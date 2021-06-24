jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Two years ago, a debate in an SA article's comment stream about a struggling women's clothing retailer surfaced a question of whether home decor retailer Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) needed to exist and if it hadn't proven it already, the retailer's fiscal 2021 first-quarter results prove it does. Period.

I actually asked why the women's clothing brand/strategy/company needed to exist.

It didn't offer unique merchandise or quality merchandise.

The business model was broken and never likely to work anyway.

Occupation of the C-suite's offices changed as frequently as if in a game of musical chairs.

One response roped in an innocent Kirkland's. At the time, my answer regarding Kirkland's was simple.

There are actually far fewer home décor retailers offering the value proposition Kirkland's is attempting to offer which is very unlike xxxxxxxxx who has failed to compete in a very crowded field for quite some time.

That was in June 2019. Now, two years later, Kirkland's is on the upswing. Plus, there are even fewer competitors.

That struggling women's clothing retailer filed for bankruptcy in December 2020.

But, this isn't an “I told you so” type of article. No, this is going to be an “I was wrong” article.

You see Kirkland's experienced its own C-suite overhaul in late 2018 and I was quite wary of the industry “rock star” it had managed to entice into the top position.

Wrong About Woody

Mr. Steve “Woody” Woodward was named an influential style maker by Better Homes and Garden in 2016. His career included executive positions with higher-end retailers including Crate and Barrel Holdings, Pier I, Illuminations, The Bombay Company, and Fossil (FOSL).

Married to an interior designer, the Woodwards had refurnished more than nineteen homes from “top to bottom”. While employed with Crate and Barrel, their Evanston, Illinois home was furnished primarily from Crate and Barrel while the remaining items came from Restoration Hardware (RH), Pottery Barn and West Elm, part of the Williams-Sonoma family (WSM) and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Why the “rock star” moniker? It was actually self-inflicted. In 2017, the Woodwards purchased a unit in the ultra-luxury condominium, Bleu Ciel, in Dallas. Again, the couple planned to furnish it “top to bottom in Crate and Barrel everything".

We want to live a beautiful rock star life and Bleu Ciel in the Harwood District was the right place to live that life.

In October 2018, Kirkland's announced Woody would be the top designer for its next chapter.

From the start, I questioned whether Mr. Woodward had much in common with the Kirkland's loyal known for seeking great value at affordable prices. I wasn't convinced he'd be able to temper his taste - at least at work.

Quickly, it became clear he intended to target a new, supposed additional, demographic.

It's very value-driven and I want to stay with that proposition because there's a lot of white space, I believe, above the big box value players but below the specialty players. We have a loyal customer base that treasures value and expects us to remain on trend and competitively priced. And there is a large untapped base of consumers that are not yet familiar with Kirkland's. We believe we have struck a balanced approach with our merchandising to appeal to all of our customers and fully confident that we have the right plan in place to return Kirkland's to long-term profitability. (emphasis added)

Mr. Woodward has been proven correct. Whether it be his changes to the merchandising strategy or whether it be a confluence of atypical circumstances transpiring in his and Kirkland's favor, a new demographic of customers has found the home décor retailer.

2021 First Quarter

On June 1, 2021, Kirkland's reported 2021 first-quarter results for the period ending May 1, 2021. Year-over-year comparisons are hardly pertinent as the 2020 first quarter suffered the initial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there were still accomplishments in the quarter worthy of accolades.

Like many retailers, historically, Kirkland's has experienced substantial seasonal fluctuations in its quarterly performance.

The last quarter of our fiscal year has historically contributed, and is expected to continue to contribute, a disproportionate amount of our net sales, net income and cash flow for the entire fiscal year.

Sales generated in the 2021 first quarter, at $123.6 million, marked the highest average per store since 2018 and rivaled the average per square foot in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Author-created from company data

Kirkland's focus on its e-commerce functionality and capabilities is reaping reward. E-commerce sales comprised 30% of total sales for the quarter or approximately $37.1 million. This compares to 24% in the last quarter which included the holiday shopping season. In fairness, sales in the fourth quarter totaled $194.9 million which means e-commerce sales would have contributed approximately $46.8 million.

The retailer credited the improvement, primarily, to its ship-direct-from-vendor channel. Sales in that category were up 70% year over year and comprised approximately half of all e-commerce sales or $18.5 million.

The retailer also saw its gross margin improve to the highest rate, 32.6% in five years, primarily as a result of the company's direct sourcing strategy.

Our goal for 2021 was to achieve 30% direct sourcing and we already are well-ahead of that target with 38% of our product. The unforeseen benefit that we're getting is that our – some of our domestic vendors have really sharpened their price points.

Source: Author-created from company data

Further, Kirkland's reported a net income of $1.72 million or $0.11 in earnings per diluted share on the bottom line, a feat quite unusual for many retailers in the first quarter of a fiscal year.

