Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Equities belonging to the Latin American region, don’t appear to be the flavor of the season and have underperformed the rest of the globe on a YTD basis. This also opens up interesting opportunities to pick up some of these assets at attractive values.

Source: Reuters

Within the Latam cohort, one region you "may" consider is Chile, although there are some lingering risks that could jeopardize any bullish thesis (as I highlight later on). Regardless, if you decide to take the plunge, the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) is the one you should be looking at; it covers around 30 stocks across a range of different industries within Chile.

Chile- The big picture

On the face of it, there’s quite a bit to like about Chile. As you can see from the IMF chart below, back in April 2021, Chile’s GDP prospects for the year (expected real GDP growth of 6.2%) was expected (is still expected) to be better than most other regions around the world; incidentally, it was expected to be the second-fastest growing economy in the Latam region, trailing only Peru.

Source: IMF

Whilst the IMF is yet to come out with its latest update, the Chilean central bank came out with a revised update earlier this month, forecasting impressive GDP growth of 8.5%-9.5% (back in March, the central bank had only estimated 6-7% growth). I wouldn't attach too much importance to this on account of its lagging nature and the base effect, but the most recent IMAECC economic activity index numbers in Chile too were extremely robust and would have likely aided the central bank's revision of its GDP estimates as the index covers 90% of the economy.

Regardless, the upward revision is encouraging and comes on the back of tailwinds such as greater fiscal stimulus, income support programs for SME businesses/households ( 15m people are expected to benefit from this, starting June), and ongoing pension withdrawals (in April, a bill was passed, enabling citizens to withdraw 10% of savings held in privately held pension funds). Basically, to put all this additional fiscal support into perspective, note that this represents a nominal growth of 25% YoY compared to just 5% YoY in March. In addition to that interest rates too have been at decade lows (the technical minimum) for over a year now (although this is likely to be raised some time in H2 21) and this too has helped spur demand conditions.

Chile is also well ahead of the pack in its vaccination efforts, whereby, currently half the population has received both shorts of the vaccination, and 63% of the population has received at least one shot; this in stark contrast to the pace of progress seen with other peers such as Peru, Brazil, and Argentina where the full vaccination rate is closer to just 10% or so.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from YCharts

It isn't just the domestic story; a large part of Chile's luster comes from its export credentials which give it an edge over some of the other emerging market peers; over the past 12-15 months we've seen a slew of infrastructure development measures designed to stimulate the economies of some of the notable advanced nations around the world, and a country such as Chile looks poised to benefit on account of this. As you can see from the chart below, Chile’s export-weighted GDP share is in the top tier of emerging markets.

Source: Bloomberg

The jewel amongst these exports is copper, which accounts for half of the nation’s export portfolio (Chile accounts for ~28% of the world’s output). Copper prices have been on a tear for much of this year and although there has been some ~10-15% correction from lifetime highs over the past month or so, I still believe the long-term story around Copper still has legs. Currently, there is a supply deficit of 200,000 tonnes and over the next 4-5 years, this deficit is only expected to deepen.

Considering all that I’ve mentioned so far, its easy to get carried away with the broad Chilean thesis but there are some massive risks that could threaten to derail this thesis; my concerns mainly hover around the political and regulatory risks that have dominated the Chilean economy since late 2019 and have become even more pronounced off late.

Previously, Chile was perceived to be a beacon of stability in the Latam region, and prima facie, one got the sense that general prosperity was relatively high (on a PPP basis, its GDP per capita is the highest amongst all South American countries). However, this can be misleading, as the general degree of wealth has not been effectively distributed amongst the lower or middle class (reportedly~80% of Chileans suffer in precarious economic conditions) and it remains concentrated within the upper class and a strong band of multi-millionaires (the third highest in Latin America). In effect we’ve seen wide-spread protests since 2019 with protestors demanding that the Chilean constitution be rewritten to address long-standing social inequalities; last month, the country went to vote, to elect 155 delegates to the Constituent assembly and the results were very damning, with the ruling right-wing coalition being cast aside largely in favor of left-wing groups.

This could have monumental repercussions, as hitherto, much of Chile’s relative economic strength over the last few decades can be attributed to the free-market, capitalistic fabric of the nation. With the onset of a left-wing tilt, expect the constitution to take on a more socialistic theme with public spending oriented more towards social welfare, health, pensions, education, etc. You could see the government levying greater penalties on mining companies for the misuse of things like water, or imposing more draconian pecuniary practices for other environmental damages. It also looks as though foreign investment into Chile could be brought down as a recent survey shows that~62% of the 155 constituent assembly delegates are in favor of reducing external dependence. Foreign investors are unlikely to take too kindly to these sort of measures and you do wonder what this could do to the Peso.

