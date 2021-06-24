Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) has seen a successful public offering as shares of the human resource compliance provider started with solid gains out of the gate on the back of being a reliable and secular growth play, one which carries posts margins. Based on the pro-forma earnings power, the company and its shares look rather compelling, although much of the appeal has been diminished after the first day move higher.

Compliance Human Capital

First Advantage provides services such as screening, verification, safety and compliance on human capital. The technology platform supports services which allow customers to both manage risk and hire the best talent. Note that the solutions expands not just to employees, it can be used with contractors, temporary workers, drivers and tenants as well, among others.

Actual services provided include background checks, drug and health screenings, biometrics and identification, social media monitoring, data analytics and many more. In the year 2020 the company performed some 75 million screens on behalf of some 30,000 customers. With these services performed across the globe, the company is a very well established and stable operator. The average tenure of the top 100 customers is some 12 years, for instance, accompanied by 95% retention rates.

The company currently targets a $13 billion addressable market, which has been increasing on the back of a few secular trends. Increased work mobility and turnover is a key trend, together with increased regulatory and compliance regulations. Furthermore, improved data analytics and data being available, make such services more effective and thus more valuable as well.

Valuation Considerations

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 21.25 million shares in a range between $13 and $15 per share. Solid demand made that pricing was set at the high end of the range at $15. With 17.75 million shares offered by the company itself, the company raised gross proceeds of $266 million with the offering.

With 147.7 million shares outstanding, the shares are valued at $2.21 billion at the offer price. Despite the gross proceeds, net debt is still pegged at $400 million following the offering, for a $2.61 billion operating asset valuation. The debt position results from the near $1.6 billion acquisition of private equity firm Silver Lake, back in January 2020. Not only did Silver Lake make over a billion in terms of the current enterprise valuation, the returns on equity have been far greater in just around 18 months of time, of course the result of the debt component included in that deal.

The company generated $482 million in sales in 2019 as it has been very profitable with an operating profit of $92 million. For the year 2020, the predecessor and successor generated $509 million in sales, revealing nice and steady mid-single digit revenue growth, although this was accompanied by a $2 million operating loss. That however seems to be driven the increased amortization expenses taking place, as otherwise a $100 million run rate might be more likely, in fact close to $120 million.

Moreover, growth has returned in a big way. Fourth quarter sales in 2020 rose more than 23%. First quarter sales for 2021 rose spectacularly and were up nearly 80%, but that is mostly the result of a weak comparison in the first quarter of 2020, although sales were still up more than 20% from the first quarter of 2019. Given this increase in the pace of growth, I see a potential for a run rate of $150 million in operating earnings.

With trailing EBITDA running at around $150 million already, a leverage ratio in a range of 2.5-3.0 times is very manageable given the predictability and growth of the business. Working with a $150 million operating profit number, a 3-4% cost of debt could result in some $14 million in pro-forma interest expenses, once refinanced.

After applying a 20% tax rate, I peg earnings potential at $109 million, for earnings close to $0.75 per share. With shares going public at $15, the resulting 20 times multiples sound quite compelling in my book given the reasonable leverage, solid current growth and sound long term growth potential.

With shares up a third to $20 on the first day of trading, a great deal of this immediate appeal has been thing of the past already with shares now trading at 26-27 times anticipated earnings here.

Concluding Remarks

In the near term, First Advantage has already seen a boom from a great re-rehiring wave after so many were laid off when the pandemic broke out, and a massive hiring spree taking place since the recovery started. That said, the real money and valuations are driven by the long term potential of the business and, as discussed, the secular trends of the business are quite good.

Regulatory and compliance changes are both a curse and blessing. On the one hand, many regulations and laws makes that the business exist, and in fact it provides a competitive shield to some extent as well. The other side is that greater privacy laws make it harder for businesses to collect and process some other relevant data as well.

Nonetheless, there is lots to like about the business and while the move higher on the first day of trading has eliminated the relatively compelling valuation at the offer price, I like the business and am very happy to keep a close eye on the upcoming quarterly developments. I look forward to learning more about the real earnings power in the current quarter, to potentially initiate a position in the months to come.