Circling Back On Epizyme
Summary
- Today, we revisit Epizyme for the first time since early this year.
- The company's flagship product was approved in 2020 for two indications and it is focused on ramping up sales and moving other enabling studies forward.
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- I do much more than just articles at The Biotech Forum: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes."― Arthur Conan Doyle
It has been over four months since we last provided an in-depth look on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). After its franchise product was approved for two indications in 2020, this year is all about ramping up sales and hopefully reducing quarterly cash burn. We take a look at how the company is executing so far here in 2021 in the paragraphs below.
Company Overview
Epizyme is a developmental concern based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. The stock currently trades right around $9.00 a share and sports an approximate $875 million market capitalization. Epizyme is focused on developing and commercializing epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The firm employs CRISPR technology in order to identify targets that give off a clear signal of selective activity in specific tumor types, which is then paired with the company's extensive library of tumor cell lines and a multifactor assessment approach in order to produce product candidates for testing.
Source: May Company Presentation
The company's primary asset is TAZVERIK which was approved by the FDA for epithelioid sarcoma early in 2020 and then follicular lymphoma in June of that year. The Covid19 pandemic impacted the company's initial rollout efforts, as it did nearly for every company in the space. TAZVERIK revenues did bump up nicely to $6.2 million in the first quarter of this year. This represented
Commercial bottle demand growth was 31% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, while total revenue grew by 37%. New prescribing accounts increased 38% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020."
The company's main focus is to continue to ramp up growth for the two indications that TAZVERIK is currently approved for as well as to continue to run multiple studies to expand the approved indications for TAZVERIK over the next five years (see above). The company also has numerous very early stage efforts outside of its TAZVERIK franchise (see below). These compounds are way too early in their development path to place much value on these assets yet.
Source: May Company Presentation
One of the more promising efforts is working to roughly double the potential patient pool in Follicular Lymphoma.
Source: May Company Presentation
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet
So far this quarter, four analyst firms including Wedbush and Citigroup have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $16 to $36 a share. On April 23rd, Cowen & Co. initiated the shares as a new Outperform rating with a $14 price target while on May 6th Morgan Stanley maintained its Equal rating on the stock but lowered its price target by a buck a share to $10 on EPZM.
Source: May Company Presentation
After posting a net loss just south of $70 million, the company ended the first quarter with just under $300 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Based on its current operating plans, management expects its current cash runway to extend into 2023. Additionally, Epizyme expects its non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses for FY2021 to be between $235 million and $255 million.
Source: May Company Presentation
Verdict
Source: May Company Presentation
Epizyme has myriad trial milestones in 2021, albeit these are largely going to be from early-stage studies. Moving forward the process of getting TAZVERIK approved in Europe is probably the biggest milestone on the near-term horizon.
Source: May Company Presentation
Epizyme has a well-articulated strategy of where it wants to go over the next half decade. That said, the company's quarterly cash burn is concerning and I fully expect it to do a significant capital raise over the next year. I have a small 'watch item' position established in Epizyme utilizing covered call orders. However, until investors see more progress in ramping up TAZVERIK sales and a lessoning of cash burn, it is hard to recommend Epizyme for more than that at this time.
Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime."― Aristotle
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum
Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.
This article was written by
Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha. It is the fourth most subscribed to investment service offered through the Marketplace on SeekingAlpha.com. Our service offers a model-20 stock portfolio as well as the most active Live Chat on the Marketplace. This is where scores of seasoned biotech investors trade news and investment ideas back and forth throughout the trading day.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.