There's also the risk of nationalizing some of the private resources and bringing greater state control of minerals and other natural resources. Crucially, the most pressing issue at the moment is a potential progressive tax of at least 3% on copper and lithium sales; with copper, these prospective rules look even more daunting, as it is believed that the quantum of tax rates could be linked to the progression of copper prices (i.e., marginal tax rates of 15% of sales, when prices are $2-$2.5/lb, and 75% of additional income at prices of over $4/lb); if something like this comes through, it seems almost pointless talking about the long-term copper boom and what it could do for Chilean miners given that a large chunk of the windfall on account of higher prices would go to the governments’ coffers, which would, in turn, be used to fund various social programs; in circumstances such as this, it is believed that 12 out of the 15 miners operating in Chile would end up operating at a loss (under the current agreements which run until 2023, most large copper miners play a flat or invariable rate, regardless of the price of copper).

All in all, it doesn't appear as though the new regime will be industry-friendly, and given these broad political and regulatory risks, you'd have to be a brave man to bet on Chilean equities, as this could more than negate the core merits of a number of these Chilean stocks; for instance, I really like the fundamental merits of ECH’s top holding- SQM (SQM) (portfolio weight of 13.5%), and believe it could be a somewhat useful proxy to play the EV boom. The company is noted for its lithium carbonate and hydroxide credentials and last month front-loaded its CAPEX plans (by the end of 2022, it is targeting 180,000 metric tons and 21,500 metric tons of lithium carbonate and hydroxide respectively) as demand for lithium-based chemicals have grown ~30% more than what they initially expected (EV demand more than doubled on a YoY basis in Q1). Also, the bulk of their H1 sales were tied to contract signed in 2020, when prices were much lower, but with their H2 sales, more than half of this will be invoiced to the current level of pricing.

Despite these rather encouraging developments, the bugbear of the prospective progressive royalty tax on lithium sales (3% royalty tax on sales of lithium for companies producing over 50,000 tonnes per year) could palliate investor enthusiasm. As per reports there, the Chilean Senate is due to vote on this proposal by mid-July.

There is still time for the Chilean presidential elections that are due to be held in November, and whilst the polls suggest that the left wings have the edge, a lot can change between now and November; also the 155 delegates who were recently voted still have one year to submit a draft plan, which will then be put to vote next year as part of a referendum. So, at the moment, whilst thing don’t look particularly bright for ECH, this is still a rather fluid situation that could move either way; inevitably, what you’re likely to see is plenty of volatility based on the political news flow that comes out from Chile, so be prepared to deal with that.

Valuations and technical conditions of ECH look very promising

ECH’s current valuations are really quite cheap and you’d think a large part of this is down to the political and regulatory risk; according to YCharts, ECH trades on a weighted average forecasted P/E of only 9.3x.

Firstly, we need to acknowledge that ECH has been a long-term wealth destructor, as it has been trending lower in the shape of a descending channel for over a decade; currently, we are in the middle of this multi-year descending channel. Within the broad descending channel, we also have an intermediate uptrend (since April 2020), whereby, we’ve just seen a second pullback, offering a useful opportunity for interested participants to get on board. What also makes the current zone rather appealing is the fact that it represents a 50% retracement of the current uptrend. If you're a conservative investor, I'd advise exiting at around the $40 levels; if your risk appetite is even stronger, then exit at $45 levels. Beyond that, I wouldn’t be too comfortable holding ECH.

Source: TradingView

ECH’s alluring risk-reward on the charts can also be validated by where it stands relative to the broader Latam pack and Emerging Markets in general. The first chart shows that the relative strength ratio of Chilean equities vs Latam equities is at a point last seen only during the GFC from where it subsequently bounced; also this 0.92-0.9x ratio coincides with the downward sloping channel support line of the ratio dating back to 2009.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Even compared to the emerging market space, we can see that Chilean equities look very oversold and are at record lows; it did revisit this point last year and bounced from here.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Closing thoughts

ECH does not appear to be the sort of candidate through which you build long-term wealth and despite some recent green shoots in the data and the economic backdrop there, the ongoing political risk is likely to weigh heavily on the prospects of these stocks. That said, if you enjoy looking at things through the technical lens, if you’re not looking to hold on for too long, and if you can digest the volatility that could come with the lingering political issues, I’d say the risk-reward on the charts for a long position looks rather promising at these levels.