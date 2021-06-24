enviromantic/E+ via Getty Images

James Hardie's (NYSE:JHX) (OTC:JHIUF) latest investor day provided increased guidance numbers heading into fiscal 2022 while also outlining some promising medium-term growth initiatives. Having sustained top-line growth above market and an attractive margin profile, the strategic initiatives outlined at the event position the company to deliver even more growth going forward. And with the operating and financial performance also resilient through fiscal 2021 despite a challenging COVID-19-impacted backdrop, JHX should continue to gain share across regions while also maintaining industry-leading margins. At present, JHX shares trade at a discount to their historical trading range, offering investors good value at these levels.

Focus Turns to the Consumer

While JHX has previously focused on large homebuilders and contractors, who then push the product to homeowners, much of the presentation this time around focused on building consumer awareness of James Hardie as a consumer brand. This represents an extension of the push-pull strategy the company has emphasized since fiscal 2019 and has been shown to support primary demand growth in recent quarters. Notably, management has identified the target customer as "Christine," a female aged 35-54 years old with an income of $150k and home value of $350-1 million.

Source: James Hardie Investor Presentation Slides

In tandem, JHX aims to leverage its customer branding to grow further into the R&R segment, which currently contributes c. 55% of its overall sales. Management sees an addressable market opportunity in the c. 44 million US homes over 40 years old and aims to reach this market via direct consumer channels. However, as acknowledged by management, success here will need to come with a larger retail footprint, and therefore, JHX's relatively weaker position in retail currently presents both a weakness and an opportunity for upside. Nonetheless, I think JHX is making the right moves to capitalize on existing capacity constraints for competitors to actively drive a higher-value mix shift, which is set to result in a c. 300bps mix shift to higher value product in North America. In turn, this should offset some of the expected fiscal 2022 COGS inﬂation of $100-150 million and cushion earnings going forward.

Leveraging Innovation to Tap into Addressable Market Opportunities

One of the key growth levers in the upcoming years will be JHX's innovation focus, as it looks to broaden its addressable market. JHX's traditional "wood look "product suite, for instance, currently allows it to tap into a market segment that represents c. 51% of the North American market and c. 41% in Australia/NZ. Looking ahead, more new products are on the way as well - one of the first new products to hit the US market will be the Hardie Textured Panel. Along with the "Hardie Fine Texture Cladding" in Australia/NZ, these products are manufactured from fiber cement but have a textured cladding appearance akin to the stucco/cement render.

Source: James Hardie Investor Presentation Slides

Importantly, the innovation also fits with JHX's plans to shift the overall mix from low-value to high-value products. The consumer marketing strategy and the launch of Hardie Textured Board, in particular, should be key drivers of a premium mix over the near term. Rather than being a head-to-head competitor for stucco, however, these new products serve as a complement to the existing panel offering, which should prove accretive to the earnings profile. As many of the initiatives have been enabled by the initial success of LEAN manufacturing benefits (note the c. $107 million of savings achieved over the fiscal 2020-2021 period), the achievement of more cost savings should facilitate further reinvestment and a series of new product developments ahead.

Source: James Hardie Investor Presentation Slides

Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance Supports Bullish Outlook

JHX also reiterated its fiscal 2022 guidance at the event, with adj. NPAT set to hit $520-570 million, backed by the following growth assumptions - 6-8% above-market volume growth in North America, 4-6% price growth in North America, $80-100 million in LEAN reinvestment, offset by $100-150 million in cost inflation. While most of the guidance had already been flagged with the fiscal 2021 result, the specific price and primary demand growth guidance were positive new developments.

Source: James Hardie Investor Presentation Slides

Of these, the 4-6% price growth target was perhaps the most significant positive, as this is attributable to both list price increases and a more favorable mix shift. Accelerated progress on the latter could even lead to an upside surprise going forward. Meanwhile, the projected organic growth target in North America and Asia-Pacific of 11+% over the fiscal 2022-2024 period is another signal of intent by JHX in its regional expansion plans. Alongside the high-value product mix targets, the updated guide should provide investors with plenty of confidence as to what JHX sees ahead of it, especially considering its exposure to the less volatile and larger R&R segment of the residential construction market.

Final Take

Overall, the latest JHX investor day event highlighted several key positives, including an increased focus on shifting toward a higher value product mix and an emphasis on consumer demand going forward. New product innovation should also underpin the pricing mix shift and, therefore, earnings growth, over time. And while the initiatives will likely take time to execute, early sales trials indicate a high level of acceptance in select target markets, which should provide investors with plenty of confidence in the outlook. Overall, JHX continues to deliver strong margins, structural share growth, and exposure to attractive end markets in the upcoming years. Yet, shares trade at a discount to its historical trading range, leaving plenty of room for upside ahead.

