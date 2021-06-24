skodonnell/E+ via Getty Images

Brief Overview

Earlier this year, I posted regarding NYSEARCA:YOLO's prominent standing as an all-things-pot go-to, particularly in the ETF space. While my outlook for price action in the space is manifestly misaligned with reality, I did get one thing right - cannabis indeed seems to have fallen off the radar.

The nascent segment which reigned supreme only a few years ago looks like it's playing second fiddle to the latest investor mania - meme stocks, social justice for stonks, and the democratization of day-trading debauchery. Tough to find fault in this possibly skewed view if you solely followed prominent financial news media.

Manifestly, world weed has failed to live up to rampant pre-legislation fanfare. A pot-friendly Democratic administration augured a time of change, specifically regarding attitudes towards cannabis. However, little remains achieved in terms of tangible legislative progress, perchance due to more pressing issues, namely geopolitics, fiscal policy, and building back better. Indeed, the result thus far has been side-wards price action and little to show in terms of a structurally profitable industry. Is it possibly a pipe dream?

It's not all bad news, I guess - the sector is tabling expansion in a range of possibly lucrative verticals, such as skincare, culinary cannabis, biotechnology, and even the luxury market. This is not just about retail cannabis consumption in the local smokehouse. No, mainstream marijuana is pushing for a more diversified, comprehensive monetization strategy. Such diversification, if well executed, may well be what changes the tide in the race for relevance.

Another poignant point lately has been the progressively changing monetary policy views of the Federal Reserve. Recognition that increases in consumer prices may not be as transient as initially expected leads to a recent degree of hawkishness. Perhaps interest rates may need to rise earlier than forecast, spelling potential hardship for an industry which has been characterized for its lavish leverage.

While the growing cannabis democratization trade remains somewhat intact, these are things to be privy to - developments in product diversification, the legislative landscape, and any changes in monetary policy which may endanger egregiously leveraged balance sheets.

Let us take another look at YOLO to put these prescient points into perspective.

Source: Market Chameleon

Product Synopsis

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF is a pioneering marijuana set-up actively managed by Dan Ahrens. Comprised of small to mid-tier cannabis ventures, the fund prides itself on its deep sector experience, demonstrated by AdvisorShares extensive cannabis fund product offering. Other products AdvisorShares offer in the space include MSOS, Pure US Cannabis ETF.

As per the fund's broad investment policy statement, it aims to furnish investors with a range of actively managed, thematic ETFs seeking to provide concentrated equity exposure to durable and innovative investment themes. YOLO fits nicely into that remit.

Total year-to-date returns v fund holdings YOLO

Source: Koyfin

The scatter graph of total-year-to-date returns v fund holdings underscores the prominence of 4 cannabis companies - Village Farms International (VFF), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). These 4 underlying securities alone represent approximately ~35% of total assets under management, with the broader portfolio holding 54 underlying securities.

It does provide a diversified spin on the fund which is resolutely positive - Village Farms International provides an agricultural dimension to the fund, specializing in greenhouse cultivation of a range of produce, including marijuana. The $838M market-cap Canadian consumer staples firm has had a mixed year, most recently coming of recent highs. Notwithstanding, the Canadian cannabis agricultural venture has delivered 7x returns since inception. Commendable albeit volatile price action.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) also fills an interesting niche - that of property management linked to the cannabis trade. This hemp-focused real estate investment trust provides not only a range of tax benefits inherent to REITs but certain defensive traits which counterbalance the portfolio holistically. The $4.5B Maryland incorporated REIT has delivered commendable 10x returns since inception. Noteworthy risk does remain, however, regarding creditworthiness of leveraged tenants in an evolving interest rate environment.

YOLO fund leaders

Source: Koyfin

Interestingly, it has been the smaller-weighted Valens Company Inc. (VLNCF) which has supplied the lion's share of fund returns (154 bps) as it skyrocketed +94% over the course of the year. The larger, more sizably weighted parts of the fund - GrowGeneration Corp., Village Farms International, and Innovative Industrial Properties - have still managed to post well into the top ranks of fund leaders.

