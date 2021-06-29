JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Back on November 13, 2020, I published article, "Becton, Dickinson And Company: Reasonable Return Prospects, With Some Caveats." Since that time, share price has decreased by 1.07% while the S&P 500 has increased by 18.32%. A further two quarters of earnings have been released, both beating estimates, in one case by a wide margin. Analysts' EPS estimates per SA Premium have also increased. With all of these developments, I decided to again run Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) numbers through my structured financial analysis and I have come up with indicative total returns for holding through 2023 of ~10% to 17%. The large differences between reported GAAP and non-GAAP results raise some concerns. The C.R. Bard acquisition at end of 2017 resulted in a significant share count increase and an increase in net debt. Net debt is being progressively reduced and net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity is currently 36.0%, after being as high as 49.2%. Becton, Dickinson has benefited from strong COVID-19 related sales. From the March quarter earnings call:

We secured our global supply chain to ensure that our essential medical devices were available to treat COVID patients in ICUs around the world including BD devices used in the treatment of an estimated 90% of US ICU patients. And today we continue to add capacity and enable over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered using our injection devices.

Previous advice the recalled Alaris equipment was likely to be again producing revenue in 2022, was also confirmed on the call, as was discussion of planned spin off of the Diabetes business. The spin off is expected to be implemented in 2022 by, "...a distribution of 100% of the shares of a newly traded -- publicly traded entity to BD shareholders, and is intended to be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes."

In summary, since my last article, the Becton, Dickinson business has performed above expectations, share price has come down a little, and the outlook is positive. With indicative returns in the double digits, Becton, Dickinson is a buy.

Becton, Dickinson: Business

The company has three operating segments, BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. Figure 1 below extracted from the FY-2020 Annual report provides a measure of the relative magnitude of the segments, and details of their product lines.

Figure 1

Note spin off of the Diabetes Care business is planned with the transaction expected to be completed in first half of calendar year 2022.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the June 23, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from ten analysts because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of Becton, Dickinson shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from June 23, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 6.14% (line 49). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Becton, Dickinson assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on June 23, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $39.03 from the present $240.22 to $279.25 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Becton, Dickinson, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (1.9)% through end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Becton, Dickinson, the share price needs to increase by $7.28 from $271.97 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $279.25 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $279.25, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Becton, Dickinson, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $271.97*(1+6.7%)^4 = $352.65

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $352.65*(1-20.8%) = $279.25

The increase of $80.68 ($352.65 minus $271.97) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $73.40 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($352.65 minus $279.25) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Becton, Dickinson's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Becton, Dickinson

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on June 23, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Becton, Dickinson's P/E ratio is presently 18.87. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For Becton, Dickinson, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Becton, Dickinson shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Becton, Dickinson. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for March 2021 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are ten analysts covering Becton, Dickinson through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 3.3 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not an overly large difference.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Becton, Dickinson is conservatively indicated to return between 10.5% and 15.5% average per year through the end of 2023. The 10.5% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 15.5% on their high EPS estimates, with a 13.2% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Becton, Dickinson, the indicative returns range from 11.8% to 16.9%, with consensus 14.6%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Becton, Dickinson

Becton, Dickinson: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Becton, Dickinson shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

Table 4 shows returns have been mixed for investors buying shares in Becton, Dickinson over the last six years. For three of the cases above, returns have ranged from 10.1% to 10.5%. For two of the more recent investors, lower returns of 4.0% and 4.8% have been achieved. For the three most recent investors, returns have ranged from 1.8% to negative (6.8)%. The progressive decline in returns appears to be primarily due to the share price growing at twice the rate of EPS increase from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, lines 22 and 23), before entering a period of decline. The shareholders with negative returns have bought in at or around the peak in share price. The rates of return in Table 4 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to second half 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Becton, Dickinson's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Becton, Dickinson Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Table 5.1 shows an increase in shareholders' equity of $17,193 million over 4.5 years, Sept. 30, 2016 through Mar. 31, 2021. This $17,193 million increase in equity, together with an increase of $3,983 million in net debt was applied to increasing net assets used in operations by $21,176 million. The majority of this increase in net assets used in operations related to the C.R. Bard, Inc acquisition in FY-2018. Further analysis of the $17,193 increase in equity is provided below. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity has reduced from 49.2% following the C.R. Bard acquisition in early FY-2018 to 36.0% at Mar. 31, 2021.

Table 5.2 Becton, Dickinson Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that does not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see this happening with Becton, Dickinson.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period Oct. 1, 2016, to Mar. 31, 2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the period totals to $13,998 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $52.29.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $9,705 million of net expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Becton, Dickinson. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 4.5-year period by $36.15 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. Well over half of the total adjustment relates to "purchase accounting adjustments," and I do not have an issue with such non-cash accounting adjustments being added back for non-GAAP reporting purposes. A further substantial amount relates to restructuring and integration costs. These are of course real cash costs. But they are coming down in amount each year which is what should be expected.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Becton, Dickinson, these items were negative $236 million and decreased EPS by $0.72 over the period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $639 million ($2.41 EPS effect) over the 4.5-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be three to four times higher at $2,184 million, EPS effect $8.25.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $52.29 ($13,998 million) has decreased to $9.57 ($2,512 million) adjusted net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders. Dividends for the period totaled $3,624 million, exceeding by $1,112 million the adjusted net income from operations available for distribution.

Issues of 9.6 million shares to staff, assessed at estimated market value, increased equity by an estimated $2,184 million over the 4.5 year period.

Share repurchases in FY 2017 totaled 1.3 million for $220 million. There have been no further share repurchases.

Other equity increases through issue of 69.3 million shares raised $16,341 million, comprised of: 37.3 million shares issued for acquisition of C.R. Bard, Inc. on Dec. 29, 2017, increasing equity by $8,599 million; 11.7 million shares issued in May 2020 to convert preference shares increased equity by $1,459 million; and 20.3 million shares in public offerings in 2016 and in May 2020 which raised a net total $6,283 million.

In total, over the 4.5-year period, equity issues, net share repurchases raised $18,305 million and increased share count by 77.5 million, from 213.3 million to 290.8 million.

The $18,305 million increase in equity from share issues, is offset by the $1,112 deficit from dividends exceeding net income from operations, resulting in the $17,193 million net increase in equity per Table 5.1.

Summing up:

The level of difference between GAAP and non-GAAP results is a concern. A large part of this is as a result of the Bard acquisition. The non-cash element is not so much a concern and the cash element is reducing over time. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased at the time of the Bard acquisition but has been progressively reduced in successive years to a quite reasonable 36.0% at present. The company is showing earnings growth and indicative returns through end of 2023 are in a range of 10.5% to 16.9%.