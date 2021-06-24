sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

Trading Places

"Trading Places" is an American comedy film from 1983.

The film tells the story of an upper-class commodities broker (Dan Aykroyd) and a poor street hustler (Eddie Murphy) whose lives cross when they are unwittingly made the subject of an elaborate bet to test how each man will perform when their life circumstances are swapped. (Source: Wikipedia)

For many investors, the names "Colony" and "NorthStar" bring bad memories.

The merger* that created "Colony-NorthStar" was announced in June 2016, and completed in January 2017, has brought nothing but more losses to its shareholders (on top of the losses that shareholders of the relevant companies generated pre-merger).

*Involving various related entities: Colony NorthStar (CLNS), Colony Capital, (CLNY), NorthStar Asset Management Group (NSAM), and NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. (NRF)

Two and a half years later, the company is called Colony Capital (CLNY), and things keep on going from bad to worse.

Up until mid-2019, "trading places" hadn't worked out - neither for Colony, nor for NorthStar. As a matter of fact, it only got worse for both, and instead of creating a whole bigger than its parts, the whole has created a black hole that threatened to swallow its parts.

But then, on July 25, 2019, another deal along a chain of failed transactions was announced, but retrospectively - this was the moment when CLNY (trading at $5.21 at that time) changed its faith, without yet knowing it.

On that day, CLNY acquired Digital Bridge Holdings - a company that was founded and managed byMarc C. Ganzi - for $325M. At the same time, CLNY also announced that Ganzi will succeed (down the road) Tom Barrack (who, at the time, functioned as CEO following the resignation of the previous CEP a few months back) as CLNY's CEO (with Barrack returning to his position of executive chairman).

That acquisition was one of the first big building blocks** in Colony's plan to shift from being a diversified (mostly commercial) REIT into a digital REIT.

**Only 50 days earlier Digital Colony - formed by Colony Capital and Digital Bridge Holdings in 2018 - closed its first fund with commitments of $4.05B. well above the $3.0B target.

Colony never used the words we are about to, but the idea was to, once again, try the "Trading Places" old trick. Colony was hoping that with Ganzi - a proven executive in managing digital assets - it would be able to do what the company has failed to do for many years under Barrack lead: Not only "trading places" - replace legacy with digital assets - but also, hopefully, gaining the market respect which got completely destroyed over the years.

It's safe to say that even Colony itself didn't know back in July 2019 how instrumental the acquisition of Digital Bridge Holdings, and mostly the appointment of Ganzi, would be for the company and its future.

A year later, in early July 2020, as part of CLNY last steps in transforming the company to global communications infrastructure and digital ecosystem, Ganzi officially took the role of president and CEO from Tom Barrack.

The rest is history.

We find it very symbolic that not only has Colony started a new chapter with the appointment of Ganzi, but it was just as important for the company to close the old - unsuccessful, to say the least - chapter of Tom Barrack, who became non-executive chairman nearly three months ago.

And to show us that the old chapter is completely done, Colony Capital has renamed itself DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) as of June 22, 2021. There are no more signs of the "old Colony." The legacy assets, the old management, and even the old name - all got sold/changed over the past two years.

A new era has begun.

And just like Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, Marc Ganzi and Jacky Wu (CFO and treasurer) aren't just getting rich - they're getting even (better).

The Matrix Reloaded

Two weeks ago, when DBRG (then still CLNY) announced the sale of most assets in its other equity and debt ("OED") portfolio to Fortress Investment Group, it was reported that following this transaction, DBRG's digital assets under management ("AuM") account for ~80% of the company's total AuM.

The company is still looking to offload the remaining legacy assets:

Wellness Infrastructure segment

Stake in Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Additional OED assets (that aren't part of the deal with Fortress)

Once these assets get sold, there will be no more traces of the old Colony.

Nonetheless, with digital assets already making 80% of AuM, DBRG is de-facto already a digital REIT and this is exactly how we're treating it in this article.

As a matter of fact, we believe that this was - and remains - one of the main problems many investors have faced: Letting Colony go and allowing DigitalBridge to come.

On too many occasions, we see investors that got burned with an old version of a company refusing to let the wounds heal and benefit from a new version of that company. Thing is, this old version is sometimes completely irrelevant.

