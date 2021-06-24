koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

It has been over four months since we last provided an in-depth look on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). After its franchise product was approved for two indications in 2020, this year is all about ramping up sales and hopefully reducing quarterly cash burn. We take a look at how the company is executing so far here in 2021 in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Epizyme is a developmental concern based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The stock currently trades right around $9.00 a share and sports an approximate $875 million market capitalization. Epizyme is focused on developing and commercializing epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The firm employs CRISPR technology in order to identify targets that give off a clear signal of selective activity in specific tumor types, which is then paired with the company's extensive library of tumor cell lines and a multifactor assessment approach in order to produce product candidates for testing.

Source: May Company Presentation

The company's primary asset is TAZVERIK which was approved by the FDA for epithelioid sarcoma early in 2020 and then follicular lymphoma in June of that year. The Covid19 pandemic impacted the company's initial rollout efforts, as it did nearly for every company in the space. TAZVERIK revenues did bump up nicely to $6.2 million in the first quarter of this year. This represented

Commercial bottle demand growth was 31% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, while total revenue grew by 37%. New prescribing accounts increased 38% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020."

The company's main focus is to continue to ramp up growth for the two indications that TAZVERIK is currently approved for as well as to continue to run multiple studies to expand the approved indications for TAZVERIK over the next five years (see above). The company also has numerous very early stage efforts outside of its TAZVERIK franchise (see below). These compounds are way too early in their development path to place much value on these assets yet.

Source: May Company Presentation

One of the more promising efforts is working to roughly double the potential patient pool in Follicular Lymphoma.

Source: May Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

So far this quarter, four analyst firms including Wedbush and Citigroup have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $16 to $36 a share. On April 23rd, Cowen & Co. initiated the shares as a new Outperform rating with a $14 price target while on May 6th Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal rating on the stock but lowered its price target by a buck a share to $10 on EPZM.

Source: May Company Presentation

After posting a net loss just south of $70 million, the company ended the first quarter with just under $300 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Based on its current operating plans, management expects its current cash runway to extend into 2023. Additionally, Epizyme expects its non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for FY2021 to be between $235 million and $255 million.

Source: May Company Presentation

Verdict

Source: May Company Presentation

Epizyme has myriad trial milestones in 2021, albeit these are largely going to be from early-stage studies. Moving forward the process of getting TAZVERIK approved in Europe is probably the biggest milestone on the near-term horizon.

Source: May Company Presentation

Epizyme has a well-articulated strategy of where it wants to go over the next half decade. That said, the company's quarterly cash burn is concerning and I fully expect it to do a significant capital raise over the next year. I have a small 'watch item' position established in Epizyme utilizing covered call orders. However, until investors see more progress in ramping up TAZVERIK sales and a lessoning of cash burn, it is hard to recommend Epizyme for more than that at this time.

