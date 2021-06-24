2 Great Solar Stocks: Tesla Solar Vs. Enphase Energy

moisseyev/iStock via Getty Images

Tesla (TSLA) and Enphase (ENPH) offer excellent solar products for homes and businesses. Discover the similarities and differences in their products. I will examine their financials which show huge differences as well. There is a big difference in their gross margins.

If you're looking for solar and energy storage solutions for your home, you'll probably end up reading about Tesla's and Enphase's products. They both have state-of-the-art solutions that please customers. A customer-centered focus has success. They are growing fast and continuously innovating.

They aren't perfectly comparable. Enphase doesn't offer solar panels. Tesla includes utility-scale storage in its energy business segment. Both companies carry rich valuation ratios.

Both Companies Make Excellent Products

Enphase's Micro-Inverters

Enphase's main product is a micro-inverter that converts solar DC energy to AC energy at the individual panel level. This is a significant technological advantage over traditional string inverters. The PV installation isn't dependant on the lowest-performing panel. It's safer, more reliable, more durable, produces larger power output and it's quicker to install. Besides micro-inverters, Enphase has an energy storage solution. The storage works best with Enphase micro-inverters.

Tesla Solar Roof And Panels

Tesla solar tiles are an innovative approach to solar energy generation. The seamless design makes homes beautiful without the large solar panels on top. They demand a premium to traditional solar panels. They have advantages over standard tiles as they are stronger and pay for themselves over time. Tesla also has a storage solution similar to Enphase.

Comparable Storage Solutions

Both companies are promoting solar storage solutions along with their other products. Energy storage is a logical next step for customers as it offers several benefits:

Increased use of own solar energy

Optimizes the energy bill

Energy backup when the grid goes down

Ensures solar panels keep working during grid downtime

Source

I believe both storage solutions offer excellent value. They are both scalable, use an app to monitor, and have great efficiency. These are the kind of solutions customers are looking for.

They both have smart features that make them future-proof. The apps offer excellent oversight. They also both can go off-grid. This is important as a normal solar array stops producing energy without a grid connection.

Innovation Drives The Growth Of Tesla And Enphase

Tesla Solar's and Enphase's revenues grew by 25% and 30% respectively in 2020. They're well-positioned to maintain a high growth rate thanks to their innovative solutions.

Both companies are innovators pur sang. Tesla introduced its solar roof a couple of years ago. It heavily promotes the Powerwall along with its solar solutions. The solar roof is a unique proposition with incredible strength. As Tesla improves the price it will gain market share in roofs and solar. The next step for Tesla could be the integration of the car battery into the home storage system. Tesla works on enhancing its car batteries. This should improve the Powerwall too over time.

Enphase Expands Into Small Commercial And Off-grid

Enphase just added storage to its product line in 2020. It is expanding into small commercial storage. It also plans to introduce an off-grid solar and storage solution.

Source: Investor Presentation Enphase

The future of Enphase looks bright with these new products. Enphase expands its serviceable available market consequently. Its new products always align with the praised micro inverters.

Future Challenges Present Opportunities

Tesla's and Enphase's current products are mostly aimed at individual projects like businesses or homes. As the world transitions further into renewables new challenges will arise. It will require different measures to keep the electricity grid stable and to keep supply and demand in balance. The DoE just provided insight into the grid of the future and there are multiple opportunities:

Microgrids : Enphase and Tesla already offer this for homeowners. Their energy storage and solar forms a microgrid during an outage.

: Enphase and Tesla already offer this for homeowners. Their energy storage and solar forms a microgrid during an outage. Demand Response : A smart solution can switch to local energy storage instead of the grid at peak hours.

: A smart solution can switch to local energy storage instead of the grid at peak hours. Advanced Metering: Batteries could respond automatically based on energy prices. Smart switching between own solar, battery and the grid would be cost saving and enhance the grid. Both companies already offer a savings mode. Currently, it's time-based.

I believe both companies will use their smart features to enhance the grid. Their solar and storage solutions are perfectly equipped for this. Tesla also delivers large-scale battery solutions to support the grid.

Financials: A Huge Difference In Margins

I established that both companies have great products and are very innovative. Let's take a look at the financials. This where there is a huge difference between the two companies' solar and energy storage businesses.

I take a look at gross margins because they're easy to compare. There aren't any large write-offs that can disturb the results temporarily. Material and transportation prices should affect both companies on the gross margin level. Gross margins are also pretty straightforward: it's the sales revenue a company retains after deducting the immediate costs associated with producing the goods or services it sells.

Tesla: Weak And Negative Gross Margins

Source: Tesla filings

Tesla's energy generation and storage gross margins are below par. The company is losing money. Upscaling production can be challenging. It's strange since Enphase is a lot more profitable with similar products. It seems Tesla's cost base is too high. This forces it to sell at prices around its own cost.

Tesla is working on this. Elon Musk announced on April 22 that a Powerwall battery is an integrated product with Tesla solar panels and solar roofs.

It's unclear what the effect on margins is for Tesla.

Enphase: Very Decent Gross Margins

Source: Enphase filings

Enphase produces gross margins of around 40% on its products. This translates into strong free cash flows. The company performs above its long-term target. These margins could come down a bit in the future.

The company had a fantastic turnaround since the appointment of CEO Badri Kothandaraman. He put the customer upfront with a focus on net promoter score and increased margins drastically. More on that in my previous article about Enphase.

Enphase also translates these margins into a high free cash flow of $198.9M in 2020. It built a net cash position over the past two years. Enphase puts the cash to use with a recently announced $500M buyback program.

Valuation: Not Cheap

Valuation matters. Even with great companies like Tesla and Enphase.

I included PS, PE, and price to free cash flow ratios. They all tell the same story: great companies don't come cheap.

Data by YCharts

Both companies carry a rich valuation. I feel like Enphase deserves the high valuation. The company showed strong growth over the past couple of years and produces solid free cash flows. I believe Enphase will grow further and prove its worth over the next decade.

Tesla has more important business lines than energy generation with its automotive sales as the largest part of revenue. Tesla is also dependent on regulatory credits for its profits and cash flow. The company needs to turn its large revenues into stable free cash flows. Given the plans of the company, I believe it will take a long time.

Conclusion

These are two great companies with a strong track record. They've grown revenues impressively and were rewarded with increasing share prices. I expect a lot more innovation and new products from both companies. They challenge the market with their solutions.

In the solar and storage business, I give Enphase the advantage. Enphase has a significant financial advantage over Tesla. Their products are competitive on the customer level. Enphase manages to achieve a lot more profit from their product sales. This enabled Enphase to start share buybacks as a form of shareholder return recently. For Tesla's energy business an increase in margins is necessary.

Both companies have a high valuation. I feel like Enphase deserves it more as it produces consistent and growing free cash flows.