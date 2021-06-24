Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

In my last article about Microsoft (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MSFT), I discussed a simple question: whether the company's capitalization in the next five years will grow as it has grown over the last five years. In that article, I analyzed mainly the parameters of revenue. It drew criticism for oversimplification. And although it is difficult to fit everything in one article, criticism is accepted. Let's look at the issue more broadly.

Let me remind you of the key question. Over the past five years, Microsoft has demonstrated the price return several times higher than the market average. Is there reason to expect the similar price return over the next five years?

First of all, let's define some basic concepts. What does the company's capitalization depend on?

First and foremost, it is a reflection of the company's ability to generate revenue. This is easily confirmed by the direct dependence between the absolute size of revenue and the company's capitalization:

Moreover, in the previous graph, the slope of the regression line is nothing more than the P/S multiple:

Thus, the higher the P/S multiple, the more the market responds to the company's revenue growth.

Over the past 5 years, Microsoft's P/S multiple has grown from 5 to about 13. In my opinion, the growth of the multiple was a consequence of the phase of accelerating the growth of the company's revenue. This phase is close to completion and therefore I doubt that the growth of the multiple will continue in the future. However, I considered all this in detail in the previous article. This time I will focus on a deeper indicator - Free Cash Flow.

So, first of all, it is worth noting that in the case of Microsoft, the direct dependence between capitalization and the absolute size of Free Cash Flow is as strong as in the case of revenue.

At the same time, when trying to find the relationship between the annual growth rate of Free Cash Flow and the value of the EB / FSF multiplier, we will not find a qualitative model:

But, if instead of the annual growth rate, we consider a longer-term growth rate (3 year CAGR), then the dependence will turn out to be of high quality:

So, in this case, the general rule is also observed: the faster the Free Cash Flow grows, the higher the EV/FCF multiple investors are willing to buy.

Over the past five years, Microsoft's Free Cash Flow growth rate has changed from negative in 2016 to nearly 18% in the last quarter. In parallel with this, the EV/FCF multiple increased from 12 to almost 37. Should we expect that the acceleration of the growth rate of the company's Free Cash Flow will continue in the future?

Well, first of all, it's worth noting that there are only two metrics in Microsoft's free cash flow structure that are prone to significant change. This is net income and CAPEX:

With CAPEX, everything is more or less clear:

...In capital expenditures, we expect a sequential increase on a dollar basis as we continue to invest to meet growing global demand for our cloud services... Source: Microsoft Q3 2021 Earnings Conference

So, in the future, the company will probably continue to increase capital investments, which will eat up a significant part of the future free cash flow. But this is rather a reason for long-term optimism. Because this is the key to the continued growth of the company.

Regarding the future dynamics of net income, I would like to draw your attention to some points.

First. It's important to note that the company's operating margin has grown by about 1000 bp over the past five years. The current value of the margin significantly exceeds its closest competitors, this already makes one doubt the likelihood of its further growth:

Second. From 2014 onwards, Microsoft has had three revenue segments:

Productivity and Business Processes (Office, OneDrive, Skype, Microsoft Dynamics); Intelligent Cloud (Microsoft Azure); More Personal Computing (Windows, Xbox, Devices).

Over the last five years, the operating margin of "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" have changed cyclically, remaining generally close to the average. The stable dynamics of margin growth was observed only in the "More Personal Computing" segment:

Source: Author

You can consider this a subjective opinion, but having reached the average level of the company, this indicator is unlikely to continue further growth.

And three. Since 2019, Microsoft's tax rate is well below the world average of 25%:

This displeases the American government. In addition, speaking about the prospect of the next five years, one should take into account the likelihood of the success of the efforts of G7 leaders regarding the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate.

In short, Microsoft is likely to be forced to pay more taxes in the future, which will negatively affect profits and free cash flow.

Bottom line

We don't know the future. But we can talk about probabilities. And in the case of Microsoft, the following is more likely to be expected:

The capitalization of the company will continue to grow, reflecting the growth of free cash flow. It is obvious. But the question is the pace. Based on the foregoing, there will be no acceleration in the growth of free cash flow. A cyclical slowdown is even more likely. This will negatively affect the multiples. Microsoft's total price return has been about 400% over the past five years. A more modest result is likely in the next 5 years. For example, about 150%. At least this is consistent with the statistics of the company.

P.S. I'm positive about Microsoft. This is a great company.