I mean, judge for yourself:

Old CLNY New DBRG Focus Diversified/Commercial Digital CEO/President Tom Barrack Marc Ganzi Track Record of CEO Doubtful at best Superb, from A to Z Liquidity Poor Rich Future None Bright

Source: DBRG, Investor Day, June 22, 2021

Do you see anything in "new DBRG" that resembles the "old CLNY"? We don't, and neither do many investors who indeed welcomed, and warmly cheered, for all the above-mentioned changes/developments.

See for yourself how DBRG has performed since March 23, 2020, compared to other digital and communication REITs (Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), Equinix Inc. (EQIX), CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), American Tower Corp. (AMT), CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS); note that QTS has recently agreed to sell itself to Blackstone (BX) in a $10B deal.)

Anyone who kept looking at DBRG/CLNY as a struggling commercial REIT simply lost out on one of, if not, the best opportunity across the Real Estate sector over the past 13-23 months.

We're all sometimes feeling disappointed, frustrated, even angry, and this may lead to us maintaining a resentful attitude for a longer-than-needed period. However, unlike real life where emotions very much dictate such an attitude, when it comes to investing - we mustn't let emotions lead our way.

A person who treated us badly may not change as easily as a company can, and when a company changes - so should your attitude.

When we got convinced to buy CLNY for the first time (the year was 2018) it was only after we already bought (earlier that very same year) the preferred shares (series B, and E that were redeemed on Jan. 10, 2020).

In July 2019, when Ganzi was brought in, the person who pushed us into CLNY common stock was no longer in the picture, but since the company already was part of our coverage - we identified the turnaround that it was going through.

We started buying more CLNY as early as November 2019, and during the market crash of 2020 (end of February-early April) we issued no less than 11 BUY trading alerts ("TAs") for the stock, most of those for prices that were well below $2/share.

At the time we also bought the preferred share (CLNY.PG) and some bonds later on.

Together with CEQP.PR, CLNY became not only the single most alerted security, but also the most over-allocated position, as both these securities appreciated 400%-500% (total return) in value over the past 13 months.

And since the bulk of our investment in these securities took place around March 2020 - you may well understand that we were sitting on sizable positions already 12.5 months ago.

(The good) problem is that a sizable position is turning into an unacceptable way-too-big of a position after it's appreciating 4-5x in value.

We took additional measure to tackle this uber-big allocation, but the question remains: What's next for DBRG and how high the stock may/deserves to rise?

We believe that there are (at least) five good reasons to keep holding (or buying) DBRG, even at this stage.

1) Ganzi's Compensation Package

This isn't the most important reason, but it's surely the most intuitive.

As part of his employment contract, Ganzi received (under the company's incentive plan) a sign-up award of 10M OP Units that vest if DBRG stock price closes >=$10 for 90 consecutive trading days over a five-year period following the transaction.

In more simple words, if Ganzi can bring DBRG to $10-plus, and make sure it stays there for a handful of months - there's an over $100 million worth of bonus waiting for him.

You have to agree that this is quite an incentive... You also have to agree that if there's one thing we've already learned about Ganzi is that the guy deserves our utmost respect for his abilities and management skills.

If you wish to bet against Ganzi - do it at your own risk. We don't!

2) Reinstating Dividend

Like many companies, CLNY suspended its (already reduced) dividend last year.

Unlike most companies, CLNY hasn't reinstated the dividend, simply because things haven't been that good to allow it.

However, we believe that now things are good enough for the company to reinstate its dividend and we expect it to do so no later than when the earnings report for FY 2021 gets published.

What are we based on?

Part of the "new Colony" mandate, with Ganzi at the helm, included (and still includes) the following items:

Grow the investment management fees/income >>> check!

2021 guidance:

Digital investment management revenue: $145M-$155M (up from previous $140M-$150M range)

Digital IM fee-related earnings: $90M-$95M (up from previous $80M-$85M range)

IM fee-related earnings: $90M-$95M (up from previous $80M-$85M range) Digital operating revenue: $130M-$140M (up from previous $125M-$135M range)

operating revenue: $130M-$140M (up from previous $125M-$135M range) Digital operating EBITDA: $55M-$60M (up from previous $53M-$58M range)

Source: DBRG, Investor Day, June 22, 2021

Generate more liquidity along with risk reduction >>> check!

