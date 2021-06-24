Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

Alibaba-backed Baozun (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:BZUN) is a Chinese integrated brand e-commerce service company offering end-to-end one-stop shop solutions for large (mostly) international and domestic brands looking to crack into China's blossoming consumer market.

The company's portfolio of clients include Nike, Phillips, Microsoft, Huawei, Pizza Hut, and Levi's.

Source: Baozun investor presentation

Although the company is often compared to Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP), this comparison is somewhat misleading as Shopify tends to target small and medium businesses looking to create direct to consumer (D2C) online stores, while Baozun caters to larger brands, and offers clients much more than just an e-commerce SaaS solution.

Baozun helps brands navigate China's increasingly complex and fast evolving retail landscape by offering brands end-to-end omnichannel solutions (which integrates brands' online and offline operations) thanks to its proprietary technology which is compatible with brand's own stores, online marketplaces such as Tmall (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), and social media channels such as WeChat Mini Programs (OTCPK:TCEHY), RED (Xiaohongshu), as well as livestreaming and short video platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou.

Thus, Baozun's product and service offering is considerably broader than Shopify's. Weidian, and Hong Kong listed Youzan, two notable competitors in the e-commerce service industry are more comparable to Shopify in terms of target market and product offering.

Baozun is the market leader in China's e-commerce service sector in terms of GMV with a market share of 7.9% as of 2019 according to iResearch.

Source: Hong Kong Stock Exchange

For the financial year ended December 2020, revenues rose to CNY 8.8 billion, up 21.6% YoY, operating earnings jumped to CNY 558 million, up 46% YoY, and net income rose to CNY 426 million, up 51% YoY.

Much of the growth was driven by China's booming e-commerce market, and Baozun's increase in brand partners (35 new brand partners were acquired in 2020 bringing the total to 266) which helped drive top line growth. Meanwhile, the company's cost optimization strategy helped curtail expenses which showed up in the company's margins which inched up slightly; operating margins rose to 6% in 2020 from 5.2% a year earlier while net margins rose to 4.8% from 3.8% a year earlier.

The momentum continued this year with Q1 2021 revenues surging 32% YoY to CNY 2 billion while operating income surged a whopping 313% YoY to CNY 52.9 million. Net income dropped to CNY 1.3 million from CNY 2.2 million last year however this was largely due to an unrealized investment loss of CNY 37.4 million related to the stock price fluctuation of iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd, a minority investment made in the first quarter of 2021. Q1 2021 operating margins improved to 2.6% compared to 0.8% the same quarter last year.

Several growth drivers could support the company's ongoing positive momentum. China's e-commerce market is on a tear and shows no signs of stopping; eMarketer expects e-commerce to account for 52.1% of China's retail sales this year, up from 44.8% in 2020, marking the first time anywhere that the majority of retail sales for an entire country will be generated online.

Source: WeForum

The uptrend is projected to continue with eMarketer expecting e-commerce's share of China's retail sales to climb to 58.1% by 2024 with total online sales of USD 3.5 trillion.

Source: eMarketer

And amid that growth brand e-commerce is increasingly gaining share in China's blossoming online retail market, which opens growth opportunities for Baozun as brands begin to adopt a direct to consumer (D2C) strategy in addition to traditional channels such as online marketplace platforms.

Source: Baozun investor presentation

However China's e-commerce growth is just one part of the growth story for Baozun which offers clients omnichannel solutions covering not just online retail channels but offline operations as well. At about USD 5.1 trillion in 2020, China's overall retail sales currently lag the United States which generated USD 5.5 trillion, however expectations are high that the country will eventually surpass the U.S. to emerge as the world's biggest retail market along with continued growth of the country's GDP which is predicted to surpass the U.S by 2028.

Source: BBC

With Chinese consumers becoming increasingly sophisticated, China's retail landscape is rapidly maturing and becoming increasingly competitive, and this ongoing evolution is giving rise to a vast ecosystem of retail channels spanning traditional marketplaces, social commerce platforms, livestreaming and short video platforms, merchants' own D2C e-commerce websites, as well as their offline retail channels. With brands having to juggle an increasing number of retail channels each of which have their own unique differences, audiences, and other such nuances, Baozun's value proposition as the "glue" that seamlessly binds all these myriad online and offline channels, along with the added advantage of local market knowledge and expertise (it is well known that Western brands commonly make the mistake of approaching the Chinese consumer market from a Western perspective) becomes increasingly clear.

Furthermore, Beijing's crackdown on anti-monopoly practices aimed at encouraging greater competition, could spawn even more e-commerce platforms, further expanding China's already complicated web of online retail channels, and thereby open tremendous opportunities for e-commerce service partners such as Baozun.

