Mirko Kuzmanovic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While everyone talks about Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles, it is the underlying technological prowess in batteries which has really made the difference. The pioneer electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer makes use of Lithium Ion batteries which is vastly superior to the traditional lead acid batteries commonly used in the internal combustion engines of automobiles using fossil fuel.

Now, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), by the replacement of liquid electrolytes by solid materials, offers more advantages. It aims to produce an ultra-reliable battery that recharges in just 15 minutes. This compares with about 8 hours to charge a typical 60kWh electric car battery from empty-to-full with a 7kW charging point.

Since, its IPO in November 2020, the stock has been fluctuating widely, even jolted by Reddit-fueled interest in highly-shorted stocks, but lately, its trajectory seems more aligned to the Amplify Lithium and Battery ETF (BATT) whose holdings have benefited from the new administration infrastructure plans, which tend to sway towards the green side.

Data by YCharts

There was also some upside since May 26, coinciding with the Ford+ (F) strategy for new electrified models. Ford said its goal was to lead the electric revolution and even mentioned that it is investing in solid-state batteries in what could be a positive sign for QuantumScape.

The upside gained further momentum after the Department of Energy launched an initiative to accelerate breakthroughs in more abundant, affordable, and reliable clean energy solutions within this decade, with separate actions initiated to support the domestic supply chain of advanced batteries.

Now, there are so many researchers developing battery technology, and with the attention drawn by the sector, there is a danger of the stock price being overcharged and investors getting electrocuted. Hence, it is important to realistically analyze the reasons for the market placing such a high bet on the San Jose based company despite this being a crowded and highly competitive sector.

Battery technology in the auto industry

The reason for better charging times is the company’s ceramic based technology which makes possible an energy density reaching 1,000 watts per hour per liter at the cell level, almost 40% more than current lithium-ion units. Thus, QuantumScape's prototypes show that it provides somewhere between 380 and 500-watt-hours per kilogram compared to 260-watt-per-kilogram for Tesla’s current 2170 batteries used in the Model 3.

However, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has indicated working on 50 times higher energy densities than those available today in three to four years. Now, this would coincide with QuantumScape setting up the first production line in 2025. However, knowing Mr. Musk, he has the capacity to accelerate things drastically.

There are other competitors.

Source: quantumscape.com

First, there is Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF), in partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), for developing a solid-state battery, centered on sulfur-based electrolytes as they are faster charged. This technology also allows more range (autonomy) in similarly sized packages. The company claims that its new SUV will be fully charged from flat (zero) in just 10 minutes and will offer a range of 500 kilometres.

As for Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), it focuses on high-performance long-lasting all-solid-state batteries instead of lithium metal anodes. Samsung makes use of a thin silver carbon layer which enables production of a high-capacity battery that prolongs battery cycle life by 50 percent. It is also less voluminous than a normal lithium-ion battery. Samsung’s prototype can enable a 500-miles electric car range.

However, far from being a tiny startup, facing heavy weights in the EV battery ring, QuantumScape is based in California and has been at work for a decade on its solid-state batteries. The company raised 700 million dollars earlier in the year and its largest shareholder is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), committed to EV vehicles.

In March, QuantumScape announced an additional $100 million in funding from Volkswagen after the latter confirmed through tests at its labs in Germany that QuantumScape cells met the established technical milestone.

Consequently, a pilot-line facility, QS-1, consisting of a 1-gigawatt hour (GWh) battery cell commercial production plant for electric vehicle batteries will be set up, whose location will be chosen (most probably in Germany) by the end of 2021. This will be a JV with the German automaker, with the intention being to expand production capacity by a further 20 GWh at the same location, at a later stage.

This is quite an achievement for QuantumScape, but there is still a massive amount of work to do before going to full commercial production and given that this is an innovative product line, a phased approach becomes mandatory for timely delivery of project milestones, and equally important, to ensure that cost metrics are also factored in.

The cost metrics

First, before even QS-1, there will be QS-0, QuantumScape’s planned pre-pilot line, to be built in San Jose. This will imply CapEx spend of approximately half of $130 million-$160 million, estimated for 2021, with a similar amount expected in 2022.

For this matter, the company raised $478 million in gross proceeds and a follow-on offering in Q1-2021, of which approximately half will be used to fund the expansion QS-0 to over 200,000 cells per year.

Interestingly, to fulfill the strong interest in its technology from other automotive OEMs as well as customers in other industries, the company also recently announced it was doubling the initial QS-0 capacity. This doubling of capacity is enough for hundreds of test vehicles each year in addition to providing more prototype cells to the German automaker.

Additional capital from the equity offering will be applied to fund the build-out of QS-1, which will target commercial production in the 2024-2025 time-frame.

Now, the fact that a two-stage approach (QS-0 followed by QS-1) has been opted for should be helpful not only from the testing point of view, but also from the efficiency perspective, critically important when producing on a commercial scale. Thus, QS-0 will establish a mass manufacturing system blueprint for the QS-1 scale up.

Source: Company presentation.

This also means that QS-1 will allow lower cost per unit for each cell produced compared to the pre-pilot facility, through the use of larger scale tools that offer greater economies of scale. Additionally, by eliminating the anode-related production equipment required in conventional Lithium-Ion battery systems, QuantumScape's technology enables better CapEx per unit revenue metrics.

Valuations and key takeaways

Currently, the company's income statement exhibits operating losses and this status could not change for several years. However, its balance sheet boasts $1.5 billion of cash and only $12.8 million of debts. Consequently, Quantum has the financial capacity to build its solid state cells.

On another positive note, the electric vehicle play will be added in Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of indexes' annual re-balancing this season.

Pursuing further, compared to BATT's average price to book ratio of 8.14, QuantumScape metric of 7.95 is on the low side. Hence, after adjusting for the discrepancy, I obtain a target price of $29, which means that at current stock levels, the battery play is fairly priced.

Still, considering that QuantumScape's batteries would reach 1,000 watts per hour per liter at the cell level, which is about 40% higher than for lithium-ion batteries currently available in the market, the company's stock has the potential to appreciate considerably, to the $40-41 levels based on the current share price.

There are other advantages too in terms of autonomy and the number of charge cycles possible without significant loss of capacity, but while QuantumScape does have a great idea and has been able to achieve some technical milestones in the lab, a lot still remains to be done in terms of execution. In this respect, I like the fact that it is appointing a key Panasonic executive to its board, beefing up crucial manufacturing expertise as it attempts to build its cells at scale.

Consequently, the next step is to watch out for developments as to the construction of QS-0 (pilot plant), announced in February this year. This, according to me, constitutes an important milestone for those contemplating an investment in the battery play.

Finally, from proof-of-concept to industrialization, there are many hurdles and other competitors are likely to emerge in solid-state battery technology by 2025, but the fact QuantumScape has the only lithium-metal solid-state battery to have been validated by an automotive OEM represents a big advantage. For this purpose, Volkswagen has been working with the battery play since 2012.