DBRG now has more than $1.2B in cash (on a pro forma basis), and G&A cash is expected to start growing in the coming years following many years of continuous decline.

Maintain the REIT status

So far, the company hasn't communicated anything to suggest it may convert into a C-corp. As long as this is the case, the point where DBRG is generating positive FFO and needs to start paying 90% of its taxable income is closer than ever.

Keep paying a dividend

Back in July 2019 this was an item that the company talked about freely and directly. Is this still the case? We believe so.

Based on what the management team has said in recent conference calls, they implied that a dividend is a matter of when, not if.

In a funny way, we believe that the biggest threat to reinstating the dividend is... Ganzi's compensation package. After all, a dividend is reducing the stock price and when the main incentive (of the CEO) is to increase the stock price - a dividend may not serve best his personal interest.

Either way, Ganzi has made it clear that the company intends to put its cash into good use, starting with redeeming the preferred share (out of which series G, with its highest coupon, is first in-line).

Therefore, we believe that a dividend will only be reinstated once we start seeing DBRG issuing notices of redemption for its pricey preferred shares.

3) Long-Term Strategy

Finally, DBRG has a CEO that has a clear strategy, and he is executing according to this strategy.

No more short-term in nature, tricky, doubtful deals aimed at artificially inflating the valuation of underlying bad assets, and more attempts to create a whole which is clearly smaller than its parts.

These days are over.

It was refreshing to see a CEO that finally looks a few years ahead and explains how the company intends to get from A to B to C, etc.

2023 guidance:

Digital IM revenue: $180M-$230M (up from previous 160M-$200M range)

IM revenue: $180M-$230M (up from previous 160M-$200M range) Digital IM FRE: $110M-$140M (up from previous $90M-$110M range)

IM FRE: $110M-$140M (up from previous $90M-$110M range) Digital operating revenue: $400M-$500M (unchanged from previous range)

operating revenue: $400M-$500M (unchanged from previous range) Digital operating EBITDA: $175M-$225M (unchanged from previous range)

Source: DBRG, Investor Day, June 22, 2021

New 2025 guidance:

Digital IM revenue: $240M-$300M

IM revenue: $240M-$300M Digital IM FRE: $140M-200M

IM FRE: $140M-200M Digital operating revenue: $500M-$600M

operating revenue: $500M-$600M Digital operating EBITDA: $225M-$275M

Source: DBRG, Investor Day, June 22, 2021

4) Analysts Are Warming Up

On June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on DBRG with an "Overweight" rating, and a price target of $9.25.

Current DBRG ratings:

Source: WSJ

Note the bullish shift from a month ago.

Current DBRG price targets:

Source: WSJ

Note how the PT is closing on $10...

5) Completion of Digital Transition

It's not only that digital is already making up 80% of total AuM. It's the pace of deals that keep coming.

Most recent announcements (past two months):

Completion of acquiring Boingo Wireless (WIFI) for ~$854M (Deal was originally announced on March 1st)

Forming AtlasEdge Data Centres, a joint venture between Liberty Global (LBTYA) and Digital Colony, a DBRG's subsidiary, to develop Edge Data centers in Europe.

Acquiring Landmark Dividend (a real estate, infrastructure acquisition and development company) for $972M. Among other things, Landmark Dividend owns 100% of the membership interest in the GP of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) and 13.2% of the common units representing LP interest in LMRK.

Ganzi is working, and working hard.

How High Can/Should DBRG Trade?

Using the same "peer group" that we've already mentioned above, it's clear that DBRG is the smallest digital REIT out there, but it's also one of the cheapest out there.

The smallest is easy to prove...

Showing that DBRG is "one of the cheapest" is a bit more tricky due to the company still being way behind what would be sustainable/reliable results for years to come, but we will try to do our best "attacking" this from various angles.

EV to EBITDA

At the moment, DBRG doesn't even appear in the below chart, because it hasn't generated EBITDA over the past.

Even if we look at the forward EV/EBITDA, DBRG seems like it's way behind the peer group, allegedly suggesting that the stock is overpriced.

However, here's the thing.