Unsurprisingly, about 80% to 90% of foreign brands have a strong demand for a Tmall Partner (Tmall, owned by China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba, could be described as the gold standard in China's e-commerce market) while just 20% - 30% of domestic brands would consider working with one according to a report by iiMedia.

Generally speaking, most areas within China's retail market have attracted considerable attention, and market leader Baozun which caters to clients in a variety of categories including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles has clearly been a beneficiary.

The standout sector however is the country's luxury market which has arguably grabbed the limelight and again Baozun has emerged as a beneficiary with luxury accounting for about 15% of Baozun's GMV of apparels, a year on year increase of more than 50% no doubt driven by roaring luxury sales in China which rose 45% YoY last year spearheaded by robust e-commerce demand according to Bain & Company.

Expected to emerge as the world's biggest luxury market by 2025, China is becoming increasingly important to global luxury brands, but serving the Chinese market often necessitates local market knowledge, and internal processes such as content creation at a level of scale luxury brands are generally not equipped to do. Baozun is well placed to facilitate their efforts to capitalize on China's intensely competitive luxury sector; Baozun already has an enviable client roster of luxury brands including Gucci, Burberry, Farfetch, and the company's deep relationships, dedicated infrastructure (such as warehouses specially designed for the luxury sector) and years of expertise servicing luxury brands, and recognition as a top notch e-commerce service provider (in the first half of 2020, there were 1,086 certified e-commerce service providers on Tmall and among them, just 12 companies (including Baozun) were awarded the coveted 6-star provider status) position it well to capture more brand partners in the luxury space going forward.

Cracking into luxury e-commerce service space is no easy feat; luxury brands tend to be extremely selective and Baozun stands out as one of just a handful of players that can offer the level of service to their exacting standards. Meanwhile, the company is actively working to strengthen its position; Baozun's recent strategic alliance with Fosun Fashion Group (OTCPK:FOSUF) which manages a portfolio of luxury and fashion assets, and its acquisition of Full Jet, a luxury-focused brand management firm in 2020, should further bolster its position in the luxury e-commerce service space.

Apart from inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic relationships, Baozun's efforts to strengthen its market position is also seeing the expand its channel coverage thereby diversifying its GMV sources; in Q1 2021 non-Tmall GMV accounted for 35% of Baozun's GMV up from 25% the same period a year earlier. More interestingly the overlap rate is less than 10% which means Baozun has clearly been effective at expanding their multi-platform clients' audience and sales channels.

In addition to top line growth, Baozun also has its focus on cost optimization through technology for instance through increased automation which can drive further margin improvements going forward.

Source: Baozun investor presentation

Risks

Baozun raised additional funding and issued new shares in September last year, increasing its outstanding share count by about a fifth, and resulting in the company's share price dropping by about a fifth that month, clearly reflecting shareholder concerns about stock dilution. Given the company's decent financial outlook, further stock issuances may seem unlikely in the near term. Furthermore, the company's recently announced share repurchase program could help curb some of the dilution effects. Nevertheless, further stock issuances cannot be ruled out and this is a risk to keep in mind.

With U.S.-China relations showing little sign of improvement, Baozun also has delisting risks. However, the company has stressed that its U.S.-listed ADRs are fully fungible with Class A Ordinary shares in Hong Kong. In any case, please consult with a licensed investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

Summary

China's booming e-commerce market is becoming increasingly vibrant, and complex, with a vast number of channels across a myriad dimensions from traditional marketplace platforms, social commerce platforms, livestreaming and short video platforms, brands' own D2C websites, as well as offline channels. For brands, particularly foreign ones, the value of having an e-commerce service partner offering omnichannel capabilities, local market knowledge, platform expertise and years of experience to navigate China's rapidly evolving and increasingly complex retail market is becoming more evident. And while a number of e-commerce service players have sprouted up to service this growing need, Baozun is firmly in the lead, and has been actively working to strengthen its position through inorganic efforts including strategic partnerships and acquisitions, as well as organic efforts such as increasing its portfolio of brand clients and expanding channel coverage. The e-commerce service market is currently highly fragmented, with the top five players accounting for a combined market share of 14.1%, and the market has high barriers to entry in the form of high capital requirements (to build out the necessary logistics and technology infrastructure), local knowledge, platform expertise, and operational experience (particularly in the fast growing luxury sector). Baozun's growing reputation, service track record, experience, expanding infrastructure and capabilities position the company to capture market share from smaller players which could drive top line growth going forward. Meanwhile the company's focus on optimizing its cost structure could improve profitability as well. Valuation is subjective and is not addressed, however with a P/E of 25, the company may be worth a watch.