YOLO fund laggards

Source: Koyfin

Figuring rather unfortunately among the ranks of laggards is Canopy Growth Corporation, the $9B recreational cum medical marijuana play. The larger Smiths Fall, Canada-based outfit has navigated a tumultuous path since flotation. Costs have remained an issue in the wider market, prompting a degree of consolidation, including Canopy Growth Corporation's purchase of Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF). In an industry with not much in terms of brand loyalty, it has been hard for the firm to ostensibly win over hearts of consumers and investors alike.

Updated year-to-date total returns - (YOLO) v (CNBS) v (MJ) v (TOKE) v (VICE) v (MSOS)

Source: Tradingview

Despite a notable boom period earlier in the start of the year, the cannabis sector appears to be fading rather quickly. In the segment, year-to-date total returns have been led by (CNBS) Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (+35.13%), followed by (MJ) ETFMG Alternative Harvest (+33.62%), and (TOKE) Cambria Cannabis ETF (+17.24%).

At the back of the pack, we find (VICE) AdvisorShares Vice ETF (+16.60%), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (+14.16%), and AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (+2.04%). It is worth noting that VICE is not a cannabis pureplay but has exposure to themes such as alcohol, gaming, and tobacco. Admittedly, AdvisorShares flagship product range has had a recent rough patch, possibly due to its more concentrated weighting in its top 4 holdings. YOLO, right?

Product Structure (Update)

One of the biggest standouts, beyond obvious price action, is the noticeable drop in assets under management. Equally interesting is that this is not a phenomenon solely affecting YOLO - almost all ETF cannabis-themed products have seen some degree of cash outflow, adding weight to the premise that the sector is losing some of its shine.

The exodus of cash from the sector comes at a time when capital markets are flush with liquidity, raising additional questions regarding investor appetite to bet so heavily on the trailblazing sector.

In the space of 3 months, YOLO appears to have lost -16% of assets under management with spreads following accordingly. Average daily volume has plummeted, despite portfolio holdings marginally growing.

Expense ratios continue to be on the high side, but this remains reflective of thematic ETFs and the active nature of portfolio management. No big surprises there.

Comparative Historical Analysis - (YOLO) v (YOLO)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs via ETF.com, etfbd.com, and Koyfin.

The exodus of cash has not been solely linked to YOLO but rather the entire sector. MJ has had $250M of assets under management go up in smoke, with daily volumes being significantly reduced. TOKE has managed to retain the funds it had in Q1 this year, despite daily volumes also moving lower. Sector leader, CNBS has even seen its cash pile -7% lower, despite posting +35% returns. Notably, an options market is now available for the Amplify Investments Products which proves handy for risk management purposes.

In summary, if changes of assets under management presage investor sentiment regarding the cannabis sector, it increasingly looks that money has been exiting, even during a time of comparable liquidity.

Comparative Analysis - (YOLO) v (MJ) v (TOKE) v (CNBS) v (VICE) v (MSOS)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with inputs via ETF.com, etfbd.com, and Koyfin.

Key Takeaways

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF is a pioneering marijuana set-up actively managed by Dan Ahrens. AdvisorShares prides itself of the development of trailblazing, thematic, concentrated investment packages in innovative parts of capital markets.

Despite earlier fanfare surrounding the sector, cannabis appears to have fallen somewhat off the investing radar. Most cannabis-themed ETFs have witness predominantly sideways price action for the past few months, descending from earlier highs hit at the start of the year.

Yet the cannabis market is diversifying - with cutting-edge cannabis focused products increasingly prevalent in skincare, biotechnology, and even luxury. No longer is the cannabis trade simply an all-in bet on retail cannabis consumption.

The competitive market, fighting to build brand recognition, has seen some degree of consolidation - with Canopy Growth Corporation purchasing Supreme and Tilray (TLRY) merging with Aphria.

YOLO presently has a degree of concentration across 4 distinguishable firms - Village Farms International, Innovative Industrial Properties, GrowGeneration Corp., and Canopy Growth Corporation.

The broad cannabis trade has had a roller coaster year thus far. While progress is being made on the policy front, cannabis now being legal in some form in 47 States, federal legalization appears to meander.

Unsurprising given the bucket list of tasks the current administration must tackle; little appears to have quelled a degree of cash exiting the sector. This phenomenon raises eyebrows even further, given the investing times we are living in, where markets are comparably flush with liquidity.

Regardless, this does not detract from the quality of thematic ETFs bundled together by the AdvisorShares team. For anyone interested in gaining exposure to the space, YOLO remains an option worth consideration.