability of the company's competitive advantage and business model remain to be seen. The company will need to achieve GAAP profitability to demonstrate the viability of its business model while innovating fast enough to fend off competition from Amazon and Alphabet. Lastly, its high valuation leaves little room for error - the stock isn't for the faint of heart!

I look forward to discussing SNOW with you in the comment section below. Thank you for reading!