Source: Author-created from company data

The accomplishment is primarily attributable to the company's focus on eliminating operating expenses through “a more efficient store labor model, corporate headcount reductions and a justification exercise for all overhead expenses”. When compared with 2019 (since 2020 should be considered an outlier), operating expenses declined almost 20% to only $36.3 million.

Source: Author-created from company data

By year-end 2020, Kirkland's annualized cuts tallied $45 million. But with 2020 being an outlier, it is likely the 2021 total may edge higher.

Source: Author-created from company data

Considering the turn-around, it might be surprising to hear Kirkland's acknowledgment of weakness

This performance could have been even stronger.

First Quarter Headwinds

Atypical wintry storms plagued the retailer for multiple weeks in February. Comparative store sales declined 3% for the month. Overall, the comp rebounded to a year-over-year increase of 16% when excluding the impact from the pandemic.

Supply chain constraints, inclusive of both lower production and slower shipping, negatively impacted the delivery of key items such as furniture and wall décor. As well, delivery of the retailer's seasonal outdoor category was delayed. Still, in stores, Kirkland's saw tickets improve at a high single-digit rate.

Despite the quarter's sales achievements, the supply chain challenges bumped inbound freight costs which, in turn, dinged gross margin.

The current year includes approximately 400 basis points of incremental inbound freight costs.

Taken together, Kirkland's estimated its sales could have been approximately $12 million higher for a total of $135 million. With an additional 400 basis points, gross margin improves to 36.6% or gross profit of $49.6 million rather than $40.3 million.

Of course, the impact of more inventory and more sales may have bumped operating expenses as well. But, with only 15.45 million diluted shares outstanding, even half of that $9 million in additional gross profit would have significantly influenced earnings per diluted share.

Kirkland's does expect some of these headwinds in addition to some new to challenge in the second quarter. The delayed inventory should have arrived by the beginning of May.

But, the reopening of the economy will provide the consumer the option of choosing travel and entertainment for her expendable dollars. The industry is forecasting some fall-off compared to the same period in 2020. Kirkland's verified it did see some “softness” in the last weeks of May.

The retailer expects the incremental inbound freight costs to impact the second quarter similarly to the first quarter i.e. 400 basis points at the gross profit level.

Three Years With Woody

As Kirkland's approaches its three-year anniversary with Woody at the helm, it is an opportune time to admit I was wrong. Mr. Woodward is a good fit for Kirkland's.

It could be argued the pandemic and subsequent quarantines and shutdowns ultimately provided the boost for Kirkland's. Certainly, the circumstances shook out its vulnerable competitors. And, quarantined consumers, possibly sick of their surroundings, turned to online purchasing for home essentials and furnishings.

Even Mr. Woodward acknowledged the benefits of such a convergence.

I will admit that, we have been helped by charting this course at the right time. However, without the vision of all of the hard work during the past few years, we would have been unable to fully benefit from the positive secular trends that continue to drive the home furnishing sector.

But, to his credit, Mr. Woodward changed the merchandising strategy at Kirkland's, instilling a specific vision.

This quarter and next quarter are very important for our merchandise transformation in that, this is where we accelerated some of the quality aspects, design aspects look.

More importantly, though the quality of Kirkland's merchandise improved, price points nudged only slightly higher. This enhanced the value proposition significantly. And, in doing so, Kirkland's did attract an additional demographic of consumers.

We're seeing a loyalty consumer spend around $10 more or 27% more per transaction. New loyalty customers are spending -- the brand-new ones are spending about $20 or 53% more than the non-loyalty customers.

And yet, merchandising changes and customer base expansion would matter little if the bottom line was not transformed.

We're generating profitability, where historically we couldn't.

Investment Considerations

Potential investors may look at the run in Kirkland's share price and fear they missed the opportunity. After all, Kirkland's was trading around $2 - $3 a share in June 2020.

Potential investors may also fear the home furnishing spend fizzling or fear the supply chain challenges ramping. Yet, Kirkland's may deserve a deeper dive to explore how it transformed its potential to capture the spend as well as opened new supplier and delivery channels.

On the other hand, potential investors may want to note the debt-free retailer is aggressively choosing its own shares. In late April, shares peaked at $34.45. From February through April, Kirkland's repurchased $1.4 million worth of shares at an average price of $29. In May, it repurchased another $1.3 million worth of shares at an average price of $28.25. And yet, from that 52-week high, the share price has retreated over 30% to the $21 to $23 range. When the retailer reports second quarter results in late August, it would not be surprising to see even larger buys.

Closing The Cases

While potential investors ponder whether they should hold a position in Kirkland's in their portfolios, both the case on Mr. Woodward and the case on whether Kirkland's should exist as an entity should be closed.

The rock star fits and Kirkland's not only exists, it's beginning to thrive.