The 37.26x forward EV/EBITDA ratio us based on the following numbers:

1) EV of $15.23B

(divided by)

2) (Forward) EBITDA of ~$405M (midpoint between current to next fiscal year)

Nonetheless, we claim that DBRG should be valued based on something in the $500M-$600M area. I mean, look at the recent jump in the EBITDA estimate for 2023 (2 fiscal years ahead) from ~$340M to ~$470M.

Sure, it will take time, but once Ganzi puts everything in place, there's no reason why DBRG wouldn't generate that kind of money, and since the stock market is a forward-looking mechanism - we see no reason for DBRG present value not to reflect the norm we should expect over the coming years.

Source: DBRG, Investor Day, June 22, 2021

Point is, analysts are likely far behind the curve, while Ganzi is way ahead.

DBRG isn't going to have the lowest EV/EBITDA in the near future, but it can certainly be heading into the mid-20s, where most other names are, in a couple of years.

P/S Ratio

No matter whether you look one year forward from here, or one year forward (starting) one year from now, DBRG is the cheapest digital REIT based on a P/S ratio, by a mile.

With a current market-cap of only $4.1B and estimated revenue of ~1.5B as early as 2023, a P/S ratio of ~3.3x would remain in place even if the stock rises another 20% from here (to ~$10/share)

P/FFO

The most important/relevant metric for a REIT is P/FFO.

Looking at the TTM FFO generated by the group, it's easy to see how Ganzi has been preparing the ground for DBRG, by "cleaning" the mess that CLNY has left.

Here are the current forward P/FFO of the peer group, based on SA data:

Symbol P/FFO (forward) DLR 23.32 EQIX 41.95 CONE 17.86 CCI 31.41 AMT 27.78 COR 23.91 QTS 25.61 Average 27.41

How does DBRG fare when we evaluate it from that aspect?

Using SA data, we assume a running FFO rate of 40 cents for years to come.

Source: SeekingAlpha

However, for the sake of this article, let's be more conservative and use 36 cents.

With the stock price at $8.23, the P/FFO comes to 22.86, about 16.6% below the average P/FFO of the peer group, and only second to CONE.

Technically Speaking

From a pure technical perspective, we'd like to point out the following:

1) The stock is trading nicely and consistently inside its rising channel.

At the moment, DBRG is hitting the upper-band of the channel and so a pullback is likely, in a very similar pattern to the one we described for Danaos Corp. (DAC) last week.

The 50-DMA is tracking the lower-band quite closely, and it can be viewed as a rough support level, on-top or instead the lower-band.

Either way, the downside is currently at the low $7s, so take this into consideration.

2) The ultimate short-term price target is somewhere between $10 to $11.

Not only that Ganzi would be thrilled with that outcome (so are we), but this would be a final confirmation (if needed) that a new era has begun - not only for the company, but also for the stock price.

Can DBRG keep moving higher than that? Sure, but for the next 12 months we wouldn't be too greedy. A 20%-25% upside from here is good enough, even before accounting for the 530% run up over the past 13 months.

Bottom Line

1) When the investing landscape changes - so should you.

Colony was a lousy REIT for many years - there's no doubt about it - but two years ago a new era has began. If you keep resenting the "old Colony" you already gave up on a huge opportunity, and you might miss out on the "new Colony", aka DigitalBridge.

2) DBRG may not be the cheapest digital REIT out there right now, but it has the potential to become one of (if not) the cheapest in the foreseeable future.

Taking into consideration where DBRG currently trades, CyrusOne (CONE) might be a more interesting pick, especially in light of the recent QTS deal.

However, if we put the takeover potential aside, we believe that DBRG is a more attractive investment idea, due to the upside potential (up to 30%) over the next 6-12 months.

3) Marc Ganzi has been "Trading Places" a couple of times in recent years, and he has done a superb job in each and every place/position he landed at.

$100M is waiting for him if he can take DBRG stock price over $10 for 90 consecutive trading days before mid 2024.

He has three years to do that, but we would be surprised if he won't succeed before 2022 is over.

At $10, and assuming no issuance of new shares, DBRG market-cap would be ~$4.9B so $100M would be a very generous circa 2% bonus/dilution.

Nevertheless, taking into consideration how much value he already has created for the company's shareholders, I believe that there won't be even a single shareholder who wouldn't be happy for the company to pay him those $100M, and promise him another $100M if DBRG can touch $20 before mid 2029...